Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Single tenant medical investment opportunity on O’Neal

Baton Rouge Business Report
Lee and Associates opening Baton Rouge commercial real estate office
Lee and Associates, one of the largest broker-owned commercial real estate firms in North America, on Wednesday announced it is opening an office in Baton Rouge. The office will specialize in industrial, office, land, and retail brokerage, with plans to strategically build a team to work throughout the south Louisiana market, according to the company announcement.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Meet 10 difference makers who are elevating Baton Rouge
Business Report’s cover story this month features 10 difference makers in the Baton Rouge area who are working to make this city a better place to live, work and play. From cleaning up litter-logged waterways to revitalizing underserved neighborhoods to developing cutting-edge medical treatments, each member of this group will impact Baton Rouge positively this year.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Jay Ducote walks away from Gov’t Taco and Guaranty Media
Baton Rouge celebrity chef Jay Ducote has left Guaranty Media after more than three years, according to Guaranty President and CEO Flynn Foster. Ducote, who founded Gov’t Taco in White Star Market in 2018, sold his three limited liability companies, which included the restaurant, his spices and sauces brand and the Bite and Booze brand, to Guaranty Media in September 2019. Ducote and his staff became employees of Guaranty under a new division of the company called Jay Ducote Hospitality Group, with Ducote hosting a prime time radio show.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Thai/Laotian restaurant opens on Jefferson in Baton Rouge
Chai Thai-Lao, serving the cuisine of Thailand and Laos, held a soft opening New Year’s weekend ahead of an official grand opening later this month. Owner Kit Keophommavong-Bradford says the Jefferson Highway restaurant’s menu reflects her parents’ native countries. Her mother, Nang Keophommavong, is a former owner of Thai Pepper in Baton Rouge and has helped open restaurants in other markets, she says.
Baton Rouge Business Report
What culinary trends can Baton Rouge expect to see this year?
The dawning of the new year is here, bringing reflection and anticipation in all aspects of life, including what we’ll eat and drink. Each year as the calendar turns, industry professionals give forthcoming trends a lot of thought, hoping to calibrate their operations with customers’ evolving preferences. Here’s...
Baton Rouge Business Report
BRAC, LCA applaud ruling against carbon capture moratorium
The Baton Rouge Area Chamber and the Louisiana Chemical Association are praising a federal judge’s recent ruling that Livingston Parish cannot enforce a carbon capture and sequestration moratorium. More than $20 billion in transitional energy projects have been announced since 2020 or are under consideration for the Capital Region,...
Baton Rouge Business Report
2023 Book of Lists
Data drives business and a key source for information and the top companies operating in Baton Rouge is the 2023 Book of Lists. Already an INSIDER? Sign in. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Get access to more...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Opinion: What does 2023 hold for Louisiana and Baton Rouge?
A new year always provides a fresh start, giving rise to bright hopes and dreams for the next 12 months. As an optimist, things can get better.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Roundup: Baton Rouge Mardi Gras / Twitter change / Barnes & Noble
Good times roll: The 2023 Mardi Gras season in Baton Rouge kicks off in early February, with parades starting Feb. 4 and continuing every weekend until Feb. 18. See the full schedule from WVLA NBC Local 33-TV. Political ads: Twitter says it will ease its ban on political advertising, the...
Baton Rouge Business Report
McCollister: Baton Rouge must have higher goals in the new year
Business Report founder Rolfe McCollister in his new opinion piece. An optimist, McCollister believes things can and will get better. This is a big election year in Louisiana with voters choosing a new governor and state Legislature. What will be your voting criteria, McCollister asks: Leaders with vision and aspirational goals, those you simply think will win—or the good ‘ol boys (and girls) who will make room for you at the trough and prefer doing things “the way we’ve always done them before?”
Baton Rouge Business Report
Who are ‘225’ magazine’s people to watch in 2023?
The sky is the limit. Not just for the people featured in this month’s People to Watch issue of 225—but for the city under their leadership, too. Each person in this year’s class of People to Watch has a vision to bring Baton Rouge beyond its borders.
