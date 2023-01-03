Tennessee 911 Dispatcher Indicted on Numerous Child Abuse Charges Allegedly Involving ‘Serious Bodily Injury’

On January 3, 2023, MPD Detective Shawn Scudder led an investigation into Dusty Blevins, age 36 of Kent, Indiana. During the investigation, Blevins had a conversation with who he believed to be a fourteen year old female. Blevins shared sexually explicit photographs with the girl and planned to meet her for sex. When Blevins arrived at the meeting location, he was taken into custody by Detective Scudder, Patrol Captain Mundt, and Patrol Officer Perry.

