South Dakota State

KELOLAND TV

DOT: Storm made many roads impassable in southeast SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday’s massive winter storm has meant significant problems for any kind of travel on many roads. “I know the calls I’ve been on this morning, we’ve had multiple snow plow trucks get stuck themselves out there,” said Craig Smith, director of operations with the South Dakota Department of Transportation.
KELOLAND TV

Snow Coming to an End: Storm Center PM Update — Wednesday, January 4

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The final little bit of snow is coming to an ending southeastern KELOLAND. Temperatures this afternoon are close to normal with 20s in central and eastern KELOLAND, and 30s near 40° in western South Dakota. Winds are on the lighter side but breezy enough to blow snow around in eastern KELOLAND.
sdpb.org

Winter storm closes portions of I-29, I-90 | Jan 03

See the audio attached above to listen to the full news update/podcast. Each day, SDPB brings you statewide news coverage. We then compile those stories into a daily podcast. Subscribe on Apple or Spotify. On today's update... As some parts of the state clear out from the first winter storm...
Farm and Dairy

Coming out of the darkness of a long and cold winter

After several mild winters in a row, this winter is apparently intent on testing our mettle. Snow came early and has fallen often, accompanied by dangerously cold and high winds. Before the winter solstice even arrived, it felt like we were already several months into winter, because, well, we kind of were.
KELOLAND TV

Life as a meteorologist during a major snowstorm

How are you liking this winter so far? If you’ve been around the KELOLAND block a time or two, you’re probably just zipping up and bearing it. Sort of like this guy here. But if you’re a fairly recent transplant in these parts, you’ve heard all the talk and are probably worried that it can only get worse from here on out.
ESPN Sioux Falls

South Dakota Snow Storm Closes Roads And Interstates

The current Winter Storm is dropping large amounts of snow in Southeastern South Dakota and that has prompted the closing of roads and Interstates. according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound has been closed from Chamberlain to Sioux Falls. I-29 has also been...
willmarradio.com

No travel advised in several southwest counties due to snow

(Willmar MN-) The Minnesota Department of Transportation added Chippewa, Lac qui Parle, McLeod, and Renville counties to the No Travel Advisory list (see below) that was issued for southwest Minnesota earlier this morning. The southern portions of Kandiyohi and Meeker counties are also experiencing challenging driving conditions. No travel is...
KELOLAND TV

No travel advised; Winter storm continues

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Road conditions across South Dakota could change quickly as the weather develops. With more than a foot of snow in...
ESPN Sioux Falls

South Dakota Towns Set New Snowfall Records To Kickoff 2023

2023 started with a major Winter Storm dumping tons of snow all over southeastern South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa. Check out some of these impressive storm snowfall totals according to Dakota News Now:. Lake Andes: 27.0”. Armour: 26.5”. Crooks: 22.0”. Mitchell: 21.0”. Alexandria: 20.0”. Salem: 20.0”. Trent: 19.0”
KELOLAND TV

North Bend Wind gets permit for central SD

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A new wind-power project proposed for central South Dakota can proceed. The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission decided Thursday to let North Bend Wind go ahead. The permit approval came after intervenors Don and Judi Bollweg of rural Harrold reached a settlement with North Bend...
dakotanewsnow.com

Crews preparing for potential power outages due to snow and ice

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The latest round of winter weather has the potential to cause problems for regional electrical providers. MidAmerican Energy serves customers in northwestern Iowa as well as communities in southeastern South Dakota. Spokesperson Geoff Greenwood says MidAmerican’s crews are ready for any outages.
natureworldnews.com

Heavy Snow to Unfold in Upper Midwest and Northern Plains in First Week of January; Motorists to Expect Slowed Travel

The latest weather forecast warned that the weather in portions of the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest could expect heavy snow and rain. Residents and nearby communities should stay updated with the weather, especially since the winter storm could cause significant travel disruptions and slowed commutes. The early week of...
Kickin Country 100.5

Top-8 All-Time Worst Snow Storms In South Dakota

January 12, 1888: The Schoolhouse Blizzard of 1888 claimed the lives of at least 235 people across the midwest including in South Dakota. May 3-4, 1905: Known as The Great Equalizer this blizzard dumped 3 to 4 feet of snow in parts of South Dakota. It was responsible for large livestock losses across the state. Some ranchers estimated losing as much as 90 percent of their herds of cattle and other livestock.
wnax.com

Snow Not Much Help in Drought Busting

Despite several rounds of heavy snow, it will take more to break the ongoing drought. Iowa State Climatologist Justin Glisan says much of the area is years behind on moisture….. Glisan says the soil needs to recharge first….. Glisan says it takes a lot of snow to melt...
hot967.fm

MnDOT adds to list of counties where no travel is advised

MANKATO, Minn. – (10:45 a.m.) The Minnesota Department of Transportation added Cottonwood, Jackson, Brown, Watonwan, and Martin counties in southcentral Minnesota to the no travel advisory due to heavy snow with strong winds causing reduced visibility. A no travel advisory was enacted in Rock and Nobles County earlier this...
