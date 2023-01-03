ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

FOX 11 and 41

Power outage in Yakima affects stoplights, hundreds of customers

YAKIMA, Wash. – Pacific Power has confirmed a power outage around the Yakima area affecting around 1,700 people. Some stoplights are affected by the outage; drive slowly and prepare for potential crashes on Nob Hill Boulevard. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working...
YAKIMA, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Highest-paying management jobs in Yakima

Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Yakima, WA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

We’re Not Done, Yet. Expect More Snow Next Week in Yakima

It's an odd time of year for the Yakima Valley, isn't it? We get a bunch of snow, have ourselves a White Christmas, starts to melt, some of it does, then it snows some more, then it freezes. Now we're hoping more will melt away but at fate would have it, though we'll have temperatures above freezing for a while, we're expected to have more snow as soon as next week.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Bring These Amazing Food Trucks Options to Yakima City Streets

I was watching one of those food documentaries on Netflix. I couldn't tell you which one because there are a thousand of them all with similar names. In the show they were covering different food trucks from different towns including Portland, Oregon. The more I was watching, the more I was realizing Yakima has a decent food truck selection when you can find them pop up at local events or taprooms or where ever they may happen to be. I like what we have but wouldn't mind seeing these ideas in a food truck as well right here in our town.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

How You Feeling Yakima? Flu and COVID Cases Rising

Yakima health officials say with respiratory illnesses widespread throughout Yakima County, the Yakima Health District is urging community members to get a flu shot and a COVID-19 booster. Health officials say Yakima County is currently seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. They blame the increase on recent holidays, gatherings, and related travel.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Mega 99.3

How Many Homeless Live in Yakima? Here’s The Numbers

The annual Point in Time Homeless Count report is out and it found increases in homelessness in Yakima. The Yakima County Department of Human Services conducted the survey on February 24th across Yakima County. Last year saw and increase over 2021. The 2022 survey included 670 individuals experiencing homeless in...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
NEWStalk 870

Benton Judge Arrested for DUI

(Richland, WA) -- A Benton County District Court judge will be away from the bench for a month after being arrested earlier this week for drunk driving and crashing his car. Judge Terry M. Tanner was charged with having a blood-alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit after he crashed his vehicle in Richland. According to police reports,Tanner apparently drove his vehicle onto a concrete block Monday night around 6:30. This is apparently not the first time for the judge, as Monday's drunk-driving arrest was Tanner's second in less than five years. This after he pled guilty to a DUI crash in March 2018. As punishment, Tanner was reprimanded by the state's judicial conduct board after his first conviction.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
News Talk KIT

Want to Be a Police Officer? Yakima Police Are Waiting For You

Police officials all around the state say 2022 was a struggle to fill the ranks of departments because of a number of factors including laws in the state that limit the actions of the officers. Recruiting Officer Hayley Myers works to attract new officers and officers who transfer from other areas or lateral officers.
YAKIMA, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

87 months for man indicted in Wenatchee Valley fentanyl case

SPOKANE — One of the three men implicated in a fentanyl distribution scheme in Wenatchee has been sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison. Nabiel David Akhdary, 45, of Phoenix, Arizona pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court last September to one count of fentanyl possession with intent to distribute. Judge Thomas O. Rice sentenced him Dec. 15 to 87 months in prison.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Power Outage in Rock Island Leaves Over 800 Residents in the Dark

Update: Jan. 7, 2023 at 2:05 p.m. Power was restored to all customers at 11:50 a.m. Original: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:26 a.m. Approximately 825 Rock Island residents were without power Saturday morning. Around 1:45 a.m., Douglas County PUD crews discovered a downed power pole and wire on the ground.
ROCK ISLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

16th Ave and W. Mead closed in Yakima after crash

YAKIMA, Wash. - 16th Avenue and West Mead is closed in Yakima due to a two-car crash. According to Yakima Police Sergeant Ryan Wisner, a car headed south on 16th Ave had been driving recklessly and speeding around 1:45 p.m. on January 6. At the same time, a driver on...
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

“It is nothing personal:” Sheriff Raymond encourages Franklin Co. Commissioners to act

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — Sheriff Jim Raymond is not known to be a man of few words. He released a statement saying Franklin County needs to take its independence back from Benton County. Raymond said the people of Franklin County deserve more than what the commissioners are giving them. He said now is the time for Franklin County to demand...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
News Talk KIT

6 Places Yakima Recommends To Get A Haircut

The old saying, “new year, new you,” has been thrown around so much that many people don’t even believe it, not only in their friends but in themselves. So, let’s add a new twist to it. How about “new year, new DO” as in a hair-do?
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

News Talk KIT

