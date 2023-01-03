ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
positivelyosceola.com

Osceola County announces road resurfacing in Chisolm Estates area in St. Cloud

Osceola County has announced that the following roads are tentatively scheduled for resurfacing Thursday, January 12th through Friday, January 13th. Chisholm Estates Drive: Chisholm Park Trail to Twisted Branch Lane. Saddle Court: Twisted Branch Lane to cul-de-sac Twisted Branch Lane: Chisholm Estates Drive to cul-de-sac All work will be performed...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Family asking for prayers as top Orlando water polo athlete fights cancer

ORLANDO, Fla - The family of Doctor Phillips High School assistant water polo coach Evan Staton is asking for prayers as the 25-year-old has been transported to the intensive care unit (ICU) at Orlando Regional Medical Center amid his fight against cancer. Staton was airlifted from Dr. Phillips Hospital to...
ORLANDO, FL
lacademie.com

15 Best Seafood Restaurants In Orlando, Florida 2023

I’m sure you will be satisfied with the best seafood restaurant in Orlando, FL I am about to introduce in this article. If you are a seafood lover, this post can help you find several great places to enjoy the flavor of the ocean. Many people love seafood because...
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE
live5news.com

1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) – A healthy newborn baby was surrendered anonymously at a Safe Haven Baby Box location in Florida, making it the 23rd baby to be surrendered to a baby box since the organization’s inception in 2017 and the first of 2023. This was the first...
OCALA, FL
bungalower

Lake Alert: Lake Pineloch is closed

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection took water samples on December 20, 2022, and detected the presence of toxins from a recent algal bloom that they deemed as potentially unsafe. As a health precaution, the City of Orlando has issued a Lake Alert for Lake Pineloch and is advising that...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

80-year-old man hit, killed while crossing Orange County road

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Orange County. Troopers were called around 8 p.m. Wednesday after reports a person was hit by a car on North Pine Hills Road near Alhambra Drive, not far from Barnett Park. Troopers and Orange County...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy