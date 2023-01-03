Read full article on original website
Related
wbiw.com
Bobcat basics: Indiana’s only native wild cat
INDIANA – Bobcats are present throughout Indiana, especially in its southern parts and are more commonly seen in the winter. The Department of Natural Resources collects reports of bobcat sightings, trail-camera photos and mortalities through its Archer’s Index Report, a mammal form, and Snapshot Indiana. The Archer’s Index...
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana
Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
Centre Daily
Angler reels in ‘rare,’ record-breaking fish at Indiana lake. Then he caught another
A fisherman in Indiana reeled in a “rare,” record-breaking catch but didn’t think much about the fish — until he caught another one. Scott Skafar set out on Lake Michigan from a marina in Portage, Indiana, on New Year’s Eve, he told McClatchy News on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Old Farmer’s Almanac January & February 2023 Winter Predictions for Southern Indiana
We saw a decent amount of snow and some frigid cold temperatures as we closed out 2022, but how much winter weather can we expect in early 2023?. In December of 2022, we received our first white Christmas in about ten years. We also saw temperatures well below freezing, with windchills below zero. A lot of folks here in southern Indiana had furnace issues and frozen water pipes as a result of this winter weather. If you're like me, that was enough for you to want winter to already be over. However, winter isn't over yet...and there's more snow and cold temperatures yet to come.
city-countyobserver.com
DNR Stocks Coho Salmon And Steelhead Trout Fingerlings In Northwest Indiana streams
Fresh fish alert! Staff from Mixsawbah State Fish Hatchery recently stocked the Little Calumet River, Trail Creek, and Salt Creek with fall fingerling steelhead and coho. The East Branch Little Calumet River received 71,077 winter-run steelhead and 45,142 coho. Trail Creek received 47,575 winter-run steelhead and 48,336 coho, while Salt Creek received 27,523 Skamania steelhead.
This Michigan County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
wdrb.com
Indiana lawmaker blames gas company for southern Indiana carbon monoxide scares
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB)-- Indiana officials are trying to get answers about a carbon monoxide scare in Clarksville on Christmas weekend. State Representative Ed Clere told WDRB he's very disappointed in CenterPoint Energy, following more than 100 reports of gas and carbon monoxide leaks over three days last night. The Clarksville...
Indiana Squirrels Jump for Joy After Discovering New Peanut Feeder
It is usually pretty easy to tell what kind of emotions our pets are feeling. Dogs, for example, wag their tales when they are excited, or they get the zoomies and run around uncontrollably. You can also tell when a dog is feeling angry or sad or even guilty. Those kinds of emotions, however, may not be as obvious for animals in the wild - except for the adorable squirrels that you are about to see.
KRMG
Oklahoma Dept. of Wildlife confirms mountain lion siting
LATIMER COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) confirmed a mountain lion sightings in Latimer County. ODWC says Josh Smith’s trail camera caught a picture of the mountain lion prowling his property in Latimer County the last week, which is about a two hour drive southeast of Tulsa, the last week of December. Game Warden Shane Fields confirmed the sighting at the same feeder in Smith’s pictures.
WLKY.com
Southern Indiana man back in U.S. after stroke left him stranded in Mexico
SCOTTSBURG, Ind. — A southern Indiana man is back in the United States after a stroke left him stranded in Mexico for days, and his family is thanking the community for helping make it happen. Ray Rice, the owner of I-105.3, a country radio station in Scottsburg, is now...
How to fight back against Indiana invasive species
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As invasive species continue to damage the natural flora and fauna of the region, the state is working to help residents combat the many invasive species that can be found in Indiana through awareness, education, and easy access to experts. The State of Indiana Cooperative Invasives Management (SICIM) has recently […]
FBI disputes report that agency directed Indiana police to pull over Idaho murder suspect
INDIANAPOLIS – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is pushing back against reports that it directed law enforcement agencies in Indiana to pull over Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger. Police stopped Kohberger on I-70 eastbound in Hancock County on two occasions about ten minutes apart on Dec. 15. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State […]
wamwamfm.com
Turn Signal Law Change in Indiana
With the new year comes a new law when it comes to using turn signals in Indiana. The law used to be that your turn signal had to be on for at least 200 to 300 feet before turning. You might be thinking that that distance might be a little hard to judge while you’re driving. So did your state lawmakers. Last year, they passed a measure that took effect on January 1 that now states you have to signal a “reasonable” amount of time before turning. Law enforcement experts say this may make it easier for drivers to judge when to signal while also giving the cops more leeway in deciding whether to pull someone over.
WISH-TV
Indiana dashboard adds 80 COVID-19 deaths, 7,414 more cases of coronavirus in a week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 data on the state’s coronavirus dashboard. The data was collected through Tuesday. The state’s dashboard is being updated only on Wednesdays. Indiana’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 24,413 on Tuesday from 24,333 on Dec....
Illinois Man Attacked By Owl While Jogging In Forest Preserve
When I think of getting attacked in the woods by a wild animal, an owl doesn't come to mind. I've never really thought about getting attacked by a wild animal before. I should probably pay more attention next time I go hang out in the woods. There are plenty of animals out there that are capable of it. In Illinois, we have wolves, coyotes, and foxes to just name a few. A bird that never crossed my mind for being dangerous is the owl. Whenever I've seen them in a zoo, they are usually pretty mellow.
WTHR
Yes, checks now arriving in Indiana mailboxes for an auto dealer document fee lawsuit settlement are real
INDIANAPOLIS — Thousands of Indiana residents are now getting unexpected checks in the mail. The mailings say the payouts represent a settlement award for a class action lawsuit involving document fees charged by auto dealers, and 13News viewers contacted VERIFY to ask if they should cash the checks – or if they are part of a scam.
Missouri Flooding: Heavy Rains Turn Roads Into Rivers in Pics Posted by Fire Department
Missouri is now experiencing extensive flooding as heavy rain turns roads into rivers from Monday night to early Tuesday morning. In its latest Facebook post, the Campbell Volunteer Fire Department in Campbell, Missouri shared images of the damage caused by the flooding. “Lots of flooding around,” the post reads. “Be safe. We have guys out doing what they can, but not a lot we can do until the water goes down.”
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Indiana
Indiana State is the 38th largest in the U.S., with an area of about 36,418 square miles. The state also goes by an official nickname, the Hoosier State. Indiana is in the Midwestern United States, sharing borders with Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio, and Michigan. Are you curious about the origin of...
wbiw.com
Little Calumet River, Trail Creek, and Salt Creek stocked with steelhead trout and coho salmon
INDIANA – Staff from Mixsawbah State Fish Hatchery recently stocked the Little Calumet River, Trail Creek and Salt Creek with fall fingerling steelhead and coho. The East Branch Little Calumet River received 71,077 winter-run steelhead and 45,142 cohos. Trail Creek received 47,575 winter-run steelhead and 48,336 cohos, while Salt Creek received 27,523 Skamania steelhead.
Bryan Kohberger seen on bodycam video during Indiana traffic stop
Bryan Kohberger was stopped last month in Indiana while on a cross-country road trip with his father to the family's home in Pennsylvania.
Comments / 1