Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market Competitive Landscape, Research Methodology, Business Opportunities and Industry Analysis Report by 2030

According to the most recent analysis by Emergen Research, the global market for veterinary diagnostics was valued at USD 6.63 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow at a rate of 11.2% over the projected period. Due to recent developments in diagnostics, more laboratories are adopting more innovative approaches, which is a key reason fueling the market’s revenue growth. An essential and crucial part of managing and preventing the spread of disease among animals is veterinary diagnostics. Citrus tristeza virus and tomato yellow leaf curl virus are two unusual viruses that have recently arisen or reemerged and severely affected a number of businesses, including animal husbandry, dairy, and other sectors. Major viral infections cannot be treated, but they can spread more slowly if they are detected early and continuously monitored. As a result, new Point-of-Care (PoC) diagnostic tools and advancements in virus identification are required internationally.

