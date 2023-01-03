Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Single tenant medical investment opportunity on O’Neal

Business Report founder Rolfe McCollister in his new opinion piece. An optimist, McCollister believes things can and will get better. This is a big election year in Louisiana with voters choosing a new governor and state Legislature. What will be your voting criteria, McCollister asks: Leaders with vision and aspirational goals, those you simply think will win—or the good ‘ol boys (and girls) who will make room for you at the trough and prefer doing things “the way we’ve always done them before?”

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO