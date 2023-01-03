ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellsboro, PA

Beginner fly-tying course offered

By NCPA Staff
 3 days ago

Wellsboro, Pa. — Beginners can learn the art of fly tying with hands-on instruction beginning this month.

Members of Trout Unlimited Tiadaghton are conducting a beginner fly-tying course on five consecutive Mondays for the public at the Wellsboro ActIve Living Center, formerly the Wellsboro Senior Center, at 3 Queen Street in Wellsboro.

Those who register will learn the basics of fly tying through hands-on instruction on five different fly tying patterns, given by Tiadaghton Chapter #688 members. Materials and tools will be provided.

The course is limited to 10 students and will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. each Monday starting on Jan. 9, continuing on Jan. 14, 23 and 30 and ending on Feb. 6. The cost is $35 per person.

Sign up for the course with Don Kelly at Tackle Shack. For more information, call 570-724-5138.

