Power bills in Florida continue to rise over increased utility costs

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s not the news anyone would like to hear during a tight economy, but you could start seeing a higher power bill this month.

In December, state regulators approved utility costs that translate to higher electricity bills for homeowners and businesses.

Most utilities said the average price increase should be about $18 a month.

Local providers have programs to help people struggling to make their payments, but you must have a past-due bill to qualify.

Channel 9 first reported on the increases last week.

Some local families said they are already struggling to pay their electric bills, for their small apartments.

Some said they were forced to choose between paying for utilities or other things their family needs.

