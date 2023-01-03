Read full article on original website
Texas Man Accused of Kidnapping, Torturing, and Beating Woman He Met on Bumble After She Refused His AdvancesLarry LeaseSpring, TX
These are the 5 highest rated burgers in Houston. Do you agree?
Houston Brother And Sister Abducted Walking Home From School Days After 1985 New Year Have Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHouston, TX
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicatedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston Literacy Crisis: ISD Rates PlummetCorrie WritingHouston, TX
fox26houston.com
Houston business owner nearly missed HSN debut after Southwest flight canceled
HOUSTON - A class action lawsuit has already been filed against Southwest Airlines from passengers claiming the carrier did not provide prompt refunds after the airline’s all-out meltdown over the holidays. Have you received your refund?. Southwest is still trying to rebound. At Hobby Airport, Southwest Airlines had six...
Government Technology
Houston Workers Returning to Offices at Nationally High Rates
(TNS) — Nearly three years after the pandemic sent many employees of Greater Houston businesses home to work remotely, workers are returning to their offices at one of the highest rates in the country, according to data tracked by Kastle Systems, a security technology firm. Behind only Austin and...
Houston gardening guru and longtime radio host Randy Lemmon dies at 61
Lemmon was a fixture on Houston's KTRH AM 740 radio station for nearly 30 years.
fox26houston.com
Southwest Airlines meltdown jeopardized Houston woman’s business opportunity
The Houston small business owner launched LAMIK more than 15 years ago and one of her greatest gifts ever? She was scheduled to make her Home Shopping Network debut three days after Christmas.
Top Italian eatery in Texas can be found in Houston: report
If you're ever feeling a little down, a nice plate of Italian food will always make you feel better. Don't doubt the power of a good plate of spaghetti or an entire pizza pie, next you aren't feeling 100%, give it a shot.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston’s Hobby Airport to get 10 new restaurants in coming years
Ten new restaurants are coming to Hobby Airport after Houston City Council approved a 10-year contract on Wednesday with Latrelle's Galley, LP, a local management company in Houston. Hobby Airport is the first in the nation to be rated five stars by global review firm Skytrax and the new concession...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Saving your frozen plants (Jan. 5, 2023)
On Thursday’s show: Texas teens will now need parents' permission to get birth control at federally funded clinics after a court ruling late last month. And the FDA is expanding access to the abortion pill, allowing retail pharmacies to sell the drug. And we look back on the life...
Salt and Pepper Gang changing the narrative, mentoring minority youth
Houston’s own Salt and Pepper Gang is raising awareness about a number of issues men face today, including health, fashion, fitness, and mentoring the younger generation. The founder, Rico Davis, said the organization was conceived from a passion to want to change the narrative of how many men are seen today, especially minority men and […]
'Cedar fever' hits Houston
HOUSTON — It's called "cedar fever" and it has made its way to Houston to begin 2023. The cedar pollen count was high on Wednesday and could lead to some ruffled allergies for Houstonians. The following information was gathered from the Texas A&M Forest Service website. What is it?
musictimes.com
2023 RodeoHouston Concert Lineup: Performers, Details, How To Get Tickets?
The 2023 RodeoHouston Livestock Show is weeks away, and we're finally getting more details for the upcoming annual entertainment concerts. According to KHOU 11, the 2023 RodeoHouston Livestock Show will run from Feb. 28, 2023, to Mar. 19, 2023, at the NRG Park in Houston, Texas. A few of the...
Scenic Houston neighbor makes waves as No. 6 boomtown in America for 2022
This Houston neighbor's growing population and Montgomery County's strong economy are the reason for its new status as one of the fastest-growing cities in America. See where it landed and other U.S. cities that made the list.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston’s GDP growth rate of 1.9% ranked near the bottom of U.S. metro areas in 2021
Houston ranked near the bottom of the country's major metro areas when it came to GDP growth in 2021, according to data produced by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). The city's oil and gas sector dragged down overall growth, even as other sectors boomed. Houston registered 1.9% GDP...
Houston Chronicle
How Houston became home to America’s biggest metal party
In late March, a heaving mass of denim and leather will once again descend upon Houston’s White Oak Music Hall for the annual Hell’s Heroes festival. Since its inaugural edition in 2018, the fest has become synonymous with a decidedly old-school strain of heavy metal that has more often found a home in Europe. Headliners skew older and more cultish; names like Cirith Ungol, Razor, Exciter, and Dark Angel have all topped the festival’s striking, Diego Garza-designed flyers. March’s edition will feature a pair of sets by Tom G. Warrior’s Triptykon, focused solely on his legendary early catalog with Hellhammer and Celtic Frost. In a few short years, Hell’s Heroes has turned Houston into the site of America’s biggest metal party.
A major Houston highway entrance ramp just closed for months
The closure is part of a Texas Department of Transportation project expected to last into the fall.
A Houston, Texas Accident Went Viral on TikTok and Left Many Confused
We can remember as teenagers how excited we were at approaching the age of 16 to be able to start driving and enjoy a little freedom. The music up load, the wind in our hair, just the fun of driving on a back road or to the mall. As we got into adulthood, driving became less of a freedom and more of a task. For the most part, people are good drivers, its that four or five percent that want to disobey every traffic law that will drive us bonkers. After seeing this viral video on TikTok out of Houston, Texas, you really have to wonder what in the world this person was thinking or doing to get into this predicament.
These are the 5 highest rated burgers in Houston. Do you agree?
I recently wrote about the best breakfast tacos in Houston, which generated a lot of discussions. So I thought we could take a look at another popular food item- burgers to see which are ranked the best in Houston.
fox26houston.com
Southwest Airlines offering 25K in reward points to customers following massive cancellations
HOUSTON - Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan is extending 25,000 in rewards points to customers affected by the massive flight cancelations just after Christmas. In an e-mail letter to customers on Tuesday afternoon, Jordan said, "Southwest experienced a unique combination of events that started with severe weather at our busiest airports and transitioned into other operational challenges that stretched our People, processes, tools, and technology. This caused unprecedented wide-scale cancelations and ultimately impacted your trip."
houstonpublicmedia.org
In his last year as Houston mayor, Turner announces 2023 project plans for the city
Mayor Sylvester Turner is in his final year as mayor of Houston, but before he leaves, he said he’s got some unfinished business. During city council on Wednesday, he gave an overview of what he plans to focus on in the year 2023. From affordable housing to public safety,...
Action 13 Renters' Rights: Houston attorney answers tenants' questions
Action 13 turned to the Texas Property Code to answer top questions from renters about insurance, lease violations, plumbing issues, amenities, and more.
Houston-area mother turns tragedy of son's drowning into lifesaving foundation
HOUSTON — The Houston area has already seen two drownings in the new year, both were children in backyard pools. Now, one mom who has experienced that kind of loss before is sharing her story in hopes of saving lives. January 5, 2023, marks the five-year anniversary of Mayson...
