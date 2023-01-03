ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

disneyfoodblog.com

Disney CEO Bob Iger Announces NEW Employee Rules

Since Bob Iger’s sudden return to the Walt Disney Company, many have been eagerly watching to see what BIG changes may be put into place. We’ve shared a full post of EVERY change that has taken place since Iger took over, and we know that organizational and operating changes are expected to be implemented as a result of Iger’s return. But now certain employees will feel the impact of another Iger-implemented change.
Benzinga

Subway Sandwich's Potential Sale, Walt Disney's CEO Faces New Challenge, Second Day of Flight Delays After System Outage: Today's Top Stories

Wednesday morning Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) witnessed an outage of the system that sends messages to pilots. The delays persisted into a second day, Thursday. However, airlines moved to resume normal operations after the FAA temporarily paused domestic departures, which led to a backlog of flights and congestion. Around 460...
one37pm.com

Meet IYK, The Team Behind Your Favorite Drops and Activations

IYK uses blockchain and NFC technology to bridge the digital and physical worlds. There is no denying that 2021 was the year of the NFT. Trading volumes in 2021 spiked to over $17 billion, an increase of 21,000% from 2020. On the heels of the COVID pandemic of 2020, people were still spending most of their time connected to their work, family and friends in cyberspace or as many like to call it, “The Metaverse," but that was going to slowly change over the course of the next year as governments relaxed restrictions.

