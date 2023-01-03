ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS News

NEXT Weather: Freezing fog, colder temps move in after snowstorm

MINNEAPOLIS -- After a multi-day storm dropped record snow, Minnesotans will finally get a break on Friday as the system moves out of the state. The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport recorded 15 inches of snow between Tuesday and Thursday. Most of the accumulation reached from southwestern Minnesota to northwestern Wisconsin, and January is staying consistent with the last two months, which have all seen above-average snowfall in the state.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

With 10 inches already, more snow to pile up Wednesday in Twin Cities

"With 10 inches in the last 24 hours at MSP, we are now at 43.3 inches for the season and knocking on the door of our annual average. Another 3 to 5 yet to go today." That's the message tweeted by meteorologist Bill Borghoff, who works at the National Weather Service office in Chanhassen. After 6 inches fell at MSP Airport during the day Tuesday, another 4+ fell overnight into Wednesday morning. If another 3-5 inches does fall today, it could push the total to 15.
MINNESOTA STATE
ktoe.com

Impressive Snowfall Totals in Minnesota From Winter Storm

(Chanhassen, MN) — Some parts of Minnesota are still digging out after receiving more than a foot of snow over the past few days. Mahtowa in Carlton County and Bloomington are reporting 15 inches; Barnum, Mound, Slayton and Edgerton in southwestern Minnesota got 14; Moose Lake and Northfield have 12 inches on the ground; and New Prague and Maple Lake received about ten inches. Winter weather advisories are ending this morning (Thursday) with no precipitation in the weekend forecast.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Brighter and peaceful weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The weather across the Twin Cities and beyond will stay quite peaceful into next week, with some sunshine and temperatures close to the average for this time of year. Patchy fog on Friday morning led to some "sparkle flurries" for the commute but overall it will...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Huge January snowstorm among the largest on record for Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Another large storm rolled across Minnesota and Wisconsin this week, dropping more than 6 inches of snow on much of the area, but many spots in the Twin Cities received around or over a foot. Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport received just shy of 15 inches over the three calendar days, which ranks it as one of the largest snowstorms for the metro dating back to 1884.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Tuesday's forecast: The snow has arrived

A winter storm warning is in effect in the Twin Cities through 6pm. About 10 inches of snow is expected by the time the storm rolls out of the area.
1520 The Ticket

Weather Outlook for January in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- We are expecting a significant winter snowstorm here in this first week of January, but what are meteorologists expecting for the rest of the month?. The Climate Prediction Center is out with its monthly forecast for the month of January. They say the month is looking...
SAINT CLOUD, MN

