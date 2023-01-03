Read full article on original website
Related
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: World Wrestling Entertainment, Bed Bath & Beyond, Costco and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. World Wrestling Entertainment — The wrestling entertainment stock surged 21% after WWE announced that founder Vince McMahon is returning to its board of directors and that the company is exploring strategic moves. McMahon stepped down as CEO last year after an investigation into sexual misconduct, but has remained majority shareholder. The Wall Street Journal reported that McMahon is returning to pursue a potential sale of the business.
Jim Cramer Predicts These 10 S&P 500 Stocks Will Perform Well in 2023
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a selection of stocks that he believes will do well this year. To come up with his picks, he examined the best- and worst performers in the S&P 500 from last year and chose five potential 2023 winners from each list. CNBC's Jim...
Traders Who Bet Against Stocks Made a Killing in 2022, as Short Sellers Netted $300 Billion
Short sellers won big in 2022 as the broader market declined, tallying $300 billion in mark-to-market profits on average short interest of $973 billion, according to S3 Partners. Investors shorted less in 2022 than 2021. Traders who shorted stocks won big in 2022, according to S3 Partners. Shorted stocks had...
BofA Top Banker Rick Sherlund Predicts 2023 Tech Comeback, Delivers Bullish Software Call
Bank of America top banker Rick Sherlund sees a major market shift ahead. According to Sherlund, optimism surrounding technology stocks will make a comeback this year — but the key is weathering upcoming earnings season first. "What we need to do is de-risk 2023 numbers," the firm's vice chair...
Why Deere Thinks Satellites Are the Next Big Technology to Invest in
John Deere's Chief Technology Officer Jahmy Hindman told CNBC the world's largest agriculture equipment player is in the process of finalizing a satellite partner. The goal is essentially to create a geospatial map that farmers can use to better track productivity and the performance of crops. Currently, farmers can use...
Cramer's Lightning Round: Chart Industries Is Not a Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Carvana Co: "I do not want you in Carvana. I have disliked this stock for ages, and I reiterate that I still dislike it."
Constellation Brands' Shares Tumble as Higher Costs Hit Beer Supply Chain
Constellation Brands stock is trading lower after the company reported inflationary struggles in its beer supply chain, despite strong performance of its core beer portfolio. The company said it plans to continue price increases on its beer products to match higher operating costs plaguing its supply chain. Constellation makes the...
Bed Bath & Beyond Shares Plummet After Company Warns of Potential Bankruptcy
Bed Bath & Beyond warned Thursday it's running out of cash and is considering bankruptcy. The embattled home goods retailer is having trouble getting enough merchandise to fill its shelves and is drawing fewer customers to its stores and website. It anticipates a net loss of about $385.8 million for...
Amazon Says It Will Cut Over 18,000 Jobs, More Than Initially Planned
Amazon, one of the largest employers in the U.S., is scaling back more than it had anticipated. Andy Jassy, Amazon’s CEO, said an employee leaked the plans, prompting him to make a public announcement. "Amazon has weathered uncertain and difficult economies in the past, and we will continue to...
Crypto Exchange Huobi to Reportedly Lay Off 20% of Staff as Industry Reels From FTX Collapse
The Seychelles-based company is one of the largest crypto exchanges globally, handling about $370 million of trading volumes on a single day, according to data from CoinGecko. Huobi's native HT token at one point sank as low as $4.3355 Friday, down more than 7% from the 24 hours prior. It...
10-Year Treasury Yield Falls After Economic Reports Signal Inflation May Be Cooling
Treasury yields ticked lower Friday as investors digested economic data and assessed its implication for the Federal Reserve's hiking cycle. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was down by 13.6 basis points at 3.586%. The 2-year Treasury yield fell 16.2 basis points to 4.291%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury was down 9 basis points at 3.707%.
Paid Biweekly? Here Are Your 2 Three-Paycheck Months in 2023 — and How to Plan for Them
If you get paid biweekly as a W-2 employee, there are two months out of the year when you will receive three paychecks instead of two. Here's how to plan ahead for those three-paycheck months. Many Americans are setting financial goals for the year ahead. An extra paycheck could help.
Apple Supplier Luxshare Rises After Reportedly Winning Contract to Produce Luxury IPhones
Shares of Luxshare Precision Industry rose more than 3% in Asia's morning trade. Apple is expected to sign a big order with Luxshare Precision, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the situation. Shares of Luxshare Precision Industry, one of Apple's Chinese contract manufacturers, rose more than 3% in...
Automakers Are Cautiously Optimistic for a 2023 Rebound After Worst New Vehicle Sales in More Than a Decade
DETROIT — Automakers are hopeful last year's new vehicle sales — the worst in more than a decade — will mark a bottom for the market, at least in the near term. Industry estimates range from 13.7 million to 13.9 million new vehicles being sold last year in the U.S., a roughly 8% to 9% decline compared with 2021 and the lowest level since 2011 when sales were recovering from the Great Recession.
Shell to Take $2 Billion Fourth-Quarter Tax Hit After New EU, UK Levies
Shell expects a fourth-quarter tax hit of $2 billion, following additional levies in the U.K. and European Union. The company expects "significantly higher" results from its liquefied natural gas trading performance in the fourth quarter, compared with July-September. Shell will release its final fourth-quarter results on Feb. 2. Oil and...
Euro Zone Inflation Rate Slides to 9.2% as Energy Price Surge Cools
Despite further signs that inflation is easing, analysts say it is too early to celebrate and do not expect a pivot from the region's central bank. Speaking earlier this week, ECB Governing Council member and French Central Bank Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said interest rates might peak by this summer.
The UK Recession Will Be Almost as Deep as That of Russia, Economists Predict
LONDON — The U.K. economic contraction of 2023 will be almost as deep as that of Russia, economists expect, as a sharp fall in household living standards weighs on activity. In its 2023 macro outlook, Goldman Sachs forecast a 1.2% contraction in U.K. real GDP over the course of this year, well below all other G-10 (Group of Ten) major economies. This is set to be followed by a 0.9% expansion in 2024, the lender anticipates.
Have a MacBook? You May Be Owed Up to $395 As Part of a $50M Class Action Settlement
If you purchased an Apple MacBook laptop equipped with a certain kind of keyboard between the years of 2015 and 2019, you may be eligible for a payment of up to $395 as part of a nationwide Class Action Settlement. But the clock is ticking to file a claim -- and not everyone with those MacBooks will receive a payout.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
104K+
Followers
85K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0