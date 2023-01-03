ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Power bills in Florida continue to rise over increased utility costs

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s not the news anyone would like to hear during a tight economy, but you could start seeing a higher power bill this month.

In December, state regulators approved utility costs that translate to higher electricity bills for homeowners and businesses.

Most utilities said the average price increase should be about $18 a month.

Local providers have programs to help people struggling to make their payments, but you must have a past-due bill to qualify.

Channel 9 first reported on the increases last week.

Some local families said they are already struggling to pay their electric bills, for their small apartments.

Some said they were forced to choose between paying for utilities or other things their family needs.

Comments / 23

Britta K Brämick
3d ago

yep, 3 days after Desantis won reelection, they petitioned him to raise our rates and it took no time at all for him to approve.oh and that insurance overhaul? that only helps Florida state reinsurance, and not Floridians their insurance.

Reply(1)
11
Seen too much
3d ago

Do nothing DEATHSANTIS strikes again. Natural gas prices have fallen they built thousands of acres of solar farms yet the cost will never go down. GOP GREED UNREGULATED ELECTRIC COMPANIES SPENDING THEIR PROFITS ON SHAREHOLDER DIVIDEND'S . INVESTING IN OTHER INDUSTRIES.

Reply
9
Seen too much
3d ago

My paid for in Cash installed by Me Solar array pays me 250 a month and charges my Car and truck for free. SCREW FLORIDA PLUNDER AND LOOT.

Reply
5
Orlando, FL
