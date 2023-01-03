ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

u.today

XRP Worth $600,000 Traded on Major Exchange 2 Hours After Relisting

Only hours after XRP was relisted on Bitmart, a major cryptocurrency exchange, trading volume has already reached and exceeded $600,000. As reported by U.Today earlier today, XRP was allowed to trade on Bitmart again after the exchange delisted it in the summer of 2021 amid a legal battle between the SEC and Ripple.
u.today

BONK Burns Half a Trillion Tokens, Sending Price up 107%

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Peter Schiff: Bitcoin Price Will Never Reach $100,000

In a recent tweet, gold bug Peter Schiff claims that Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, will never be able to cross the $100,000 threshold. The largest coin is currently slightly below the $17,000 level, according to CoinGecko data. Bitcoin peaked at $69,000 last November. Schiff, a well-known financial analyst and investor,...
u.today

Bitcoin Reaches Unheard-of Low in Volatility

Bitcoin's 30-day volatility has fallen to an all-time low of 18.7 percent, lower than the Nasdaq at 25.7 percent, according to data provided by James Butterfill, the head of research at CoinShares. Despite the fact that Bitcoin's volumes have experienced a substantial decline, the world's largest cryptocurrency is still trading...
u.today

$200 Million Transferred From Binance to Justin Sun, What's Happening?

u.today

Bitcoin & Crypto Market Turn Bullish After New Major Macro Report

u.today

"Nightmare Ripple-SEC Scenario" Described by Fox Business' Charles Gasparino

u.today

Binance Delists Shiba Inu (SHIB) Pair

Binance, the leading cryptocurrency trading platform, has announced that it will be removing and ceasing trading for several spot trading pairs. The pairs include SHIB/GBP, ALPHA/BNB, ASTR/ETH, CELR/ETH and DAR/ETH. These changes are planned to take effect on Jan. 6 at 3:00 a.m. UTC for some pairs, and Jan. 6 at 7:00 a.m. UTC for others.
u.today

Ripple-SEC Case 'Real Reason' Named by Fox Business' Charles Gasparino

u.today

Axie Infinity (AXS): Price Growth Decoy of its Fading Relevance

u.today

Robinhood Shares up 3.4% Despite Links to Bankrupt FTX

u.today

TRX Price Analysis for January 6

u.today

XRP Adoption in US Is What China Wants To Prevent, SEC Comes in Handy: Opinion

"China wants to stop XRP adoption in US" CEO of Reaper Financial blockchain company Patrick L. Riley has shared his take on the role of XRP in the unannounced economic rivalry between China and the USA, saying that the current Ripple-SEC lawsuit "isn't just a court case, it's a war."
u.today

Dormant Bitcoin Whale Suddenly Moves $250 Million, Here Are Potential Reasons

u.today

SHIB and BONE Communities Get Major Signal from Shibarium Builders: Details

u.today

Optimism (OP) Soars 7% to Ride Bullish Sentiment Surrounding Rollups

u.today

SHIB Trading Volume up 110% as Shiba Inu Ecosystem Tokens Gain Popularity

u.today

ADA, XRP: Insane Whale Activity, Drives Trading Volume Through Roof

u.today

XRP Listed by Major Exchange

BitMart, one of the leading digital assets trading platforms, has listed the Ripple-affiliated XRP cryptocurrency on its platform. Users will be able to trade it against the Tether (USDT) stablecoin. The new pair went live earlier today. The cryptocurrency's deposit feature became available from 7:00 a.m. UTC, while trading began...
u.today

SHIB Killer BONK Records Over 50% More Transactions Than Ethereum in Past 3 Days

