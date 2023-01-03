Read full article on original website
WATCH: Enormous Giant Squid Attacks Paddleboarder, Wraps Tentacles Around Board
In addition to the sunshine and glittering sea, a paddleboarder can expect to see a wide variety of sea creatures during a typical day on the ocean. Depending on the location, an ocean explorer might see jellyfish, stingrays, or minnows. Maybe even a dolphin or two, if they’re lucky.
The Largest Bull Shark Known to Science Was Discovered in A River in South Africa.
Photo byamanderson2, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In Africa, Bull Shark is commonly referred to as Zambezi sharks. The catch comes as a surprise, as sharks are typically found in saltwater environments such as the ocean. However, the shark is known to be able to adapt to and can thrive in both fresh and salt water, as they are euryhaline which may explain how it ended up in the river.
natureworldnews.com
Over 2 Feet Rolled Hard Plastic Found Inside Dead 16-Foot Killer Whale, Shark Bites Found All Over Beached Carcass in Brazil
A 16-foot killer whale that had died in Brazil had a rolled hard plastic object inside of it that was over two feet long. Additionally, the carcass has several shark bites. Tragically, another orca, this time, a young female lost her life as a result of plastic pollution. A 2.5-foot-long sheet of rolled hard plastic was discovered inside the stomach of the 16-foot whale when she was discovered dead on a beach in the Brazilian state of Espirito Santo.
saltwatersportsman.com
Fish Facts: A Surprising Catch from California’s Catalina Island
The small fish that Steve Bowcott of Saugus, California, hooked on the back side of Southern California’s Catalina Island raised no hope of being the yellowtail or white seabass he was after. But it sure raised questions — as to its identity. Bowcott says the small fish “ate a live squid that I fished on 25-pound test with a small sliding egg sinker in about 35 feet of water.” The angler says the fish measured about 16 inches, weighing a couple of pounds.
Extremely Dangerous Jellyfish-Like Creatures Wash Ashore on South Carolina Beach
On the face of it, the Portuguese man o’ war is a breathtaking beauty, its blue, violet, or pink balloon-like float bobbing gently above the rippling ocean surface as its long, ethereal tentacles drift serenely below. Dive a little deeper, however, and you’ll find that these jellyfish impostors are nothing short of terrors of the sea.
forscubadivers.com
Orcas Gang Up In Large Pods To Take Down Huge Blue Whales.
Here lately, scientists have witnessed large pods of orcas attacking and killing blue whales, by a combination of ramming, strategic biting and suffocation off the coast of Australia. The clip below contains three rare segments of footage that document how orcas gang up to take down huge blue whales that...
Futurism
Scientists Stumble Upon Huge Graveyard of Sharks, Deep Under Ocean
In a small patch of ocean floor over three miles beneath the surface, seaborne scientists voyaging to the Cocos (Keeling) Islands in the Indian Ocean have uncovered a dense "graveyard" of sharks. The discovery was made while aboard the Investigator, a research vessel operated by the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial...
King Tides: What to Know When Visiting Oregon’s Coast
Prepare for the King Tides: What to Know When Visiting Oregon’s Coast. If you are looking for an unforgettable experience, consider taking a trip to the Oregon Coast to experience the King Tides.
A gray whale gave birth as a whale watching tour looked on
The crew and passengers aboard the whale watching boats have described it as a once in a lifetime moment. Lucky for you, it was caught on video!
WBUR
Save the sea turtles: This father-daughter conservation duo fights poaching in Costa Rica
There’s some good news for sea turtles: They are now safer in some parts of the world. More than 1 million sea turtles were illegally harvested between 1990 and 2020. But a new analysis has found that between 2010 and 2020, the illegal catch of sea turtles was nearly 30% lower than in the previous decade.
