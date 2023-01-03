Read full article on original website
whbc.com
Canton Man Gets 13 to 18 in 2021 Killing
CANTON, Ohio (1480 WHBC) – A 24-year-old Canton man will serve 13 to 18 years in prison for a 2021 shooting death. JaJuan Turner pleaded guilty to an involuntary manslaughter charge with a gun specification, reduced from murder. Canton police say Turner shot and killed 28-year-old Deladea Grant at...
WATCH: Ohio OVI suspect does backflip during sobriety test
Police officers see all kinds of unusual behavior drunk driving traffic stops, but one OVI suspect is making headlines after attempting to prove his sobriety by doing a backflip in Broadview Heights.
whbc.com
Arraignment Day in Carrollton Schools Theft Case
CARROLLTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Four people tied to a scheme to make money because of their association with the Carrollton Exempted Village School District entered not guilty pleas to theft in office and other charges on Thursday. Former superintendent David Quattrochi, board member Michael Pozderac, suspended...
Woman reported missing in Austintown
The family of a woman who lives in Austintown is worried about her.
Ohio man charged after officials were looking for man that escaped
An Ohio man has officially been charged after he was arrested when he has wanted after escaping from officials. Leroy James Coleman, 36, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and having weapons under disability as well as two counts of tampering with evidence. Coleman was arrested after a report […]
cleveland19.com
Stark County Circle K robbery suspects in custody, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The two suspects are in custody a week after allegedly robbing Circle K, Louisville Police confirmed. LPD said the robbery happened at 1823 West Main St. around 3:15 a.m. on Dec. 12. A masked man walked in, brandished a baton, and ordered the clerk to get...
Officers investigating fatal shooting of Ohio teenager
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting involving an Ohio teenager, according to the Times Reporter. A 14-year-old teen boy was shot Wednesday evening at his home in the Mineral City, Ohio area. Sheriff Orvis L. Campbell said in a press release that the boy may be […]
Ohio man who had snow stuffed in mouth during arrest sues
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man who had snow stuffed into his mouth by a police officer during an arrest in Akron has filed an excessive force lawsuit against the city and several officers, claiming his civil rights were violated. Charles Hicks II, 28, seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages in the suit filed […]
cleveland19.com
Stark County woman gets 6th OVI on New Years Eve, OSHP says
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a Canton woman for her sixth felony OVI early Saturday morning. Troopers say they arrested Lillian J. Auble on Dec. 31 after she refused to take an alcohol breath test. This is Auble’s fifth OVI in 10 years and...
Mahoning County indictments: Jan. 5, 2023
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
Numerous Luxury Cars Stolen From Another Ohio Dealership
A string of car thefts plaguing Northeast Ohio continues unabated after three MY2023 Mercedes-Benz vehicles were stolen from Mercedes-Benz of Akron on Thursday. WKYC Channel 3 reports that the vehicles were stolen overnight. According to police, two of the stolen cars were found on Cleveland's east side on Thursday. This...
cleveland19.com
Deadly home explosion caught on camera in Summit County (video)
COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Coventry Township Fire Department released a video of a home explosion that killed a man on Dec. 22, 2022. Firefighters say the blast did so much damage that they have been unable to locate anything confirming a cause. The Coventry Fire Department has listed...
Window contractor facing cases in Valley and Pa.
A man with trouble running his window installation business is facing charges in Ohio and Pennsylvania.
cleveland19.com
Man wanted for robbing Cleveland Speedway at gunpoint, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of robbing a Speedway at gunpoint is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. Police said the aggravated robbery happened around 10:35 a.m. on Jan. 2 at the Speedway gas station at 15520 Munn Rd. He stole about...
whbc.com
Threat, White Powder Cause Issues in Akron
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Employees and others in a number of downtown Akron buildings were forced to evacuate for a time Wednesday morning because of a bomb threat. The Akron Fire Department says a letter was found around 11 a.m. Wednesday at the John F Seiberling...
whbc.com
Canton Police Have Person of Interest in ‘Missing Motorcyclist Mystery’
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police say they have a person of interest in the ‘missing motorcyclist mystery’ from last week. Without saying whether that “person” might be the motorcycle operator or the driver of the suspected Chevy Impala that hit it, the Canton Regional Crash Team is making some investigative progress.
whbc.com
WEEKLY UPDATE: Numbers Up in Stark
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A jump in coronavirus cases in Stark County over the last week. 385 new, reported cases, according to the state. Ohio had nearly 14,000 new cases, similar to last week’s numbers. In Thursday’s CDC community spread update, all local counties remain...
OVI arrest turns into guns drawn in Trumbull County
A man from Pennsylvania is facing several charges in Trumbull County after police say he crashed his truck, left the scene, and then resisted officers when they tried to arrest him.
cleveland19.com
Medina County Career Center threat deemed ‘non-credible’
MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina County Sheriff’s Office says the threat at the Career Center has been deemed a “non-credible” threat on Friday morning. The Medina Career Center received a call around 7:20 a.m. from a man with a “computer-altered voice”, the sheriff’s office says.
15 facing charges following Trumbull County gambling investigations
Fifteen people are facing criminal summons on charges of operating a gambling house and gambling following an investigation into gambling complaints at four locations in Trumbull County.
