Houston, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fox26houston.com

Houston business owner nearly missed HSN debut after Southwest flight canceled

HOUSTON - A class action lawsuit has already been filed against Southwest Airlines from passengers claiming the carrier did not provide prompt refunds after the airline’s all-out meltdown over the holidays. Have you received your refund?. Southwest is still trying to rebound. At Hobby Airport, Southwest Airlines had six...
Government Technology

Houston Workers Returning to Offices at Nationally High Rates

(TNS) — Nearly three years after the pandemic sent many employees of Greater Houston businesses home to work remotely, workers are returning to their offices at one of the highest rates in the country, according to data tracked by Kastle Systems, a security technology firm. Behind only Austin and...
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston’s Hobby Airport to get 10 new restaurants in coming years

Ten new restaurants are coming to Hobby Airport after Houston City Council approved a 10-year contract on Wednesday with Latrelle's Galley, LP, a local management company in Houston. Hobby Airport is the first in the nation to be rated five stars by global review firm Skytrax and the new concession...
houstonpublicmedia.org

Saving your frozen plants (Jan. 5, 2023)

On Thursday’s show: Texas teens will now need parents' permission to get birth control at federally funded clinics after a court ruling late last month. And the FDA is expanding access to the abortion pill, allowing retail pharmacies to sell the drug. And we look back on the life...
KIAH

Salt and Pepper Gang changing the narrative, mentoring minority youth

Houston’s own Salt and Pepper Gang is raising awareness about a number of issues men face today, including health, fashion, fitness, and mentoring the younger generation. The founder, Rico Davis, said the organization was conceived from a passion to want to change the narrative of how many men are seen today, especially minority men and […]
KHOU

'Cedar fever' hits Houston

HOUSTON — It's called "cedar fever" and it has made its way to Houston to begin 2023. The cedar pollen count was high on Wednesday and could lead to some ruffled allergies for Houstonians. The following information was gathered from the Texas A&M Forest Service website. What is it?
Houston Chronicle

How Houston became home to America’s biggest metal party

In late March, a heaving mass of denim and leather will once again descend upon Houston’s White Oak Music Hall for the annual Hell’s Heroes festival. Since its inaugural edition in 2018, the fest has become synonymous with a decidedly old-school strain of heavy metal that has more often found a home in Europe. Headliners skew older and more cultish; names like Cirith Ungol, Razor, Exciter, and Dark Angel have all topped the festival’s striking, Diego Garza-designed flyers. March’s edition will feature a pair of sets by Tom G. Warrior’s Triptykon, focused solely on his legendary early catalog with Hellhammer and Celtic Frost. In a few short years, Hell’s Heroes has turned Houston into the site of America’s biggest metal party.
Mix 93.1

A Houston, Texas Accident Went Viral on TikTok and Left Many Confused

We can remember as teenagers how excited we were at approaching the age of 16 to be able to start driving and enjoy a little freedom. The music up load, the wind in our hair, just the fun of driving on a back road or to the mall. As we got into adulthood, driving became less of a freedom and more of a task. For the most part, people are good drivers, its that four or five percent that want to disobey every traffic law that will drive us bonkers. After seeing this viral video on TikTok out of Houston, Texas, you really have to wonder what in the world this person was thinking or doing to get into this predicament.
fox26houston.com

Southwest Airlines offering 25K in reward points to customers following massive cancellations

HOUSTON - Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan is extending 25,000 in rewards points to customers affected by the massive flight cancelations just after Christmas. In an e-mail letter to customers on Tuesday afternoon, Jordan said, "Southwest experienced a unique combination of events that started with severe weather at our busiest airports and transitioned into other operational challenges that stretched our People, processes, tools, and technology. This caused unprecedented wide-scale cancelations and ultimately impacted your trip."
