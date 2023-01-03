ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
The Comeback

Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game

There’s been a ton of speculation on what the NFL is going to do with the suspended game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after the tragic injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered his opinion on what should happen to the game on Wednesday. When Read more... The post Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

NFL makes major announcement about Bills-Bengals game

The NFL postponed Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, and we now know that the game will not resume this week. On Tuesday, the NFL issued a statement announcing that the Bills and Bengals will not take the field against one another again this... The post NFL makes major announcement about Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

San Francisco 49ers: 4 bold predictions for Week 18 vs. Cardinals

The San Francisco 49ers are the hottest team in the NFL right now. They are also arguably the most dangerous, having strung together nine wins in a row. They look invincible, and they have a shot at maybe even stealing the top seed in the NFC. To do that, the Niners need several things to happen, but foremost on their checklist is to beat the Arizona Cardinals in Week 18 at home. A win here plus an Eagles’ loss to the New York Giants would hand the NFC first seed to the 49ers. That is also huge since they would get one week’s worth of rest before the divisional round. It’s unlikely, but anything can happen. Now let’s look at our 49ers Week 18 predictions as they take on the Cardinals.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

49ers news: SF fans will be fired up with James Conner, Cardinals injury report

The San Francisco 49ers are assured of a seat in the NFL playoffs, but they still have something to motivate them in Week 18’s showdown against the Arizona Cardinals: the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC. The Niners are the overwhelming favorites to beat the Cards at home on Sunday, and their odds appear to have gotten another boost, with some Arizona key players looking questionable to play in the regular-season finale.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Lambeau Field Turf Problem

The Green Bay Packers saved their season with a resounding 41-17 victory over the Minnesota Vikings last weekend. Green Bay dominated its NFC North rival at Lambeau Field after losing at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 1. According to ESPN's Kevin Seifert, the Vikings had some gripes with the playing conditions.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

When Kyle Shanahan stopped being surprised by 49ers rookie Brock Purdy

Sometimes it's easy to watch San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy play and forget that he is a rookie. It doesn't matter if he makes a great or a poor play. A fantastic play might have you believing Purdy is a seasoned veteran ... and then you remember he isn't. The same might happen during a mistake. You might think an experienced quarterback should avoid an obvious error ... and then you remember he is a rookie.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Quarterbacks go 1-2 (with trade) after C.J. Stroud's coronation

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young’s performance against Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl — he completed 15 of 21 passes for 321 yards, five touchdown passes to five different receivers, and no interceptions — should easily solidify his status as the first player selected in the 2023 draft. While some teams have expressed concern over Young relatively slight frame (6-foot-0, 194 pounds), he possesses enough of the key attributes to easily overcome that potential deficit when you watch the tape. The Houston Texans should just start sewing those Bryce Young jerseys now.
GEORGIA STATE
iheart.com

Colin Cowherd Ranks the Top 10 NFL Teams After Week 17

Watch Colin Cowherd count down his rankings of the top 10 teams in the NFL after a Week 17 in which Tom Brady and the Bucs clinched the NFC South with another miracle fourth quarter comeback, the Giants locked down their first playoff berth since 2016 after demolishing the Colts, the Eagles once again failed to clinch homefield advantage without Jalen Hurts, the Niners won a shockingly thrilling OT game over Jarrett Stidham and the feisty Raiders, the Packers annihilated the Vikings to put themselves one win away from clinching the playoffs, the Steelers pulled off another impressive victory to pull Mike Tomlin closer to extending his consecutive winning seasons streak, Geno Smith knocked his former teammates in New York out of the playoff hunt, and Monday Night Football saw one of the scariest moments in league history with Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac episode.
FanSided

Best NFL Prop Bets for Titans vs. Jaguars in Week 18 (Trevor Lawerence is King of the AFC South)

It’s the AFC South Championship game down in Jacksonville between the 8-8 Jaguars and the 7-9 Tennessee Titans. Mike Vrabel is down to his third-string quarterback, Joshua Dobbs, so King Henry will have to carry the Titans if they’re going to pull off the upset on the road. That’ll be tough work against Trevor Lawrence and the Jags because, while Vrabel can bench Malik Willis for Dobbs, he can’t bench his entire secondary, which is the worst in the NFL.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FanSided

FanSided

