Read full article on original website
Related
‘A lack of respect’: Brazil footballers fail to show up to Pelé’s funeral
Some of Brazil’s best-known footballers have faced a furious backlash as fans and pundits questioned why they had failed to attend ceremonies bidding farewell to Pelé. Hundreds of thousands of people waited for hours under a burning sun on Monday to file past the recently deceased soccer legend’s coffin at Santos’ Vila Belmiro ground.
Brazilian players face backlash for skipping Pelé's funeral
Brazilian soccer stars past and present are under fire from fans for skipping Pelé's funeral and opting to pay their respects on social media.The three-time World Cup champion was buried in his hometown Tuesday after more than 230,000 mourners passed by his casket at Vila Belmiro stadium in Santos. Pelé died last Thursday after a battle with cancer.Fans expected former Santos players like Neymar, Rodrygo and Giovanni to attend. They also hoped retired greats like Zico, Romario, Ronaldo, Kaká and Ronaldinho Gaucho would show up at the beach city 80 kilometers (50 miles) south of São Paulo.Their social media...
Cristiano Ronaldo experiences surreal start in Saudi Arabia
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — The palm trees lining the desert roads leading out of Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport were wet with rain drops when Cristiano Ronaldo arrived this week in Saudi Arabia’s capital city. The surprising weather greeted the soccer great’s shocking move to the...
theScore
Pele laid to rest as Brazil bids final farewell to soccer legend
SANTOS, Brazil (AP) — Brazil said a final farewell to Pelé on Tuesday, burying the legend who unified the bitterly divided country. Newly inaugurated President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva paid his respects at Vila Belmiro, the stadium where Pelé played for most of his career.
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo mistakenly says South Africa instead of Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo had a slip of the tongue at his official unveiling as Al Nassr's star signing on Tuesday. The Portugal captain mistook Saudi Arabia for South Africa during his first press conference for his new team. Ronaldo, 37, joined Al Nassr on a free transfer after leaving Manchester United.
Ronaldo arrives in Saudi, says he’s come to South Africa
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has just completed a move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, but made a slip up during his official presentation in Riyadh on Tuesday when mistakenly saying he had “come to South Africa.”. Perhaps the Portugal great was disorientated by the...
Soccer-Former star Italy striker Vialli dies aged 58
MILAN, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Former soccer striker Gianluca Vialli, who earned 59 caps for Italy and enjoyed a stellar club career with Sampdoria, Juventus and Chelsea, has died from cancer at the age of 58.
Memorable Photos from Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup
The 2022 FIFA World Cup was the 22nd iteration of the event, which featured competition between the mens national teams of FIFAs member countries. It was the second World Cup staged fully in Asia after the 2002 competition in South Korea and Japan, and it was held in Qatar from November 20, 2022, to December 18, 2022. With an estimated cost of over 220 billion, it is the most expensive World Cup to date.
Saudi Arabia Is Getting the World’s First ‘Ronaldo Correspondent’
The move comes as Cristiano Ronaldo embarks on a $214 million a year deal to play for Al Nassr.
Iraq to host soccer’s Gulf Cup for the first time since 1979
After decades of war, invasions and instability, Iraq hosts the eight-nation Gulf Cup starting on Friday for the first time since 1979. For the country’s soccer officials and government, success off the field will be a bigger prize than success on it. The national teams, all from West Asia...
Gianluca Vialli death: Former Chelsea and Italy forward dies aged 58 after cancer battle
Gianluca Vialli, the former Chelsea and Italy forward, has died aged 58.Vialli was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2017 but was given the all-clear a year later. He had recently been working with the Italian national team but took a step back from duties this winter when the cancer reemerged and his health worsened. “At the end of a long and difficult negotiation with my wonderful team of oncologists, I have decided to suspend, hopefully temporarily, my present and future professional commitments,” he said on 14 December. “The goal is to use all my energies to help my body...
AOL Corp
Ronaldo the latest star to end career in soccer outpost
FILE - Pele of the New York Cosmos gestures during a press conference in New York on Sept. 29, 1977. Cristiano Ronaldo is not the first soccer superstar to head off to one of the world’s supposed minor leagues in the latter years of his career. Many of soccer's biggest names like Pelé, Johan Cruyff, Zico, Xavi Hernandez and now the 37-year-old Ronaldo at Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr have found themselves prolonging their careers at unlikely soccer outposts usually for vast amounts of money. (AP Photo/Ira Schwarz, File)
This soccer legend’s latest move brought him to Saudi Arabia
How much money is Ronaldo making? Is he the richest athlete in the world? Where is he playing soccer now?
Road to Paris 2024: History of Women in the Summer Olympics
“Games Wide Open” is a slogan that isn’t playing around. In fact, it’s making history. The 2024 Paris Olympic Games will make history as having full gender equality for the first time ever. In 2024, there will be 5,250 women competing in the Games, out of 10,500...
CNBC
Saudi Arabia’s cash splurge on soccer could cause ripple effects across the sports world
Ronaldo's two-and-a-half-year contract, reportedly worth up to 200 million euros ($212 million) per year including commercial agreements, will make the 37-year-old the highest-paid footballer in history, and the highest-paid athlete in the world. The Portuguese forward's move comes as Saudi Arabia reportedly readies a potential joint bid to stage the...
Yardbarker
Exclusive: Journalist explains finer details of Ronaldo’s move to Al-Nassr
After agreeing to mutually terminate his contract with Man United, Cristiano Ronaldo become arguably football’s highest-profile free agent, ever. The Portugal superstar, who represented his country during the 2022 winter World Cup in Qatar, spent just a few weeks without a club before eventually agreeing to join Saudi club Al-Nassr.
traveltomorrow.com
South Africa Tourism mocks Ronaldo after gaffe at Al-Nassr unveiling
Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the world’s best known football players announced at the beginning of the year his move from Manchester United to Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr team. During the unveiling ceremony, on 3 January, the player made a small gaffe, saying his move to South Africa is not the end of his career.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
104K+
Followers
85K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0