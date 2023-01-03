ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massillon, OH

whbc.com

Canton Man Gets 13 to 18 in 2021 Killing

CANTON, Ohio (1480 WHBC) – A 24-year-old Canton man will serve 13 to 18 years in prison for a 2021 shooting death. JaJuan Turner pleaded guilty to an involuntary manslaughter charge with a gun specification, reduced from murder. Canton police say Turner shot and killed 28-year-old Deladea Grant at...
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Arraignment Day in Carrollton Schools Theft Case

CARROLLTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Four people tied to a scheme to make money because of their association with the Carrollton Exempted Village School District entered not guilty pleas to theft in office and other charges on Thursday. Former superintendent David Quattrochi, board member Michael Pozderac, suspended...
CARROLLTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Stark County Circle K robbery suspects in custody, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The two suspects are in custody a week after allegedly robbing Circle K, Louisville Police confirmed. LPD said the robbery happened at 1823 West Main St. around 3:15 a.m. on Dec. 12. A masked man walked in, brandished a baton, and ordered the clerk to get...
STARK COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Officers investigating fatal shooting of Ohio teenager

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting involving an Ohio teenager, according to the Times Reporter. A 14-year-old teen boy was shot Wednesday evening at his home in the Mineral City, Ohio area. Sheriff Orvis L. Campbell said in a press release that the boy may be […]
MINERAL CITY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man who had snow stuffed in mouth during arrest sues

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man who had snow stuffed into his mouth by a police officer during an arrest in Akron has filed an excessive force lawsuit against the city and several officers, claiming his civil rights were violated. Charles Hicks II, 28, seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages in the suit filed […]
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Stark County woman gets 6th OVI on New Years Eve, OSHP says

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a Canton woman for her sixth felony OVI early Saturday morning. Troopers say they arrested Lillian J. Auble on Dec. 31 after she refused to take an alcohol breath test. This is Auble’s fifth OVI in 10 years and...
STARK COUNTY, OH
CarBuzz.com

Numerous Luxury Cars Stolen From Another Ohio Dealership

A string of car thefts plaguing Northeast Ohio continues unabated after three MY2023 Mercedes-Benz vehicles were stolen from Mercedes-Benz of Akron on Thursday. WKYC Channel 3 reports that the vehicles were stolen overnight. According to police, two of the stolen cars were found on Cleveland's east side on Thursday. This...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Deadly home explosion caught on camera in Summit County (video)

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Coventry Township Fire Department released a video of a home explosion that killed a man on Dec. 22, 2022. Firefighters say the blast did so much damage that they have been unable to locate anything confirming a cause. The Coventry Fire Department has listed...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Man wanted for robbing Cleveland Speedway at gunpoint, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of robbing a Speedway at gunpoint is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. Police said the aggravated robbery happened around 10:35 a.m. on Jan. 2 at the Speedway gas station at 15520 Munn Rd. He stole about...
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Threat, White Powder Cause Issues in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Employees and others in a number of downtown Akron buildings were forced to evacuate for a time Wednesday morning because of a bomb threat. The Akron Fire Department says a letter was found around 11 a.m. Wednesday at the John F Seiberling...
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Canton Police Have Person of Interest in ‘Missing Motorcyclist Mystery’

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police say they have a person of interest in the ‘missing motorcyclist mystery’ from last week. Without saying whether that “person” might be the motorcycle operator or the driver of the suspected Chevy Impala that hit it, the Canton Regional Crash Team is making some investigative progress.
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

WEEKLY UPDATE: Numbers Up in Stark

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A jump in coronavirus cases in Stark County over the last week. 385 new, reported cases, according to the state. Ohio had nearly 14,000 new cases, similar to last week’s numbers. In Thursday’s CDC community spread update, all local counties remain...
STARK COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Medina County Career Center threat deemed ‘non-credible’

MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina County Sheriff’s Office says the threat at the Career Center has been deemed a “non-credible” threat on Friday morning. The Medina Career Center received a call around 7:20 a.m. from a man with a “computer-altered voice”, the sheriff’s office says.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH

