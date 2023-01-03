Read full article on original website
poolermagazine.com
Continuing a Legacy: A Third Generation Entrepreneur is Bringing Manufacturing to Chatham County
Continuing a Legacy: A Third Generation Entrepreneur is Bringing Manufacturing to Chatham County. Story by Jenny Lynn Anderson | Photography by Emily Roscher. A surname is more than just a name. It tells a story and gives insight into a person’s ancestry. In the case of Salih Zeki Avci,...
wtoc.com
Changes to impact WTOC antenna viewers
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is doing something big. Really big. We’re investing in a new super megawatt antenna that will improve our signal across the southeast. But before we power it up, we must make some adjustments beginning the week of Jan. 9. If you have cable, satellite...
WSAV-TV
Family of 4 displaced in Long Co. house fire
A family has been displaced after a fire destroyed a Long County home on Thursday morning. A family has been displaced after a fire destroyed a Long County home on Thursday morning. GBI releases new sketch to identify body of woman …. Police are asking for help identifying a woman’s...
Ecoplastic to build plant in Bulloch County, creating 456 new jobs
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday announced that Ecoplastic Corporation, an automotive parts manufacturer, will create 456 new jobs and invest approximately $205 million in a new manufacturing facility in Bulloch County. “We’re proud to welcome Ecoplastic to our growing ecosystem of manufacturers, logistics professionals, suppliers, and more, building on the […]
wtoc.com
Hate Ends Now: Cattle car exhibit
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Holocaust Remembrance Day is coming up later this month, but starting Wednesday, you can take a journey back to that time. The Hate Ends Now Tour will be in Savannah for the next several days and give visitors an immersive exhibit back in time. Here is...
Popular Statesboro businesses who are not open in 2023
Six popular Statesboro businesses closed the end of 2022 and will not open in 2023. Many of these have been in business for decades. The reasons for closure varies with each business. From leases expiring, selling the property to retirement no matter the reason for the closure the community will miss all of these business.
Georgia Today: An Augusta hospital merger, a Wheel of Fortune winner, a Savannah singing TikTok star
LISTEN: On the Tuesday Jan. 3 edition of Georgia Today: A big hospital merger is in the works for Augusta; A Georgia Tech sophomore shares his winning experience on Wheel of Fortune; and Savannah has a singing TikTok star. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB...
Happy New Year from Grice Connect!
Our team wishes you a safe, happy, and prosperous new year!. In 2023, we plan to continue our mission of keeping the people of Statesboro and Bulloch County informed and engaged with the news and community information that matters most. Since our launch, Grice Connect has built a reputation in...
Georgia woman arrested in retirement community murders of Florida couple
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Authorities investigating the New Year’s Eve murders of an elderly Florida couple have identified their alleged killer, who was arrested in Georgia while driving the victims’ car. Vickie Lynn Williams, 50, was arrested Monday in Savannah, according to authorities. Williams, who is awaiting...
allongeorgia.com
01/05/2023 Booking Report for Bulloch County
These records are matters of public information provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Booking reports are details of arrests only. All persons below are considered to be innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law.
wtoc.com
Bryan Co. Megasite will be one of the most transformative projects in Savannah, CEO of SEDA says
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Economic Development Authority held its annual yearly meeting to discuss the accomplishments of 2022. The partnership with the Hyundai Manufacturing Plant at the Bryan County Megasite was at the top of the list. The president and CEO of SEDA says this project will be...
wtoc.com
Department of Juvenile Justice holds career fair in Chatham Co.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice had a career fair today. The department is hiring for correctional officers, teachers, and food service workers. The director of the Savannah Regional Youth Detention Center explains who they’re looking to hire. “Looking for positive roll models for the...
southmag.com
Dr. Carl Pearl / Chatham Plastic Surgery
Dr. Pearl specializes in both aesthetic and reconstructive surgery, with a passion for providing patients with exquisite results and extraordinary care. The relationship between my patients and me is beyond special. We communicate with each other and reach common goals that we can achieve. We trust each other through the entire journey.
wtoc.com
Remembering Savannah native, civil rights leader W.W. Law 100 years after his birth
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - 100 years ago a legend, historian, and Civil Rights giant was born. Westley Wallace Law was on the front lines of the movement before there was one. The word icon can only be used sparingly. When talking about Savannah’s, Westley Wallace Law can’t be left out...
After half a century, Carver State Bank president Bob James steps down
LISTEN: Bob James, president of Carver State Bank, one of fewer than 20 Black-owned banks in the nation, is stepping down after more than 50 years. GPB's Peter Biello asks what kept him in the role so long. When 24-year-old Bob James became president of Savannah's Carver State Bank in...
WJCL
Missing in Statesboro: Police searching for teen not seen since Christmas Eve
STATESBORO, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Police in Statesboro are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. According to Statesboro Police, Julie Gillikan left the Willingway addition treatment center on December 24. Authorities believe she is still in the area. If you have any...
Ecoplastic building plant in Bulloch bringing additional 456 new jobs
Governor Brian P. Kemp announced Thursday morning, January 5, 2023 that Ecoplastic Corporation, an automotive parts manufacturer, will create 456 new jobs and invest approximately $205 million in a new manufacturing facility in Bulloch County. Ecoplastic is the second Hyundai supplier to announce plans to build a plant in Bulloch...
Final defendant sentenced in 35-person local meth trafficking operation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The final sentencing in Operation Stranded Bandit, a major methamphetamine trafficking operation, has come to a close. Nearly three dozen defendants were sent to prison after pleading guilty. The last person to be sentenced was 32-year-old Kristin Sheppard, of Savannah, who was sentenced to nine years and three months in prison […]
Automotive suppler to build $205M plant in Georgia, but incentives remain unknown
(The Center Square) — An automotive parts manufacturer plans to spend $205 million on a new manufacturing facility. Ecoplastic Corp., a South Korean company, said it would create 456 new jobs as part of the new facility near Statesboro in Bulloch County. Ecoplastic manufactures plastic interior and exterior components and supplies Hyundai Motor Group and Kia. "The project is still active," a Georgia Department of Economic Development communications representative told...
Person of interest in Florida double murder detained at Chatham County Detention Center
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — A person of interest in a double murder in Lake County, Florida is being held in the Chatham County jail, after being stopped here over the weekend. A couple, both in their 80s, were found dead in their Mount Dora home on New Year’s Eve. Police today announced a person of […]
Grice Connect
Statesboro, GA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
797K+
Views
ABOUT
Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.
