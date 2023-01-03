ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: World Wrestling Entertainment, Bed Bath & Beyond, Costco and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. World Wrestling Entertainment — The wrestling entertainment stock surged 21% after WWE announced that founder Vince McMahon is returning to its board of directors and that the company is exploring strategic moves. McMahon stepped down as CEO last year after an investigation into sexual misconduct, but has remained majority shareholder. The Wall Street Journal reported that McMahon is returning to pursue a potential sale of the business.
Why Deere Thinks Satellites Are the Next Big Technology to Invest in

John Deere's Chief Technology Officer Jahmy Hindman told CNBC the world's largest agriculture equipment player is in the process of finalizing a satellite partner. The goal is essentially to create a geospatial map that farmers can use to better track productivity and the performance of crops. Currently, farmers can use...
Cramer's Lightning Round: Chart Industries Is Not a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Carvana Co: "I do not want you in Carvana. I have disliked this stock for ages, and I reiterate that I still dislike it."
Amazon Says It Will Cut Over 18,000 Jobs, More Than Initially Planned

Amazon, one of the largest employers in the U.S., is scaling back more than it had anticipated. Andy Jassy, Amazon’s CEO, said an employee leaked the plans, prompting him to make a public announcement. "Amazon has weathered uncertain and difficult economies in the past, and we will continue to...
10-Year Treasury Yield Falls After Economic Reports Signal Inflation May Be Cooling

Treasury yields ticked lower Friday as investors digested economic data and assessed its implication for the Federal Reserve's hiking cycle. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was down by 13.6 basis points at 3.586%. The 2-year Treasury yield fell 16.2 basis points to 4.291%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury was down 9 basis points at 3.707%.
Automakers Are Cautiously Optimistic for a 2023 Rebound After Worst New Vehicle Sales in More Than a Decade

DETROIT — Automakers are hopeful last year's new vehicle sales — the worst in more than a decade — will mark a bottom for the market, at least in the near term. Industry estimates range from 13.7 million to 13.9 million new vehicles being sold last year in the U.S., a roughly 8% to 9% decline compared with 2021 and the lowest level since 2011 when sales were recovering from the Great Recession.
Shell to Take $2 Billion Fourth-Quarter Tax Hit After New EU, UK Levies

Shell expects a fourth-quarter tax hit of $2 billion, following additional levies in the U.K. and European Union. The company expects "significantly higher" results from its liquefied natural gas trading performance in the fourth quarter, compared with July-September. Shell will release its final fourth-quarter results on Feb. 2. Oil and...
Euro Zone Inflation Rate Slides to 9.2% as Energy Price Surge Cools

Despite further signs that inflation is easing, analysts say it is too early to celebrate and do not expect a pivot from the region's central bank. Speaking earlier this week, ECB Governing Council member and French Central Bank Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said interest rates might peak by this summer.
The UK Recession Will Be Almost as Deep as That of Russia, Economists Predict

LONDON — The U.K. economic contraction of 2023 will be almost as deep as that of Russia, economists expect, as a sharp fall in household living standards weighs on activity. In its 2023 macro outlook, Goldman Sachs forecast a 1.2% contraction in U.K. real GDP over the course of this year, well below all other G-10 (Group of Ten) major economies. This is set to be followed by a 0.9% expansion in 2024, the lender anticipates.
