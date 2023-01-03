Read full article on original website
XRP Worth $600,000 Traded on Major Exchange 2 Hours After Relisting
Only hours after XRP was relisted on Bitmart, a major cryptocurrency exchange, trading volume has already reached and exceeded $600,000. As reported by U.Today earlier today, XRP was allowed to trade on Bitmart again after the exchange delisted it in the summer of 2021 amid a legal battle between the SEC and Ripple.
BONK Burns Half a Trillion Tokens, Sending Price up 107%
Peter Schiff: Bitcoin Price Will Never Reach $100,000
In a recent tweet, gold bug Peter Schiff claims that Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, will never be able to cross the $100,000 threshold. The largest coin is currently slightly below the $17,000 level, according to CoinGecko data. Bitcoin peaked at $69,000 last November. Schiff, a well-known financial analyst and investor,...
Bitcoin Reaches Unheard-of Low in Volatility
Bitcoin's 30-day volatility has fallen to an all-time low of 18.7 percent, lower than the Nasdaq at 25.7 percent, according to data provided by James Butterfill, the head of research at CoinShares. Despite the fact that Bitcoin's volumes have experienced a substantial decline, the world's largest cryptocurrency is still trading...
$200 Million Transferred From Binance to Justin Sun, What's Happening?
Bitcoin & Crypto Market Turn Bullish After New Major Macro Report
"Nightmare Ripple-SEC Scenario" Described by Fox Business' Charles Gasparino
Binance Delists Shiba Inu (SHIB) Pair
Binance, the leading cryptocurrency trading platform, has announced that it will be removing and ceasing trading for several spot trading pairs. The pairs include SHIB/GBP, ALPHA/BNB, ASTR/ETH, CELR/ETH and DAR/ETH. These changes are planned to take effect on Jan. 6 at 3:00 a.m. UTC for some pairs, and Jan. 6 at 7:00 a.m. UTC for others.
Ripple-SEC Case 'Real Reason' Named by Fox Business' Charles Gasparino
Axie Infinity (AXS): Price Growth Decoy of its Fading Relevance
Robinhood Shares up 3.4% Despite Links to Bankrupt FTX
TRX Price Analysis for January 6
XRP Adoption in US Is What China Wants To Prevent, SEC Comes in Handy: Opinion
"China wants to stop XRP adoption in US" CEO of Reaper Financial blockchain company Patrick L. Riley has shared his take on the role of XRP in the unannounced economic rivalry between China and the USA, saying that the current Ripple-SEC lawsuit "isn't just a court case, it's a war."
Dormant Bitcoin Whale Suddenly Moves $250 Million, Here Are Potential Reasons
SHIB and BONE Communities Get Major Signal from Shibarium Builders: Details
Optimism (OP) Soars 7% to Ride Bullish Sentiment Surrounding Rollups
SHIB Trading Volume up 110% as Shiba Inu Ecosystem Tokens Gain Popularity
ADA, XRP: Insane Whale Activity, Drives Trading Volume Through Roof
XRP Listed by Major Exchange
BitMart, one of the leading digital assets trading platforms, has listed the Ripple-affiliated XRP cryptocurrency on its platform. Users will be able to trade it against the Tether (USDT) stablecoin. The new pair went live earlier today. The cryptocurrency's deposit feature became available from 7:00 a.m. UTC, while trading began...
SHIB Killer BONK Records Over 50% More Transactions Than Ethereum in Past 3 Days
