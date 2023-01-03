ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

wbiw.com

Bobcat basics: Indiana’s only native wild cat

INDIANA – Bobcats are present throughout Indiana, especially in its southern parts and are more commonly seen in the winter. The Department of Natural Resources collects reports of bobcat sightings, trail-camera photos and mortalities through its Archer’s Index Report, a mammal form, and Snapshot Indiana. The Archer’s Index...
INDIANA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana

Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
INDIANA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Old Farmer’s Almanac January & February 2023 Winter Predictions for Southern Indiana

We saw a decent amount of snow and some frigid cold temperatures as we closed out 2022, but how much winter weather can we expect in early 2023?. In December of 2022, we received our first white Christmas in about ten years. We also saw temperatures well below freezing, with windchills below zero. A lot of folks here in southern Indiana had furnace issues and frozen water pipes as a result of this winter weather. If you're like me, that was enough for you to want winter to already be over. However, winter isn't over yet...and there's more snow and cold temperatures yet to come.
INDIANA STATE
city-countyobserver.com

DNR Stocks Coho Salmon And Steelhead Trout Fingerlings In Northwest Indiana streams

Fresh fish alert! Staff from Mixsawbah State Fish Hatchery recently stocked the Little Calumet River, Trail Creek, and Salt Creek with fall fingerling steelhead and coho. The East Branch Little Calumet River received 71,077 winter-run steelhead and 45,142 coho. Trail Creek received 47,575 winter-run steelhead and 48,336 coho, while Salt Creek received 27,523 Skamania steelhead.
INDIANA STATE
WBKR

Indiana Squirrels Jump for Joy After Discovering New Peanut Feeder

It is usually pretty easy to tell what kind of emotions our pets are feeling. Dogs, for example, wag their tales when they are excited, or they get the zoomies and run around uncontrollably. You can also tell when a dog is feeling angry or sad or even guilty. Those kinds of emotions, however, may not be as obvious for animals in the wild - except for the adorable squirrels that you are about to see.
INDIANA STATE
KRMG

Oklahoma Dept. of Wildlife confirms mountain lion siting

LATIMER COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) confirmed a mountain lion sightings in Latimer County. ODWC says Josh Smith’s trail camera caught a picture of the mountain lion prowling his property in Latimer County the last week, which is about a two hour drive southeast of Tulsa, the last week of December. Game Warden Shane Fields confirmed the sighting at the same feeder in Smith’s pictures.
LATIMER COUNTY, OK
WTWO/WAWV

How to fight back against Indiana invasive species

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As invasive species continue to damage the natural flora and fauna of the region, the state is working to help residents combat the many invasive species that can be found in Indiana through awareness, education, and easy access to experts. The State of Indiana Cooperative Invasives Management (SICIM) has recently […]
INDIANA STATE
wamwamfm.com

Turn Signal Law Change in Indiana

With the new year comes a new law when it comes to using turn signals in Indiana. The law used to be that your turn signal had to be on for at least 200 to 300 feet before turning. You might be thinking that that distance might be a little hard to judge while you’re driving. So did your state lawmakers. Last year, they passed a measure that took effect on January 1 that now states you have to signal a “reasonable” amount of time before turning. Law enforcement experts say this may make it easier for drivers to judge when to signal while also giving the cops more leeway in deciding whether to pull someone over.
INDIANA STATE
97ZOK

Illinois Man Attacked By Owl While Jogging In Forest Preserve

When I think of getting attacked in the woods by a wild animal, an owl doesn't come to mind. I've never really thought about getting attacked by a wild animal before. I should probably pay more attention next time I go hang out in the woods. There are plenty of animals out there that are capable of it. In Illinois, we have wolves, coyotes, and foxes to just name a few. A bird that never crossed my mind for being dangerous is the owl. Whenever I've seen them in a zoo, they are usually pretty mellow.
LA GRANGE PARK, IL
Outsider.com

Missouri Flooding: Heavy Rains Turn Roads Into Rivers in Pics Posted by Fire Department

Missouri is now experiencing extensive flooding as heavy rain turns roads into rivers from Monday night to early Tuesday morning. In its latest Facebook post, the Campbell Volunteer Fire Department in Campbell, Missouri shared images of the damage caused by the flooding. “Lots of flooding around,” the post reads. “Be safe. We have guys out doing what they can, but not a lot we can do until the water goes down.”
MISSOURI STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Indiana

Indiana State is the 38th largest in the U.S., with an area of about 36,418 square miles. The state also goes by an official nickname, the Hoosier State. Indiana is in the Midwestern United States, sharing borders with Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio, and Michigan. Are you curious about the origin of...
SOUTH BEND, IN
wbiw.com

TRAIL CREEK, IN

