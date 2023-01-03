Read full article on original website
Related
kwit.org
NEWS 1.2.23: Ice and Winter Storm Warnings Expected to Impact Siouxland
The weather is the big concern in Siouxland today. Jeff Chapman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls talked to Siouxland Public Media’s Sheila Brummer about the latest on the forecast and what Siouxland could expect with this potential winter/ice storm. Parts of Siouxland are under either an Ice Warning or Winter Storm Warning. The following interview took place on Monday, January 2, 2023 at 2:10 p.m.
kscj.com
LOCAL BRIDGE HISTORICAL EXHIBIT TO OPEN AT BETTY STRONG CENTER
A NEW EXHIBIT SHOWCASING THE COMBINATION AND VETERAN’S MEMORIAL BRIDGES OF SIOUX CITY WILL OPEN SOON AT THE BETTY STRONG ENCOUNTER CENTER ON LARSEN PARK ROAD. “SPANNING THE MISSOURI RIVER” WILL OPEN NEXT TUESDAY, JANUARY 10TH WITH PLENTY OF HISTORICAL PHOTOS. THE EXHIBIT BEGINS WITH THE CONSTRUCTION OF...
KEYC
Powerful winter storm to bring ice and heavy snow
A powerful winter storm system will bring ice and heavy snow to our area starting this evening and continuing into Wednesday. An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for portions of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa along and south of a line from Mankato to Jackson to Sioux City, IA. Up to one quarter inch of ice and 4 to 8 inches of snow are possible. North of that line, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect. This area will get less freezing rain and more snow. 8 to 12 inches (some places could get up to 18 inches) of snow is possible in the Winter Storm Warning area. Light snow will develop late this afternoon into this evening, mixing with light freezing rain or freezing drizzle at times overnight tonight. On Tuesday, heavy snow will mix with freezing rain, creating slippery roads and dangerous travel conditions. Snow will continue Tuesday night, gradually ending throughout the day Wednesday. Heaviest snow amounts will be along and North of MN Highway 60. Further south, there will be more rain and freezing rain and less snow. The big forecast variable with this system is the storm track. At this point, just a slight north or south shift in the storm track will make a big difference in the snow vs freezing rain forecast. That said, no matter the track of the storm, there will be significant weather-related travel impacts across our region from tonight through Wednesday.
Radio Iowa
DNR stocking trout this month
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will stock rainbow trout in five urban lakes and ponds this month for anglers who enjoy winter fishing. Mike Steuck, the DNR’s regional fisheries supervisor for northeast Iowa, says trout get stressed in warmer water and can even die if the temperature is too high. “They don’t like temperatures higher than 70,” Steuck says. “So they’ll quit feeding. They act a little funny and they try and seek out colder water sources.”
70s soft rock band to play Saint Patrick’s Day concert at Hard Rock
The band was conceived when two members had a few cocktails and conceived of the band.
nwestiowa.com
Interim Sioux County auditor selected
ORANGE CITY—Joe E. Van Tol was unanimously appointed by resolution to be the new Sioux County auditor by the county board of supervisors Dec. 27. The 57-year-old Rock Valley resident will begin in the role Jan. 16 and will serve the remainder of previous auditor Ryan Dokter’s term, which ends Dec. 31, 2024.
Sioux City PD anticipates increase in car accidents as winter storm hits Siouxland
While Gill says he is worried about a rise in accidents he said taking safety precautions while driving can make a difference.
nwestiowa.com
Countryside Body Shop changes owners, name
SIOUX CENTER—Three rural Sioux Center businesses have gained new ownership as of Jan. 1. Arlin and Janene Van Gorp sold their businesses — Countryside Body Shop, Countryside Signs and A & J Self Storage — to Sioux County natives Joel and Allison De Weerd. Countryside Body Shop’s...
kscj.com
NO SIOUX CITY TRASH COLLECTION TUESDAY
GARBAGE AND RECYCLING COLLECTION WILL NOT OCCUR TUESDAY IN SIOUX CITY DUE TO THE WEATHER CONDITIONS. THERE WILL BE A ONE-DAY DELAY WITH TUESDAY COLLECTIONS TO BEGIN ON WEDNESDAY WITH THE REMAINDER OF THE WEEK TO BE COMPLETED BY THE END OF SATURDAY. MONDAY COLLECTIONS SHOULD BE COMPLETED TODAY. THE...
Stray of the Day: Meet Toots
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Toots, a 3-to-4-year-old, female, American Bulldog mix. She was found on the 2700 block of Adel Street. The shelter says that she’s a friendly girl who would love a big yard to run around in. Although Toots is fairly large, she makes […]
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center approves natural gas project
SIOUX CENTER—A new natural gas line connecting Sioux Center to a source of locally-produced natural gas could start next year. The Sioux Center City Council at its Dec. 21 meeting approved giving city utilities manager Murray Hulstein authority to sign the agreement between West Branch RNG and the city of Sioux Center when the agreement is officially complete. The city council spent about a half hour of its meeting reviewing the agreement with assistant utilities manager Adam Fedders, who noted a few words need to be tweaked yet before the agreement can officially be signed.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux City Man Sentence To 15 Years In Federal Prison For Meth Conspiracy
Sioux City, Iowa — A Sioux City Man will spend the next 15 years behind bars after a methamphetamine distribution conviction. According to the US Attorney’s Office, 43-year-old Jesse Chavez of Sioux City was sentenced this week in federal court in Sioux City, to 180 months’ imprisonment. That’s 15 years behind bars.
9 juveniles charged for multiple burglaries of Sioux City businesses, PD says
The Sioux City Police Department has charged multiple teens for breaking into Sioux City businesses over a two-month period.
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Cletus Armell
WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding another fugitive who is wanted for violating his parole. Cletus Armell is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for that crime. He is on parole for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Armell is 51 years...
more1049.com
Sheldon Man Arrested on Burglary Charges
Orange City, IA(KICD) — A Sheldon man was arrested on burglary charges Friday, for allegedly entering a home without permission and intimidating the resident. The Sioux County Sheriff’s department says they were called to a rural residence just North of Orange City Friday night. The resident claims 81-year-old Dennis Van Roekel barged in and refused to leave. The police report says the victim was prevented from calling for help but eventually was able to get free and call 9-1-1.
KLEM
A new officer, and two promotions at Le Mars PD
The Le Mars Police Department welcomed a new police officer this week. Chad Singer has six years of law enforcement experience, most recently with the Cherokee County Sheriffs Office. There were also two promotions in the Department. Jeff Kramer, with 20 years of law enforcement experience, and John Kaskie, who...
nwestiowa.com
O'Brien County Law Enforcement Center
PRIMGHAR—O’Brien County sheriff Bruce Devereaux and county maintenance director Randy Thompson appeared before the county board of supervisors Nov. 22 to convey their concerns about the county jail’s current heating, ventilation and air conditioning system. “Its age is a concern,” Devereaux said. “We obtained an estimate back...
kscj.com
NINE JUVENILES CHARGED IN SIOUX CITY CRIME SPREE
TODAY (THURSDAY) TWO JUVENILE MALES, BOTH 14 YEARS OLD, WERE ARRESTED AFTER FLEEING FROM A STOLEN VEHICLE. THOSE TWO MALES HAVE BEEN CHARGED WITH BURGLARIES TO AMERICAN BROTHERS IN ARMS, CHASING CLOUDS VAPE, KURE VAPE, BACON CREEK GENERAL STORE, SELECT MART, ALONG WITH CHARGES FOR OPERATING STOLEN VEHICLES. TWO JUVENILE...
siouxlandnews.com
Group of teens arrested for string of burglaries, stolen cars
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A group of teenagers has been arrested in connection to a string of crimes across Sioux City ranging from burglaries to stolen cars. Sioux City Police confirmed details with Siouxland News Thursday saying their investigation has been ongoing for seven weeks into burglaries that happened at gas stations, vape shops and a local gun shop.
nwestiowa.com
Orange City teen charged for cannabidiol
ORANGE CITY—An Orange City 18-year-old was arrested about 3:35 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — cannabidiol, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-offense possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age. The arrest of Grace Elizabeth Harper stemmed from the stop of a...
Comments / 0