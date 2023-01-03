Read full article on original website
Related
China admits its Covid deaths are 'huge' and 70% of Shanghai's 25m residents have been infected
The steep rise in infections came after years of Beijing's 'zero-Covid' approach was abruptly stopped last month with little warning, and quickly overwhelmed hospitals and crematoriums.
TechSpot
Chinese newspaper claims the US "tricked" TSMC into building Arizona fabs, is stealing tech from "our Taiwan"
A hot potato: The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, better known as TSMC, is investing billions in its US facilities. That's welcome news for the economy, but it's definitely not pleasing China. One of the Asian nation's newspapers has gone so far as to accuse the American government of tricking TSMC into building fabs in the US and claim that the country is stealing technology developed in "our Taiwan region."
Half of the passengers on 2 flights from China had COVID: report
Nearly half of the passengers on two separate flights this week from China to Milan tested positive for COVID, and health officials in Italy have announced they will test all travelers coming from the East Asian country. The two flights of sick passengers arrived at Malpensa Airport from China on Monday, Bloomberg reported. On the first flight, 35 out of 92 passengers tested positive for the virus, while on the second, 62 passengers out of 120 were infected, according to Lombardy region’s health chief Guido Bertolaso. The passengers who tested positive have been isolated, and officials have ramped up their contact tracing efforts. Italy’s...
earth.com
China may trigger the deadliest wave of the Covid-19 pandemic
For three years, China has followed a strict “zero-Covid” policy, based on stringent protocols of mass testing, quarantine, and isolation of even asymptomatic cases. However, following a wave of protests by thousands of citizens weary of draconian lockdowns, the government has now started to relax Covid restrictions, which is coming as a relief for many Chinese residents who have been clamoring for change.
China’s former CDC head predicts 90% of population could get COVID as Beijing eases restrictions: ’It’s going to be inevitable’
One of China's top medical advisors predicted that about 60% of China might initially get infected with COVID as it loosens containment measures. Investors and businesses may be welcoming China’s surprise pivot from years of COVID-era lockdowns, mass testing and isolation, but one of the country’s top medical advisors is warning it’ll come with a cost: a massive wave of COVID case that will occur as containment measures are lifted.
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
CNBC
Here are the countries Chinese tourists want to visit the most
China's National Health Commission announced late Monday that starting Jan. 8, inbound travelers would no longer need to quarantine upon arrival on the mainland, ending a policy of nearly three years. Within half an hour of China's announced policy change, searches for travel abroad surged to a three-year high, according...
Ukraine Reveals End Date for War With Russia
A Ukrainian military official recently spoke about his country's strategy in 2023 in regards to the war with Russia.
msn.com
Airline slammed after unruly male passenger flying business class urinated on woman traveling from New York
Air India has been blasted as “unprofessional” and “devoid of empathy” over its handling of one of two recent incidents that saw male passengers urinating on fellow long-haul travelers. India’s aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), said Thursday that Air India had not...
37 million people a day are being infected with COVID-19 in China
New estimates from China’s top health authority have been released indicating how many people in the nation are being infected with COVID-19 on a daily basis and the number is alarming, according to a report by Bloomberg published on Friday. Nearly 37 million people may have caught the virus on a single day this week, making the country’s outbreak the world’s largest.
Elon Musk's lawyers subpoena head of Saudi Arabia's $620 billion wealth fund for Tesla 'funding secured' tweets case
Investors are suing Elon Musk over an August 2018 tweet where he claimed he had "funding secured" to take Tesla private. Musk's lawyers have subpoenaed Saudi Arabia's top wealth manager to be a defense witness in the upcoming court case. Text messages disclosed in April showed Musk raging at Yasir...
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
US imposes Covid-19 testing requirement on travellers arriving from China
The United States will require travellers arriving from China to show a negative Covid-19 test result from 5 January, federal health officials announced on Wednesday.Passengers flying to the US from China, Hong Kong and Macau will need to get a test no more than two days before flying and present the results to their airline before boarding.The announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) comes after Beijing’s easing of its “zero Covid” policy led to rapid rise in infections.The new requirement follows similar moves from Italy, Japan, India and Taiwan. The rule will apply to all...
Brazilian couple jailed in Lebanon for smuggling cocaine in their stomachs
Brazilian nationals Igor dos Santos and his wife Juliana Nunes are facing drug smuggling charges in Lebanon after they were arrested December 19. Each was had half a kilo of cocaine in the abdomen.
U.S. DOJ to seize $465 million of Robinhood shares tied to Bankman-Fried
Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors are in the process of seizing shares of Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD.O) tied to Sam Bankman-Fried, who has been charged with fraud in the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, a U.S. attorney told a judge on Wednesday.
BBC
China Covid: Celebrity deaths spark fears over death toll
The growing number of Chinese public figures whose deaths are being made public is prompting people to question the official Covid death toll. The death of Chu Lanlan, a 40-year-old opera singer, last month came as a shock to many, given how young she was. Her family said they were...
China Dominance Wanes as Sourcing Sands Shift
The pandemic planted the seeds of a sourcing shakeup, and over the past year, a number of global supplier relationships have begun to ripen. A decades-long era of undisputed China dominance in footwear and apparel sourcing appears to be on the wane. And while the superpower held on to its ranking as the No. 1 producer of U.S. fashion imports in 2022, neighbors and global competitors are steadily augmenting their capabilities and capacity in response to demand from brands and retailers keen to explore nearshoring and supply chain diversification. Sourcing Journal spoke to industry experts about this year’s sourcing MVPs, as well...
Putin Nearly Won Ukraine War Before Military Plans Fell Apart: Danish Intel
Vladimir Putin's poor decision-making is to blame for Russian losses, according to Denmark's head of Russia intelligence.
White House defends COVID restrictions after threats from China
BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese government sharply criticized COVID-19 testing requirements imposed on visitors from China and threatened countermeasures against countries involved, which include the U.S. and several European nations. “We believe that the entry restrictions adopted by some countries targeting China lack scientific basis, and some excessive practices...
China hits out at ‘unacceptable’ Covid restrictions imposed on its travellers
Beijing has condemned the “unacceptable” introduction of Covid testing on passengers arriving from China to several countries.Chinese officials said the entry restrictions “lack scientific basis” and threatened retaliatory action.Foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said: “We are firmly opposed to attempts to manipulate the Covid measures for political purposes and will take counter-measures based on the principle of reciprocity.”“Some countries have taken entry restrictions targeting only Chinese travellers,” she added. “This lacks scientific basis and some practices are unacceptable.”Since Beijing abandoned its “zero Covid” policy, the virus has spread through the People’s Republic, reaching 250 million cases by 20 December,...
Comments / 0