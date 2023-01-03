Read full article on original website
Power outage in Yakima affects stoplights, hundreds of customers
YAKIMA, Wash. – Pacific Power has confirmed a power outage around the Yakima area affecting around 1,700 people. Some stoplights are affected by the outage; drive slowly and prepare for potential crashes on Nob Hill Boulevard. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working...
Eastern Washington Commuter Greeted with Four-Legged Friends on Freeway
Whenever I'm driving anywhere, especially in Washington, I'm so much of a 'ooh, look at the deer!' kind of person. Deer, elk, goats, cows -- any living creature I point it out to whoever is in the car with me so we can both be excited to see a thing.
Yakima hospital at capacity, ER full of patients with nowhere else to go
YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital is at capacity and they’re using the emergency department for the extra patients, but on Thursday, 19 out of their 24 ER beds were occupied by people waiting for a room to open up. “Almost every bed has somebody who doesn’t belong in an ER, so the only way you can take new patients...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Highest-paying management jobs in Yakima
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Yakima, WA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Would You Consider This Steak ‘Medium Well’ or ‘Well Done’?
Everyone has their preference on what makes the best steak. Some like it medium, some prefer to brine theirs, some like theirs sliced thin into a salad for some reason. There are even (sorry for what I'm about to say) those who enjoy their steak well done. Well, either way, there are plenty ways to order and enjoy your steak.
We’re Not Done, Yet. Expect More Snow Next Week in Yakima
It's an odd time of year for the Yakima Valley, isn't it? We get a bunch of snow, have ourselves a White Christmas, starts to melt, some of it does, then it snows some more, then it freezes. Now we're hoping more will melt away but at fate would have it, though we'll have temperatures above freezing for a while, we're expected to have more snow as soon as next week.
Bring These Amazing Food Trucks Options to Yakima City Streets
I was watching one of those food documentaries on Netflix. I couldn't tell you which one because there are a thousand of them all with similar names. In the show they were covering different food trucks from different towns including Portland, Oregon. The more I was watching, the more I was realizing Yakima has a decent food truck selection when you can find them pop up at local events or taprooms or where ever they may happen to be. I like what we have but wouldn't mind seeing these ideas in a food truck as well right here in our town.
How You Feeling Yakima? Flu and COVID Cases Rising
Yakima health officials say with respiratory illnesses widespread throughout Yakima County, the Yakima Health District is urging community members to get a flu shot and a COVID-19 booster. Health officials say Yakima County is currently seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. They blame the increase on recent holidays, gatherings, and related travel.
How Many Homeless Live in Yakima? Here’s The Numbers
The annual Point in Time Homeless Count report is out and it found increases in homelessness in Yakima. The Yakima County Department of Human Services conducted the survey on February 24th across Yakima County. Last year saw and increase over 2021. The 2022 survey included 670 individuals experiencing homeless in...
Benton Judge Arrested for DUI
(Richland, WA) -- A Benton County District Court judge will be away from the bench for a month after being arrested earlier this week for drunk driving and crashing his car. Judge Terry M. Tanner was charged with having a blood-alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit after he crashed his vehicle in Richland. According to police reports,Tanner apparently drove his vehicle onto a concrete block Monday night around 6:30. This is apparently not the first time for the judge, as Monday's drunk-driving arrest was Tanner's second in less than five years. This after he pled guilty to a DUI crash in March 2018. As punishment, Tanner was reprimanded by the state's judicial conduct board after his first conviction.
Want to Be a Police Officer? Yakima Police Are Waiting For You
Police officials all around the state say 2022 was a struggle to fill the ranks of departments because of a number of factors including laws in the state that limit the actions of the officers. Recruiting Officer Hayley Myers works to attract new officers and officers who transfer from other areas or lateral officers.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
87 months for man indicted in Wenatchee Valley fentanyl case
SPOKANE — One of the three men implicated in a fentanyl distribution scheme in Wenatchee has been sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison. Nabiel David Akhdary, 45, of Phoenix, Arizona pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court last September to one count of fentanyl possession with intent to distribute. Judge Thomas O. Rice sentenced him Dec. 15 to 87 months in prison.
kpq.com
Power Outage in Rock Island Leaves Over 800 Residents in the Dark
Update: Jan. 7, 2023 at 2:05 p.m. Power was restored to all customers at 11:50 a.m. Original: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:26 a.m. Approximately 825 Rock Island residents were without power Saturday morning. Around 1:45 a.m., Douglas County PUD crews discovered a downed power pole and wire on the ground.
THE MLK DAY 2023 CELEBRATION BEGINS IN YAKIMA: Community Events [LIST]
THE MLK DAY 2023 CELEBRATION BEGINS IN YAKIMA: Community Events [LIST]. Another year has come and gone and it is time once again to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. MONDAY, JANUARY 9TH. Food Drive Begins. This is the 20th year of the Lee Padgett Food Drive....
nbcrightnow.com
16th Ave and W. Mead closed in Yakima after crash
YAKIMA, Wash. - 16th Avenue and West Mead is closed in Yakima due to a two-car crash. According to Yakima Police Sergeant Ryan Wisner, a car headed south on 16th Ave had been driving recklessly and speeding around 1:45 p.m. on January 6. At the same time, a driver on...
“It is nothing personal:” Sheriff Raymond encourages Franklin Co. Commissioners to act
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — Sheriff Jim Raymond is not known to be a man of few words. He released a statement saying Franklin County needs to take its independence back from Benton County. Raymond said the people of Franklin County deserve more than what the commissioners are giving them. He said now is the time for Franklin County to demand...
Restaurant closed for cockroaches. 5 Tri-Cities area restaurants fail food safety inspections
Benton Franklin Health District inspectors awarded six perfect scores.
Officers cut open a safe marked ‘Crime Pays’ to find fentanyl in a ‘No Drugs’ bag
Tri-Cities investigators seized guns, drugs and cash.
Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 3, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
6 Places Yakima Recommends To Get A Haircut
The old saying, “new year, new you,” has been thrown around so much that many people don’t even believe it, not only in their friends but in themselves. So, let’s add a new twist to it. How about “new year, new DO” as in a hair-do?
