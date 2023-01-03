Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
There’s been a ton of speculation on what the NFL is going to do with the suspended game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after the tragic injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered his opinion on what should happen to the game on Wednesday. When Read more... The post Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The NFL postponed Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, and we now know that the game will not resume this week. On Tuesday, the NFL issued a statement announcing that the Bills and Bengals will not take the field against one another again this... The post NFL makes major announcement about Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The San Francisco 49ers are the hottest team in the NFL right now. They are also arguably the most dangerous, having strung together nine wins in a row. They look invincible, and they have a shot at maybe even stealing the top seed in the NFC. To do that, the Niners need several things to happen, but foremost on their checklist is to beat the Arizona Cardinals in Week 18 at home. A win here plus an Eagles’ loss to the New York Giants would hand the NFC first seed to the 49ers. That is also huge since they would get one week’s worth of rest before the divisional round. It’s unlikely, but anything can happen. Now let’s look at our 49ers Week 18 predictions as they take on the Cardinals.
The Atlanta Falcons are out of playoff contention and currently sit with the seventh overall pick in the NFL Draft, so could a loss to the Buccaneers help them?
Former Arkansas Razorback and NFL RB, Peyton Hillis, is reportedly being treated in intensive care after saving his kids from drowning. The news came out on social media on Thursday night. A family member of Hillis confirmed the news on Facebook. An Arkansas native, Peyton Hillis was a journeyman running...
The San Francisco 49ers are assured of a seat in the NFL playoffs, but they still have something to motivate them in Week 18’s showdown against the Arizona Cardinals: the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC. The Niners are the overwhelming favorites to beat the Cards at home on Sunday, and their odds appear to have gotten another boost, with some Arizona key players looking questionable to play in the regular-season finale.
The Miami Dolphins have a huge game ahead of them in Week 18, with their playoff hopes on the line against the New York Jets at home on Sunday. However, they are amidst a quarterback quandary. Tua Tagovailoa is unlikely to suit up against the Jets because of a concussion,...
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is not hopeful for a quick return from Tua Tagovailoa entering the regular season’s final week. The Miami Dolphins (8-8) are enduring one of the biggest team collapses in recent history as a critical Week 18 matchup with the New York Jets (7-9) looms.
The Green Bay Packers saved their season with a resounding 41-17 victory over the Minnesota Vikings last weekend. Green Bay dominated its NFC North rival at Lambeau Field after losing at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 1. According to ESPN's Kevin Seifert, the Vikings had some gripes with the playing conditions.
The NFL announced on Thursday that the Bills-Bengals game, which was halted after Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and needed CPR and AED on the field, won't be rescheduled. Instead, the Bills and Bengals will finish the regular season having played 16 games in comparison to the rest of ...
WCVB
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — With fans and players still reeling after Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during Monday's game, the National Football League said that next week's games will continue as scheduled. That includes the New England Patriots' visit to Buffalo with the playoffs on the line.
Yardbarker
Sometimes it's easy to watch San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy play and forget that he is a rookie. It doesn't matter if he makes a great or a poor play. A fantastic play might have you believing Purdy is a seasoned veteran ... and then you remember he isn't. The same might happen during a mistake. You might think an experienced quarterback should avoid an obvious error ... and then you remember he is a rookie.
The golf influencer confidently shared her choices on Twitter.
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young’s performance against Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl — he completed 15 of 21 passes for 321 yards, five touchdown passes to five different receivers, and no interceptions — should easily solidify his status as the first player selected in the 2023 draft. While some teams have expressed concern over Young relatively slight frame (6-foot-0, 194 pounds), he possesses enough of the key attributes to easily overcome that potential deficit when you watch the tape. The Houston Texans should just start sewing those Bryce Young jerseys now.
Philadelphia's third loss of season is far more penal than its second, opening door for an AFC team to claim top billing in weekly power poll.
iheart.com
Watch Colin Cowherd count down his rankings of the top 10 teams in the NFL after a Week 17 in which Tom Brady and the Bucs clinched the NFC South with another miracle fourth quarter comeback, the Giants locked down their first playoff berth since 2016 after demolishing the Colts, the Eagles once again failed to clinch homefield advantage without Jalen Hurts, the Niners won a shockingly thrilling OT game over Jarrett Stidham and the feisty Raiders, the Packers annihilated the Vikings to put themselves one win away from clinching the playoffs, the Steelers pulled off another impressive victory to pull Mike Tomlin closer to extending his consecutive winning seasons streak, Geno Smith knocked his former teammates in New York out of the playoff hunt, and Monday Night Football saw one of the scariest moments in league history with Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac episode.
It’s the AFC South Championship game down in Jacksonville between the 8-8 Jaguars and the 7-9 Tennessee Titans. Mike Vrabel is down to his third-string quarterback, Joshua Dobbs, so King Henry will have to carry the Titans if they’re going to pull off the upset on the road. That’ll be tough work against Trevor Lawrence and the Jags because, while Vrabel can bench Malik Willis for Dobbs, he can’t bench his entire secondary, which is the worst in the NFL.
FanSided
