CBS News
NEXT Weather: Freezing fog, colder temps move in after snowstorm
MINNEAPOLIS -- After a multi-day storm dropped record snow, Minnesotans will finally get a break on Friday as the system moves out of the state. The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport recorded 15 inches of snow between Tuesday and Thursday. Most of the accumulation reached from southwestern Minnesota to northwestern Wisconsin, and January is staying consistent with the last two months, which have all seen above-average snowfall in the state.
Record snowfall and precipitation for Twin Cities to start out January 2023
According to the National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen, Minnesota Climate Report, on January 4, 2022, the Twin Cities broke a couple of records following the heavy precipitation that fell during the ongoing snowstorm.
With 10 inches already, more snow to pile up Wednesday in Twin Cities
"With 10 inches in the last 24 hours at MSP, we are now at 43.3 inches for the season and knocking on the door of our annual average. Another 3 to 5 yet to go today." That's the message tweeted by meteorologist Bill Borghoff, who works at the National Weather Service office in Chanhassen. After 6 inches fell at MSP Airport during the day Tuesday, another 4+ fell overnight into Wednesday morning. If another 3-5 inches does fall today, it could push the total to 15.
The Twin Cities may get 6-10 inches of snow from the next storm, which is expected to hit in 48 hours
MINNEAPOLIS – We've had a relatively calm start to the New Year, but now we're in the midst of our third major storm in the last four weeks, and this one is expected to last for at least two days.
mprnews.org
'Happy to be home': Twin Cities residents confront heavy snow, slick streets
In downtown Minneapolis cars and buses moved through the streets with ease, after plow drivers spent hours clearing the pavement and pushing the snow into mounds, some taller than six feet, to be trucked off later. Soon workers in small tractors with spinning brushes got busy on the sidewalks. Winter...
Snowfall rankings in Minnesota and another storm next week?
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard is in looking at the impressive snow totals across the state and where this storm ranks among all time winter storms. Also, looks at the weekend outlook and another winter storm possibly headed our way by the end of next week.
ktoe.com
Impressive Snowfall Totals in Minnesota From Winter Storm
(Chanhassen, MN) — Some parts of Minnesota are still digging out after receiving more than a foot of snow over the past few days. Mahtowa in Carlton County and Bloomington are reporting 15 inches; Barnum, Mound, Slayton and Edgerton in southwestern Minnesota got 14; Moose Lake and Northfield have 12 inches on the ground; and New Prague and Maple Lake received about ten inches. Winter weather advisories are ending this morning (Thursday) with no precipitation in the weekend forecast.
Falling Temps Will Lead To Chance For Wintry Mix In These Parts Of Region
A gradual drop in temperatures will lead to a chance for a wintry mix in parts of the region and snow farther north.Following patchy morning fog Thursday, Jan. 5, it will be cloudy throughout the day with a high temperature hovering around the 50-degree mark, according to the National Weather…
fox9.com
Minnesota snow storm: What's next (Tuesday evening forecast)
It was a messy afternoon. Ian Leonard has a look at what's next for this ongoing winter storm that is impacting Minnesota. Condition update as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2022.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Brighter and peaceful weekend
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The weather across the Twin Cities and beyond will stay quite peaceful into next week, with some sunshine and temperatures close to the average for this time of year. Patchy fog on Friday morning led to some "sparkle flurries" for the commute but overall it will...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Huge January snowstorm among the largest on record for Twin Cities
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Another large storm rolled across Minnesota and Wisconsin this week, dropping more than 6 inches of snow on much of the area, but many spots in the Twin Cities received around or over a foot. Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport received just shy of 15 inches over the three calendar days, which ranks it as one of the largest snowstorms for the metro dating back to 1884.
fox9.com
Tuesday's forecast: The snow has arrived
A winter storm warning is in effect in the Twin Cities through 6pm. About 10 inches of snow is expected by the time the storm rolls out of the area.
fox9.com
Among the largest two-day January snowstorms on record
This week's snowstorm marks just the seventh time since 1872 the Twin Cities has seen a two-day snowstorm in the double digits in January. FOX 9's Cody Matz shares the details.
2 storm systems with freezing rain and a wintery mix to keep the chill on Tri-Cities
First storm system could arrive Wednesday night.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Difficult travel conditions continue due to heavy snow
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After a snowy midday on Tuesday, more winter mess is on the way. Overnight, there will be freezing rain, fog, and light snow across the metro with a Winter Weather Advisory in place into Wednesday afternoon. Look for snow to redevelop late Tuesday evening and linger...
fox9.com
Minnesota drivers hand-shovel Highway 100 to clear traffic jam
Best video of the snowy day! Minnesota drivers came together with shovels to clear snow from the on-ramp to Highway 100 at Excelsior Blvd in St. Louis Park.
fox9.com
Minneapolis passes on snow emergency, leading residents to dig out Wednesday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Grab your shovels. The City of Minneapolis did not declare a snow emergency with this two-day storm, which is good news for those who may have gotten towed. But it will lead to many having to dig out their vehicles after snowplows plowed them in. FOX...
Weather Outlook for January in Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We are expecting a significant winter snowstorm here in this first week of January, but what are meteorologists expecting for the rest of the month?. The Climate Prediction Center is out with its monthly forecast for the month of January. They say the month is looking...
Winter Storm: Conditions deteriorating quickly across Minnesota
The latest on what we’re seeing for conditions across Minnesota as a winter storm picks up in intensity Tuesday afternoon. Stay with WCCO Radio for the latest weather and road conditions.
Here's why keeping streets and sidewalks clear of ice/snow has been a big challenge this year
MINNEAPOLIS — The winter weather event coming our way could make a difficult situation even more difficult on Minnesota streets. Several city streets and sidewalks across the Twin Cities are still partially covered in snow and ice. But why has it been such a challenge keeping roads and sidewalks...
