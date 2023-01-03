Summit County Historical Society accepting submissions for ‘Winter Wonder in Summit County’ photo wall

Read full article on original website
Lorain County turns red, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties stay yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lorain County flipped to red, for high COVID-19 spread, while Cuyahoga County, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties remained yellow on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Medina, Portage and Summit counties were classified as yellow this...
Will La Niña help keep Northeast Ohio comfy this winter?: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio -- January. The start of a new year. This has sparked some speculation on my part as to the possible variations in the winter weather ahead. Will we, in Northeast Ohio, be warmer, colder or somewhere in between?. December 2022 started out warmer than one might expect. Temperatures...
NOACA preparing climate action plan for Cuyahoga and neighboring counties with public meeting set for Tuesday
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland has had one since 2013. Cuyahoga County since 2018. Now the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency is working on one. They are climate action plans. They set guidelines for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, which collectively around the globe have been blamed for raising the average...
Tri-C offers no-cost program to empower women in transition: Talk of the Towns
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- Empowering women since 1978, Cuyahoga Community College is once again offering the Women in Transition Program -- a no-cost, non-credit course. The curriculum is designed to help women move their lives forward as they develop personalized plans focused on academic and professional development. Tri-C has a series...
'Blizzard Bandit' breaks into Summit County bar, comes away empty-handed
GREEN, Ohio — The Summit County Sheriff's Office has released surveillance video of a suspect who broke into an area bar during last month's winter storm. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Dubbing the suspect...
Winter steelhead trout fishing forecast is positive: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Northeast Ohio rivers and streams had been high and muddy after recent rains, but that’s a good problem for steelhead trout fishermen around the area. The high water has been luring trout from Lake Erie to the rivers to make their spawning runs and, as the river levels continue to drop and the waters clear, the world class steelhead fishery should respond for hardy anglers.
Holden Arboretum creating seed bank to help reforest lower Great Lakes region
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Holden Arboretum will be getting a small but significant chunk of money through the U.S. Forest Service that will help the nonprofit operate a seed bank and promote forest restoration across the lower Great Lakes region. An earmark of $335,000, supported by U.S. Sen. Sherrod...
New owners close Pickle Mama’s in Medina County’s Montville Township
MEDINA, Ohio -- Cleveland Restaurant Group suddenly closed Pickle Mama’s Market & Eatery in Montville Township on Wednesday, Dec. 28 and let the staff go. The restaurant was located at 7249 Wooster Pike, just three miles south of Medina’s historical square. The space has been home to various...
Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
These 8 Cuyahoga County homes sold for more than $1 million in December
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Eight Cuyahoga County homes sold for more than $1 million in December, including a $2.5 million home in Westlake. Westlake had a flurry of activity in December, with half of the homes sold for more than $1 million in the county being sold in the city.
Berea, Brook Park and Middleburg Heights mayors share 2023 priorities
BEREA, Ohio -- With 2022 behind them, the mayors of Berea, Brook Park and Middleburg Heights recently spoke with cleveland.com about what tops their 2023 list of priorities. Municipalities focus every year on finances, projects, business development and city-provided services. “Going into this year, the thing that affects all those...
‘Lost Restaurants of Downtown Cleveland’ author plans 2 presentations
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Bette Lou Higgins has a couple of engaging presentations lined up regarding her book, “Lost Restaurants of Downtown Cleveland.”. Higgins will guide a storytelling program at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19. She bills the historical program as a “quick and delicious trip back to the past,” offering a sense of what it was like to sit in the Vogue room at the Hollenden Hotel to hear Dean Martin, or to catch Alpine Village owner Herman Pirchner deliver 55 beer mugs to customers at one time in the 1950s.
New data supports ‘back-to-the-future’ project to rezone Cleveland, Cuyahoga County, for transit-oriented development
CLEVELAND, Ohio — New research by the Cuyahoga County Planning Commission offers fresh evidence that Cleveland and surrounding suburbs would be smart to rezone transit corridors to encourage dense, walkable, transit-oriented development, or TOD. The research shows that market demand is rising for transit-oriented-development in and around Cleveland. At...
Cleveland’s old J&L Steel works - a belching behemoth with a holiday heart
Regarding James H. Korecko’s Dec. 25 essay, ”To a boy, city’s roaring steel plants were part of the season’s wonders,” it was Christmastime in 1969 when I was called out to J&L Steel at 3 a.m. for a communication outage. I was an Ohio Bell repairman, familiar with this sprawling mill. There were 26 foundries between the Cuyahoga River and West 117th, and J&L and Republic were the big guns. This outage was in the guard shack below the Clark Avenue bridge exit ramp to the mighty beast below.
Bruster’s Real Ice Cream to open second Cuyahoga County location in Strongsville
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- A Bruster’s Real Ice Cream store is planned for the southwest corner of Pearl Road and Ellsworth Drive, about 1,200 feet south of Drake Road. It would be the second Bruster’s in Cuyahoga County and the fifth in Ohio. A Bruster’s opened in 2021 in North Olmsted, and there are Bruster’s in Calcutta, Canton and Girard.
Richmond Heights council remains displeased with 444 Park Apartments ownership
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The subject of the conditions at the city’s largest apartment complex, 444 Park Apartments, was again at the forefront during City Council’s Planning & Zoning Committee meeting Tuesday (Jan. 3). On Sept. 30, the city sent the 738-unit complex’s owners a letter of adjudication...
Olmsted Falls City Schools superintendent discusses recent high school lockdown and ‘inaccurate’ social media response
OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Out of an abundance of caution, Olmsted Falls High School on Wednesday afternoon was under a stay-in-place lockdown for 85 minutes while local authorities investigated an external threat involving the Bagley Road school. “A student from another school district threatened one of our high school students,”...
Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter slashes adoption fees in partnership with 23andMe genetic test
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter temporarily is reducing its adoption fee for dogs by more than 75% as part of partnership with DNA genetic testing company 23andMe. The adoption fee, normally $95, will be $23 for any dog over the age of 5 months through Jan....
Tri-C High School Rock Off returns for 26th year in January
Cleveland, OH - Live Nation and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced the schedule for the 26th edition of the annual Tri-C High School Rock Off. There will be 31 bands consisting of high school-aged musicians competing in three performance rounds taking place on Jan. 28, Feb. 4 and Feb. 11 all at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Solon council hears concerns about parks master plan at public hearing
SOLON, Ohio -- Concerns about relocating the Solon Municipal Pool from Arthur Road to the Solon Community Center were among those expressed by residents at a public hearing to discuss the city’s Parks and Recreation Master Plan. Six Solon residents and one Twinsburg resident spoke at the hearing, held...
