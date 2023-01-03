'Please Pray For Our Brother': Damar Hamlin - Bills Injury Update

"Please pray for our brother," Buffalo Bills team leader Josh Allen tweeted as Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after collapsing on the field on Monday night during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

FRISCO - The NFL as "family'' can be an overblown cliche. But as it relates to fallen Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is in critical condition after collapsing on the field on Monday night during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, it rings true.

One central example: Bills star wide receiver Stefon Diggs - the brother of Dallas Cowboys standout cornerback Trevon Diggs - arrived at the hospital where Hamlin was being treated late Monday night, forcing his way into the scene by telling a police officer, “I need to be there for my teammate.''

Hamlin, 24, suffered a cardiac arrest following his tackle on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin received CPR and his heartbeat was restored on the field, the Bills said in a statement early Tuesday, but he was listed as being in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Some of Hamlin’s teammates stayed in Cincinnati while the rest of the team traveled back to Buffalo on Tuesday morning. ... while the NFL deals with the ramifications of the incident, which saw play suspended at 5:58 of the first quarter before the highly anticipated game between two AFC powerhouses was officially postponed.

The NFL said more details on next steps would come at an "appropriate time," adding that Hamlin's well-being is the priority.

Hamlin, who is in his second season with the Bills after being selected in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Pittsburgh, oversees a charity called the Chasin M's Foundation to raise money to buy toys for children in need.

"As I embark on my journey to the NFL, I will never forget where I come from and I am committed to using my platform to positively impact the community that raised me," Hamlin wrote in the GoFundMe post as he launched the fundraiser (to donate, click here , which had a goal of $2,500 but overnight now has raised more than $3 million.

"Please pray for our brother," team leader Josh Allen tweeted.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys ?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!