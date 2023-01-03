Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market Competitive Landscape, Research Methodology, Business Opportunities and Industry Analysis Report by 2030

Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
Data Destruction Service Market Size and Share 2022 : Global Solution, Services, Development Scope, New Trends, Technological Growth and Innovation Forecast by 2028
Data Destruction Service Market SWOT Analysis by Top Key Players - CBL Data Recovery Technologies, CIMELIA Resource Recovery, Cleardata, CloudBlue Technologies, Dataserv Group, EcoCentric, InfoFort, Jetico, Kroll Ontrack, McCollister, MRK Group, Simsre Cycling. London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2023 -- Data Destruction Service Market Scope & Overview Report 2022 :...
Medagadget.com
Brazil Cardiac Pacemakers Market to be Worth $359.3 Million by 2030, Expanding at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2030 | BIOTRONIK SE, Boston Scientific Corp, Abbott
Cardiac pacemakers are devices used for supplying impulses to conductions system for generating contraction. Most of these medical devices required to be inserted in the patient’s chest. They are mostly used for patients aging above 60 years and older; however, they are also used in children and infants if required. Different types of conduction blocks indicate permanent cardiac pacing. Some of them cause Bradycardia resulting in ventricular dyssynchrony and contraction in normal heartbeat that are ineffective. Some of the pacemakers can work as per the need, and patients with these devices are told to avoid driving after a week of implantation.
Medagadget.com
veterinary equipment and supplies market ize, Analysis, Trends, and Regional Forecast by 2030
On a global level, an increase in the total number of companion animals and their adoption rate has been noted. Keeping a companion animal is linked to superior health outcomes, including fewer cardiac arrhythmias, normalised blood pressure, less anxiety, more psychological stability, and better overall wellbeing, according to many studies. Animal ownership is increasing in emerging nations including Brazil, China, India, and Mexico. The demand for pet care goods and services is anticipated to rise in response to the growing pet population, which will in turn fuel the expansion of related sectors including those producing veterinarian supplies and equipment.
Medagadget.com
Obstetrics and Gynecology Drugs Market Analysis by Size, Business Strategies, Share, Growth, Trends, Revenue, Competitive Landscape and Developments Forecast by 2030
According to the most recent analysis by Emergen Research, the market for obstetrics and gynaecology medicines was valued at USD 13,089.39 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a revenue CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. A significant driver anticipated to promote market revenue growth between 2021 and 2030 is the increased prevalence of menopausal illnesses, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), and other diseases leading to rising need for obstetrics and gynaecology medications.
Medagadget.com
Legionella Testing Market Expanding at a CAGR 7.8% For The Forecast Period From 2022 To 2030
According to the most recent analysis by Emergen Research, the size of the worldwide legionella testing market reached USD 281.8 Million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a revenue CAGR of 7.8% during the projected period. The rise in legionella-related illnesses is propelling the market’s revenue expansion. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that each year, 10 to 15 instances per million persons are found in Europe, Australia, and the United States.
Researchers in China create device to directly split seawater to produce hydrogen
A research team in China has developed a device to split salty seawater to produce hydrogen directly. The device, a membrane-based seawater electrolyzer, helps address the side-reaction and corrosion problems of traditional methods. The team led by Zongping Shao, a chemical engineering professor at China's Nanjing Tech University, has published...
Ashley Moody: Florida Getting $13 Million Due After Automotive Parts Manufacturers Price Fixing Allegations
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced she had secured more than $13 million in an antitrust case against major automotive parts manufacturers. The funds come at the conclusion of an investigation against more than 60 manufacturers, including Hitachi, Panasonic and Mitsubishi Electric. The investigation into the companies’ conduct found evidence of the manufacturers fixing prices and rigging contract bids. As a result of the companies’ actions, public entities paid more for vehicles needed for public services, including police cruisers.
gcaptain.com
Baker Hughes to Supply Key Equipment for World’s Largest Carbon Capture Project in Malaysia
Oilfield services company Baker Hughes has been awarded a contract to supply the CO2 compression equipment for Petronas’ Kasawari offshore carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) project in Sarawak, Malaysia. The project is expected to be the world’s largest offshore CCS facility, with capacity to reduce CO2 emissions by 3.3...
Medagadget.com
Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market Share 2021: Growth Factors, Opportunities, Ongoing Trends and Key Players 2030
Endoscopy is a medical procedure used to do some small surgery or to closely examine bodily tissue or internal organs. Devices for endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) are medical tools made for conditions relating to the pancreas and biliary system. Due to an increase in the prevalence of various bile duct, pancreatic, and liver disorders like Barrett’s disease, biliary disease, colitis, Crohn’s disease, gastroesophageal reflux disorder (GERD), liver disease, pancreatitis, inflammatory bowel disease, Crohn’s disease, and peptic ulcer disease, these devices are becoming more and more important and being used more frequently.
Medagadget.com
Veterinary Diagnostics Market Size, Landscape, Industry Analysis, Business Outlook, Current and Future Growth to 2030
According to the most recent analysis by Emergen Research, the global market for veterinary diagnostics was valued at USD 6.63 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow at a rate of 11.2% over the projected period. Due to recent developments in diagnostics, more laboratories are adopting more innovative approaches, which is a key reason fueling the market’s revenue growth. An essential and crucial part of managing and preventing the spread of disease among animals is veterinary diagnostics. Citrus tristeza virus and tomato yellow leaf curl virus are two unusual viruses that have recently arisen or reemerged and severely affected a number of businesses, including animal husbandry, dairy, and other sectors. Major viral infections cannot be treated, but they can spread more slowly if they are detected early and continuously monitored. As a result, new Point-of-Care (PoC) diagnostic tools and advancements in virus identification are required internationally.
Medagadget.com
Dental Laboratories Market Statistics, Trends, Analysis Size and Growth Factors by 2030 | GC Corporation, Envista, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., 3D Systems, Nexa3D
According to the most recent analysis by Emergen Research, the size of the worldwide dental laboratories market reached USD 30.00 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to see a revenue CAGR of 5.4% during the projected period. One of the main factors influencing the market revenue growth is the rising prevalence of dental issues, increased oral health awareness, and rising demand for and adoption of contemporary products and technologies.
Medagadget.com
According To Emergen Research, The Market For Surgical Retractors Would Grow At A Significant CAGR Of 6.7% By 2030
The market for surgical retractors was estimated to be worth USD 1.79 billion in 2021, and it is predicted that during the forecast period, revenue will increase at a CAGR of 6.7%. This is brought on by a rise in the desire for precision in medical procedures and a requirement for better tissue access during operations. Because they give surgeons more control and vision over the operating field, surgical retractors have grown in popularity as a result. The development of surgical retractor technology is the main factor driving the market’s revenue growth. The market has been advanced by innovations like powered and automated systems, disposable and reusable designs, and specialty materials.
Medagadget.com
Immunoassay market Top Leading Players with Research Data 2030| Emergen Research
The development of efficient immunoassay technologies is still another important driver boosting market revenue growth. For instance, on September 2022, Neogen Corporation unveiled the second kit in its new Veratox VIP line of higher quantitative ELISA assays, the unique Veratox VIP test for cashew detection. The new Veratox VIP for cashew allergy test performs well with various sample types while adhering to the fundamental testing methodology of the Veratox product line. Additionally, the product can be used to evaluate samples from a broad range of product categories and processing scenarios, including heat-processed and ultra-high temperature matrices. Veratox VIP for Cashew uses the same testing methods Neogen uses for its other Veratox products, including a 30-minute time-to-result and ready-to-use, non-hazardous reagents.
Medagadget.com
North America Adult Incontinence Products Market to Reach USD 5645.43 Million by 2031
North America adult incontinence products market recorded a revenue of US$ 2,952.52 million in 2022 and is forecast to exceed a market valuation of US$ 5,645.43 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.62% during the projection period from 2023 to 2031. Request Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/north-america-adult-incontinence-products-market.
Medagadget.com
Injection Pen Market Size Expected to Reach USD 70.46 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 7.2%
According to the most recent analysis by Emergen Research, the size of the worldwide injection pen market is predicted to reach USD 70.46 billion in 2030, with a consistent revenue CAGR of 7.2%. Increased regulatory approvals and technological improvements in the industry are the main drivers of market revenue growth. For administering medication or insulin to patients, injection pens are utilised. These pens typically include an insulin cartridge, a disposable pen, a needle, and a dial for dosage measurement. Reusable smart insulin pens, for instance, are now readily accessible and come with an intuitive smartphone app that can help diabetics better control their insulin dosage.
Medagadget.com
Veterinary Electrosurgery Market Size Worth USD 919.3 Million 2030, at a CAGR of 6.9%
According to the most recent report by Emergen Research, the size of the worldwide veterinary electrosurgery market is anticipated to reach USD 919.3 Million in 2030, with a consistent revenue CAGR of 6.9%. The rise in the number of companion animals is one of the main drivers fueling this market’s revenue growth. More people now consider their pets to be family members or even companions. The relationship between humans and dogs has been proved via study to enhance fitness, lower stress levels, and bring happiness to their owners, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Medagadget.com
Ophthalmic Equipment Market Analysis, Research Study With Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, etc
The Global Ophthalmic Equipment Market size was USD 60.49 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Major factors influencing market revenue growth include the rising incidence of glaucoma, cataracts, and other ocular conditions, an increase in the need for Research & Development (R&D) due to the prevalence of eye-related diseases, a desire for better patient outcomes, and the use of cutting-edge technologies. Ophthalmology studies the anatomy, function, and various eye diseases. Eye conditions including glaucoma and cataracts are detected, tracked, and prevented with the use of ophthalmic gadgets.
Medagadget.com
Middle East Ablation Devices & Diagnostic Electrophysiology Market to Worth US$ 36.9 Million by 2030: Coherent Market Insights, Inc
Middle East Ablation Devices & Diagnostic Electrophysiology Market, by Product (Electrophysiology Devices (3D Mapping Systems, Electrophysiology Recording, Intracardiac Echocardiography (ICE) Ultrasound Imaging System, Radiofrequency Ablation Systems, Electrophysiology X-ray Systems, Others (Diagnostic Catheters, etc.)), and Ablation Devices (Radiofrequency Ablation, Microwave Ablation, Cryoablation, High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound, Laser Interstitial Thermal Ablation, Others (Electrical Ablation, Hydro-chemical Ablation, etc.))), by Application (Oncology, Ophthalmology, Urology, Gynaecology, Cardiovascular, and Orthopedic Radiotherapy), by End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Specialty Centers, and Others), and by Country (UAE, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Rest of Middle East), is estimated to be valued at US$ 24.0 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.9% over the forecast period (2023-2030), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.
Medagadget.com
Lateral Flow Assay Components Market Size Worth USD 490.8 Billion in 2030
According to the most recent report by Emergen Research, the global market for Lateral Flow Assay (LFA) components had a USD 340.7 Million market value in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a revenue CAGR of 4.1% over the next five years. Some of the major factors influencing market growth include the rising adoption of lateral flow assay devices in domestic settings for the early detection and diagnosis of infectious diseases, expanding technological advancements in product design of lateral flow assay components, and rising prevalence of infectious diseases worldwide.
Medagadget.com
Sinus Dilation Devices Market Share, Size, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Research Report Forecasts Till 2030
According to the most recent analysis by Emergen Research, the sinus dilation devices market was valued at USD 1.98 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow at a rate of 11% over the projected period. The development of superior surgical techniques and the replacement of traditional procedures as a result of these developments are the main drivers of market revenue growth. Modern sinus surgery methods use the least amount of ablation possible and are less likely to cause complications because to scientific developments like surgical laser technologies. These therapies can be used in outpatient settings due to their quicker turnaround times.
