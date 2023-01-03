Read full article on original website
U.S. Assistive Technology for Disabilities Market To be Worth USD 21,800.0 Million in 2030 | Emergen Research
Due to the growing demand for technologically advanced assistive devices around the world, manufacturers of devices for the elderly and disabled are predicted to make enormous profits. The market for assistive devices for the elderly and disabled is anticipated to be primarily driven by the rapidly expanding geriatric population around the world and the rising disabilities caused by various diseases and ageing. Due to the lucrative market opportunities, the number of manufacturers in the market for assistive devices for the elderly and disabled is rapidly growing. Mobility scooters, hearing aids, wheelchairs, vision and reading aids, and bathroom safety equipment are just a few of the elderly and disabled assistive devices that are in high demand.
With 6.9% CAGR, Endoscopic Closure Systems Market to Hit USD 1,129.53 Million by 2030 | High demand from developing nations
According to the most recent analysis by Emergen Research, the global market for endoscopic closure systems had a value of USD 632.0 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% over the following five years. Between 2022 and 2030, the market for endoscopic closure systems is expected to experience revenue growth because to the rising need for endoscopy to diagnose and cure specific diseases. The use of tiny tubes, cameras, and surgical tools through one or more small incisions constitutes the minimally invasive surgery known as an endoscopy. Less pain, a shorter or no hospital stay, and fewer problems with pre- and post-operative care are the main advantages of endoscopic procedures. As a result, these procedures are more successful, less expensive, and safer than open surgeries.
According To Emergen Research, The Market For Surgical Retractors Would Grow At A Significant CAGR Of 6.7% By 2030
The market for surgical retractors was estimated to be worth USD 1.79 billion in 2021, and it is predicted that during the forecast period, revenue will increase at a CAGR of 6.7%. This is brought on by a rise in the desire for precision in medical procedures and a requirement for better tissue access during operations. Because they give surgeons more control and vision over the operating field, surgical retractors have grown in popularity as a result. The development of surgical retractor technology is the main factor driving the market’s revenue growth. The market has been advanced by innovations like powered and automated systems, disposable and reusable designs, and specialty materials.
Legionella Testing Market Expanding at a CAGR 7.8% For The Forecast Period From 2022 To 2030
According to the most recent analysis by Emergen Research, the size of the worldwide legionella testing market reached USD 281.8 Million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a revenue CAGR of 7.8% during the projected period. The rise in legionella-related illnesses is propelling the market’s revenue expansion. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that each year, 10 to 15 instances per million persons are found in Europe, Australia, and the United States.
Brazil Cardiac Pacemakers Market to be Worth $359.3 Million by 2030, Expanding at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2030 | BIOTRONIK SE, Boston Scientific Corp, Abbott
Cardiac pacemakers are devices used for supplying impulses to conductions system for generating contraction. Most of these medical devices required to be inserted in the patient’s chest. They are mostly used for patients aging above 60 years and older; however, they are also used in children and infants if required. Different types of conduction blocks indicate permanent cardiac pacing. Some of them cause Bradycardia resulting in ventricular dyssynchrony and contraction in normal heartbeat that are ineffective. Some of the pacemakers can work as per the need, and patients with these devices are told to avoid driving after a week of implantation.
veterinary equipment and supplies market ize, Analysis, Trends, and Regional Forecast by 2030
On a global level, an increase in the total number of companion animals and their adoption rate has been noted. Keeping a companion animal is linked to superior health outcomes, including fewer cardiac arrhythmias, normalised blood pressure, less anxiety, more psychological stability, and better overall wellbeing, according to many studies. Animal ownership is increasing in emerging nations including Brazil, China, India, and Mexico. The demand for pet care goods and services is anticipated to rise in response to the growing pet population, which will in turn fuel the expansion of related sectors including those producing veterinarian supplies and equipment.
Veterinary Diagnostics Market Size, Landscape, Industry Analysis, Business Outlook, Current and Future Growth to 2030
According to the most recent analysis by Emergen Research, the global market for veterinary diagnostics was valued at USD 6.63 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow at a rate of 11.2% over the projected period. Due to recent developments in diagnostics, more laboratories are adopting more innovative approaches, which is a key reason fueling the market’s revenue growth. An essential and crucial part of managing and preventing the spread of disease among animals is veterinary diagnostics. Citrus tristeza virus and tomato yellow leaf curl virus are two unusual viruses that have recently arisen or reemerged and severely affected a number of businesses, including animal husbandry, dairy, and other sectors. Major viral infections cannot be treated, but they can spread more slowly if they are detected early and continuously monitored. As a result, new Point-of-Care (PoC) diagnostic tools and advancements in virus identification are required internationally.
Hematology Analyzers & Reagents Market to Cross US$ 13,007.87 million Revenue by 2027 – The Insight Partners
The Insight Partners published latest research study on “Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product and Service, Application, and End User,” the market is expected to reach US$ 13,007.87 million by 2027 from US$ 7,252.54 million in 2019. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights the trends prevailing in the global hematology analyzers and reagents market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth. The market is expected to grow due to increasing incidence of hematologic diseases and technological advancements in hematology analyzers during the forecast period.
Obstetrics and Gynecology Drugs Market Analysis by Size, Business Strategies, Share, Growth, Trends, Revenue, Competitive Landscape and Developments Forecast by 2030
According to the most recent analysis by Emergen Research, the market for obstetrics and gynaecology medicines was valued at USD 13,089.39 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a revenue CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. A significant driver anticipated to promote market revenue growth between 2021 and 2030 is the increased prevalence of menopausal illnesses, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), and other diseases leading to rising need for obstetrics and gynaecology medications.
Veterinary Electrosurgery Market Size Worth USD 919.3 Million 2030, at a CAGR of 6.9%
According to the most recent report by Emergen Research, the size of the worldwide veterinary electrosurgery market is anticipated to reach USD 919.3 Million in 2030, with a consistent revenue CAGR of 6.9%. The rise in the number of companion animals is one of the main drivers fueling this market’s revenue growth. More people now consider their pets to be family members or even companions. The relationship between humans and dogs has been proved via study to enhance fitness, lower stress levels, and bring happiness to their owners, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
With 6.3% CAGR, Plasma Fractionation Market to Hit US$ 40,731.98 million by 2028 – Exclusive Research by The Insight Partners
The Insight Partners published latest research study on “Plasma Fractionation Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product, Application, End User, and Geography,” the market is projected to reach US$ 40,731.98 million by 2028 from US$ 26,575.83 million in 2021; it is expected to register a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2028. The market growth is mainly attributed to the rising application of plasma therapy and active participation of the market players in developments for enhancing plasma fractionation process.
Ophthalmic Equipment Market Analysis, Research Study With Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, etc
The Global Ophthalmic Equipment Market size was USD 60.49 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Major factors influencing market revenue growth include the rising incidence of glaucoma, cataracts, and other ocular conditions, an increase in the need for Research & Development (R&D) due to the prevalence of eye-related diseases, a desire for better patient outcomes, and the use of cutting-edge technologies. Ophthalmology studies the anatomy, function, and various eye diseases. Eye conditions including glaucoma and cataracts are detected, tracked, and prevented with the use of ophthalmic gadgets.
North America Adult Incontinence Products Market to Reach USD 5645.43 Million by 2031
North America adult incontinence products market recorded a revenue of US$ 2,952.52 million in 2022 and is forecast to exceed a market valuation of US$ 5,645.43 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.62% during the projection period from 2023 to 2031. Request Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/north-america-adult-incontinence-products-market.
Sinus Dilation Devices Market Share, Size, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Research Report Forecasts Till 2030
According to the most recent analysis by Emergen Research, the sinus dilation devices market was valued at USD 1.98 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow at a rate of 11% over the projected period. The development of superior surgical techniques and the replacement of traditional procedures as a result of these developments are the main drivers of market revenue growth. Modern sinus surgery methods use the least amount of ablation possible and are less likely to cause complications because to scientific developments like surgical laser technologies. These therapies can be used in outpatient settings due to their quicker turnaround times.
Dental Laboratories Market Statistics, Trends, Analysis Size and Growth Factors by 2030 | GC Corporation, Envista, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., 3D Systems, Nexa3D
According to the most recent analysis by Emergen Research, the size of the worldwide dental laboratories market reached USD 30.00 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to see a revenue CAGR of 5.4% during the projected period. One of the main factors influencing the market revenue growth is the rising prevalence of dental issues, increased oral health awareness, and rising demand for and adoption of contemporary products and technologies.
Immunoassay market Top Leading Players with Research Data 2030| Emergen Research
The development of efficient immunoassay technologies is still another important driver boosting market revenue growth. For instance, on September 2022, Neogen Corporation unveiled the second kit in its new Veratox VIP line of higher quantitative ELISA assays, the unique Veratox VIP test for cashew detection. The new Veratox VIP for cashew allergy test performs well with various sample types while adhering to the fundamental testing methodology of the Veratox product line. Additionally, the product can be used to evaluate samples from a broad range of product categories and processing scenarios, including heat-processed and ultra-high temperature matrices. Veratox VIP for Cashew uses the same testing methods Neogen uses for its other Veratox products, including a 30-minute time-to-result and ready-to-use, non-hazardous reagents.
Ashwagandha Market Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Demand, Growth Opportunities, Industry Revenue, Future and Business Analysis by Forecast – 2030
According to the most recent analysis by Emergen Research, the global ashwagandha market is predicted to grow at a rate of 11.4% over the forecast period, reaching a value of USD 42.8 million in 2021. Ashwagandha, also known as withania somnifera, is a popular plant used in Ayurvedic medicine. It is a small shrub that belongs to the family Solanaceae. It might be helpful for a number of diseases, mostly as a nervine tonic (has a soothing effect on nerves). Ashwagandha is also referred to as Indian ginseng or Indian winter cherry. Ashwagandha’s rasayana (tonic) benefit is well known. Rasayana is a mixture of herbs or metal that fosters joy and a young-looking condition of physical and mental health.
Medical Waste Management Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2030
Emergen Research’s latest market research report focuses on the global Medical Waste Management market, and the report provides in-depth analysis of each of its major segments. The market size, revenue growth rate, industry data, revenue splits by regional markets, gross margins, manufacturing costs, and product portfolios are all covered in reports about the worldwide medical waste management market. The most significant drivers, opportunities, trends, challenges, supply and demand ratios, production and consumption patterns, stringent regulatory frameworks, and a wide range of micro- and macro-economic aspects are also highlighted in the research. The authors of the paper have offered industry forecasts for the medical waste management sector as well as qualitative and quantitative analyses. Medical waste management is the collection and management of many kinds of medical waste generated during medical or diagnostic procedures. For hospitals, clinics, laboratories, or diagnostic facilities, waste management is crucial. These wastes can be hazardous or non-hazardous, pathogenic or non-pathogenic.
With 9.9% CAGR, Liquid Biopsy Market to Hit US$ 8,123.85 million Revenue by 2027 – Exclusive Research by The Insight Partners
The Insight Partners published latest research study on “Liquid Biopsy Market Forecast to 2027 – Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product & Services, Sample, Circulating Biomarker, Application, and End User.” The global liquid biopsy market was valued at US$ 3,861.49 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 8,123.85 million in 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during 2020–2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global liquid biopsy market and the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.
Middle East Ablation Devices & Diagnostic Electrophysiology Market to Worth US$ 36.9 Million by 2030: Coherent Market Insights, Inc
Middle East Ablation Devices & Diagnostic Electrophysiology Market, by Product (Electrophysiology Devices (3D Mapping Systems, Electrophysiology Recording, Intracardiac Echocardiography (ICE) Ultrasound Imaging System, Radiofrequency Ablation Systems, Electrophysiology X-ray Systems, Others (Diagnostic Catheters, etc.)), and Ablation Devices (Radiofrequency Ablation, Microwave Ablation, Cryoablation, High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound, Laser Interstitial Thermal Ablation, Others (Electrical Ablation, Hydro-chemical Ablation, etc.))), by Application (Oncology, Ophthalmology, Urology, Gynaecology, Cardiovascular, and Orthopedic Radiotherapy), by End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Specialty Centers, and Others), and by Country (UAE, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Rest of Middle East), is estimated to be valued at US$ 24.0 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.9% over the forecast period (2023-2030), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.
