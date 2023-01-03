ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee 911 Dispatcher Indicted on Numerous Child Abuse Charges Allegedly Involving ‘Serious Bodily Injury’

By Colin Kalmbacher
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 3 days ago
Kenia Estrella
2d ago

🗑️ there’s so many wonderful women wanting to have a baby and these parasites 🦠 ruin it for everyone!!

R.R.G.
3d ago

This type of sickening behavior is the norm amongst those people and due to their privilege status, they face little or absolutely no repercussions whatsoever.... Casey Anthony

spankyouverymuch
3d ago

anybody who abuses a child should get the death penalty.

WAAY-TV

Tennessee man charged with DUI in fatal crash

A Tennessee man has been charged with vehicular assault and driving under the influence after a fatal wreck Dec. 27, according to a preliminary report from investigators. The Tennessee Highway Patrol said 58-year-old Darrell Klein was traveling north on Old Huntsville Road in Lincoln County when he struck a vehicle that was broken down in the roadway.
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
953wiki.com

Kent Man arrested on child solicitation charges

On January 3, 2023, MPD Detective Shawn Scudder led an investigation into Dusty Blevins, age 36 of Kent, Indiana. During the investigation, Blevins had a conversation with who he believed to be a fourteen year old female. Blevins shared sexually explicit photographs with the girl and planned to meet her for sex. When Blevins arrived at the meeting location, he was taken into custody by Detective Scudder, Patrol Captain Mundt, and Patrol Officer Perry.
INDIANA STATE
Law & Crime

‘I Pulled You Over for Tailgating’: Video of Idaho Four Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Shows Conversation With Indiana Deputy During Traffic Stop

A video of a second traffic stop of Bryan Kohberger and his father as they traveled cross-country through Indiana in December shows the accused murderer talking with a sheriff’s deputy who had pulled him over for driving dangerously close to other cars. The video, captured by a sheriff’s deputy...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
Law & Crime

Florida Man Allegedly Shot Young Girl and Himself in Murder-Suicide: Report

Deputies in St. Johns County, Florida, say a person shot a child and himself in a suspected murder-suicide. Sources said that the suspect was a man, according to WJXT. Deputies reportedly said they were called out shortly after 12 p.m. regarding “suicide threats.” They forced their way into the home, but found a person dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. They also found a child suffering from a gunshot wound nearby.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

MSHP Arrest Reports for January 2, 2023

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 58-year-old Jody L. Manuel of Sweet Springs at 6:48 p.m.Sunday in Saline County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated. Manuel was taken to the Saline County Jail, where he was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 20-year-old Paul J. Landsberg...
SALINE COUNTY, MO
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Doctor accused of practicing in a manner harmful to the public, fined $1,000

An eastern Iowa dermatologist accused of practicing in an unsafe manner has agreed to pay a $1,000 penalty and undergo additional training. The Iowa Board of Medicine charged Dr. Ravindra Kumar Gangadhariah of Davenport with practicing in a manner that is harmful or detrimental to the public due to his alleged failure to possess and […] The post Doctor accused of practicing in a manner harmful to the public, fined $1,000 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DAVENPORT, IA
Law & Crime

Law & Crime

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

