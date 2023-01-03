ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulloch County, GA

wtoc.com

Changes to impact WTOC antenna viewers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is doing something big. Really big. We’re investing in a new super megawatt antenna that will improve our signal across the southeast. But before we power it up, we must make some adjustments beginning the week of Jan. 9. If you have cable, satellite...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Family of 4 displaced in Long Co. house fire

A family has been displaced after a fire destroyed a Long County home on Thursday morning. A family has been displaced after a fire destroyed a Long County home on Thursday morning. GBI releases new sketch to identify body of woman …. Police are asking for help identifying a woman’s...
LONG COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Ecoplastic to build plant in Bulloch County, creating 456 new jobs

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday announced that Ecoplastic Corporation, an automotive parts manufacturer, will create 456 new jobs and invest approximately $205 million in a new manufacturing facility in Bulloch County. “We’re proud to welcome Ecoplastic to our growing ecosystem of manufacturers, logistics professionals, suppliers, and more, building on the […]
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Hate Ends Now: Cattle car exhibit

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Holocaust Remembrance Day is coming up later this month, but starting Wednesday, you can take a journey back to that time. The Hate Ends Now Tour will be in Savannah for the next several days and give visitors an immersive exhibit back in time. Here is...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Popular Statesboro businesses who are not open in 2023

Six popular Statesboro businesses closed the end of 2022 and will not open in 2023. Many of these have been in business for decades. The reasons for closure varies with each business. From leases expiring, selling the property to retirement no matter the reason for the closure the community will miss all of these business.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Happy New Year from Grice Connect!

Our team wishes you a safe, happy, and prosperous new year!. In 2023, we plan to continue our mission of keeping the people of Statesboro and Bulloch County informed and engaged with the news and community information that matters most. Since our launch, Grice Connect has built a reputation in...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

01/05/2023 Booking Report for Bulloch County

These records are matters of public information provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Booking reports are details of arrests only. All persons below are considered to be innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law.
wtoc.com

Department of Juvenile Justice holds career fair in Chatham Co.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice had a career fair today. The department is hiring for correctional officers, teachers, and food service workers. The director of the Savannah Regional Youth Detention Center explains who they’re looking to hire. “Looking for positive roll models for the...
SAVANNAH, GA
southmag.com

Dr. Carl Pearl / Chatham Plastic Surgery

Dr. Pearl specializes in both aesthetic and reconstructive surgery, with a passion for providing patients with exquisite results and extraordinary care. The relationship between my patients and me is beyond special. We communicate with each other and reach common goals that we can achieve. We trust each other through the entire journey.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Final defendant sentenced in 35-person local meth trafficking operation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The final sentencing in Operation Stranded Bandit, a major methamphetamine trafficking operation, has come to a close. Nearly three dozen defendants were sent to prison after pleading guilty. The last person to be sentenced was 32-year-old Kristin Sheppard, of Savannah, who was sentenced to nine years and three months in prison […]
SAVANNAH, GA
The Center Square

Automotive suppler to build $205M plant in Georgia, but incentives remain unknown

(The Center Square) — An automotive parts manufacturer plans to spend $205 million on a new manufacturing facility. Ecoplastic Corp., a South Korean company, said it would create 456 new jobs as part of the new facility near Statesboro in Bulloch County. Ecoplastic manufactures plastic interior and exterior components and supplies Hyundai Motor Group and Kia. "The project is still active," a Georgia Department of Economic Development communications representative told...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
