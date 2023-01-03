Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
positivelyosceola.com
2023, A New Year, A New Hope – Clifton Chapman, 2022-23 Silver Spurs Riding Club Big Boss
Positively Osceola asked a number of positive leaders in the community to share their hope and plans for the new year, and how we can encourage and support each other in 2023. We asked Clifton Chapman, the 2022-23 Silver Spurs Riding Club Big Boss to share his hope and outlook for 2023.
positivelyosceola.com
Osceola County announces road resurfacing in Chisolm Estates area in St. Cloud
Osceola County has announced that the following roads are tentatively scheduled for resurfacing Thursday, January 12th through Friday, January 13th. Chisholm Estates Drive: Chisholm Park Trail to Twisted Branch Lane. Saddle Court: Twisted Branch Lane to cul-de-sac Twisted Branch Lane: Chisholm Estates Drive to cul-de-sac All work will be performed...
Marconews.com
Tornado warnings, watches issued for several Florida counties as strong storms move east
Tornado watch issued for Ocala, parts of northeast Florida. 5:00 p.m. ET: The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a tornado watch for Marion, Flagler, Putnam and St. Johns counties until 6 p.m. ET. Tornado watch issued for 4 North Florida counties. 2:30 p.m. ET: A tornado watch has...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
Rain and storm chances go up Thursday as front moves through Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — A front moving through Thursday will bring scattered rain and storms to parts of Central Florida. Our area will have a 40% chance of showers and storms Thursday morning and early afternoon. The high temperature in Orlando should be around 77 degrees in the afternoon. Things...
Florida High School Football Recruiting News: Under Armour Game
College football recruiting news across the Sunshine State.
fox35orlando.com
Family asking for prayers as top Orlando water polo athlete fights cancer
ORLANDO, Fla - The family of Doctor Phillips High School assistant water polo coach Evan Staton is asking for prayers as the 25-year-old has been transported to the intensive care unit (ICU) at Orlando Regional Medical Center amid his fight against cancer. Staton was airlifted from Dr. Phillips Hospital to...
lacademie.com
15 Best Seafood Restaurants In Orlando, Florida 2023
I’m sure you will be satisfied with the best seafood restaurant in Orlando, FL I am about to introduce in this article. If you are a seafood lover, this post can help you find several great places to enjoy the flavor of the ocean. Many people love seafood because...
cw34.com
Former Suncoast high school star killed in wrong-way crash near Orlando
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A community is mourning the tragic loss of a father and standout athlete from Riviera Beach who made it all the way to the pros. Michael Merritt, 38, was killed in a crash near Orlando, about a week before Christmas. He grew up in...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Palm Bay
Palm Bay might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Palm Bay.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
Work begins on Seminole County development meant to bring food options to underserved community
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Eastern Seminole County has seen a recent surge in residential development, but the nearest grocery store for the people who live there is miles away. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. However, crews have begun the work to clear land for a different...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
live5news.com
1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) – A healthy newborn baby was surrendered anonymously at a Safe Haven Baby Box location in Florida, making it the 23rd baby to be surrendered to a baby box since the organization’s inception in 2017 and the first of 2023. This was the first...
bungalower
Lake Alert: Lake Pineloch is closed
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection took water samples on December 20, 2022, and detected the presence of toxins from a recent algal bloom that they deemed as potentially unsafe. As a health precaution, the City of Orlando has issued a Lake Alert for Lake Pineloch and is advising that...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Universal Orlando Resort Announces Plans for SunRail Station Near Epic Universe
Universal Orlando Resort has officially announced their plans to finance, construct, and operate a SunRail station at the Orange County Convention Center, very near the site of Universal’s upcoming Epic Universe park. Through the creation of the new Shingle Creek Transit Utility Community Development District, Universal Orlando Resort will...
Muzzled by DeSantis, Critical Race Theory Professors Cancel Courses or Modify Their Teaching
As fewer faculty members are protected by tenure, they’re finding it harder to resist laws that ban certain racial topics. Their students suffer the consequences.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
Apopka firefighter defends decision to resign from committee investigating Austin Duran’s death
APOPKA, Fla. — An Apopka firefighter is defending their decision to resign from a safety committee meant to investigate fellow firefighter Austin Duran’s death. Duran died after he was crushed by a trailer filled with sand. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Lt. Alex Klepper, one...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
FDOT plans for major improvements to one of Seminole Counties’ busiest intersections
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida transportation leaders said it has big plans for one of the busiest intersections in Seminole County. It’s all part of the Florida Department of Transportation’s Building a Better I-4 campaign. Channel 9 has learned that the upgrades for this project aren’t happening...
Florida man wins millions off Powerball ticket
A 59-year-old Royal Palm Beach man went home with plenty to smile about after he claimed a $2 million prize playing POWERBALL.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
80-year-old man hit, killed while crossing Orange County road
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Orange County. Troopers were called around 8 p.m. Wednesday after reports a person was hit by a car on North Pine Hills Road near Alhambra Drive, not far from Barnett Park. Troopers and Orange County...
WESH
Sole survivor in Orlando warehouse fire that killed 4 still in intensive care
ORLANDO, Fla. — It has been more than a month since a deadly fire erupted at a warehouse in Orange County where fireworks were stored. Five people were rushed to the hospital. Four of them died. Lindsey Tallafuss, 24, is the sole surviving victim of the fire. “Lindsey is...
