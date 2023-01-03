Read full article on original website
27 First News
Margie E. Coller, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margie E. Coller, 67, died Sunday evening, January 1, 2023 at her home. She was born September 23, 1955 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Herbert and Goldie Sparks McGinnis. Margie, a 1973 graduate of Brookfield High School was a nurse’s aide. She enjoyed...
27 First News
Brian Anthony DeSalvo, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian Anthony DeSalvo, 55, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 2, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Brian was born on May 27, 1967, in Youngstown, Ohio the only son of Eugene E. and JoAnn M. (Mascarella) DeSalvo. A 1985 graduate of Austintown Fitch High...
27 First News
Robert John Fusco, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert John Fusco, 61, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Bob was born on July 12, 1961, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of John J. and Lucinda M. (Sovik) Fusco. On October 11, 1997, he was united in marriage to...
27 First News
Elaine C. Lopresta, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elaine C. Lopresta, 81, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Elaine was born on June 6, 1941 in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Anthony and Catherine Pagley DeCarlo. She graduated from East High School in 1959 and was...
27 First News
Teresa G. Wilson, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Teresa G. Wilson, 74 of Warren, formerly of North Jackson, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at St. Joseph Healthcare Center in Warren. She was born in Warren on February 19, 1948; the daughter of the late Romey and Lois (Hott) Richards. A lifetime...
27 First News
Lorraine Diane Caldwell, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lorraine Diane Caldwell, 81, of Youngstown, peacefully passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Hospice House in North Lima with her three daughters by her side. Diane, as she was known, was born May 20, 1941, in Youngstown, the daughter of Lawrence and Mary Catherine...
27 First News
Gladys Darby, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gladys Darby, 82, passed away Tuesday afternoon, January 3, 2023, at Omni Manor with her family by her side. Gladys was born June 5, 1940, in Poland, a daughter of the late Thomas Mounts and Ada Wolford Mounts and was a lifelong area resident. She...
27 First News
William E. “Bill” McNeal, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William E. “Bill” McNeal, 81, went home to be with the Lord at 2:35 p.m., Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Bill was born September 1, 1941 in Lisbon, a son of the late William E. and Nellie M....
27 First News
Betty Jean Carroll, Farmdale, Ohio
FARMDALE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sorrow that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Betty Jean Carroll, 97, on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at the home of her daughter, Cindy and husband, Larry and granddaughter, Brandy Hartman, where she made her home. For the last ten plus years, it has been a joy and blessing to have her with us. She will be greatly missed.
27 First News
Tracy L. McDaniel, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tracy McDaniel, age 44, passed away way to soon after a courageous cancer battle on Thursday, January 5, 2023, surrounded by her loving family at her home. She was born September 7, 1978, to Nancy Mary Gordon Lorenz and the late Timothy Alan Kennedy. In...
27 First News
Frederick Andrew Ross, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frederick Andrew Ross passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at home surrounded by family. He was born March 15, 1941 in Steubenville, Ohio and spent his childhood in Mingo Junction with his parents, Marion Dean and Jane (Lipsitz) Rossalong with his younger brother, James.
27 First News
Lloyd Carl Lew, Bristolville, Ohio
BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lloyd Carl Lew, 68, of Bristolville, Ohio passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Hospice House surrounded by family and friends. He was born January 24, 1954, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Dwight and the late Lois (Gause) Lew. On February 6,...
27 First News
Victor Edward Truman Cecil, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Victor Edward Truman Cecil, 77, peacefully fell asleep in the Lord on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in his home in Niles, Ohio. He was born on May 8, 1945, in Massillon, Ohio to Edward and Margaret (Ruth) (Blackledge) Cecil. His parents gave him the unique middle names of Edward – in celebration of “V-E” (Victory in Europe) Day – and Truman – in honor of a shared birthday with much beloved President Harry S. Truman.
27 First News
Ruth Irene Keifer, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Irene Keifer, 76, of Warren Ohio, passed away peacefully Monday morning, January 2, 2023. Born on December 29, 1946, in Sharon Pennsylvania; she was the daughter of Vera Irene and William B. Guesman. A 1964 graduate of Howland High School, Ruth then went on...
27 First News
Larry Gibbons, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry Gibbons, 72, of Salem passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Larry was born in Alliance on November 4, 1950, the son of the late Wilson F. and Margaret (Howell) Gibbons. He was a 1970 graduate...
27 First News
Mary Lou Whitman, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lou Whitman, 74, of Salem, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 1, 2023. She was born to the late Franklin Serenus and Mary Alice Harris on June 3, 1948 in Salem. She was a 1966 graduate of United High School.
27 First News
Kathy L. Coates, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kathy L. Coates, 69, of New Castle passed away Wednesday morning, January 4, 2023, in UPMC Jameson Hospital. Ms. Coates was born September 23, 1953, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late James and Pauline (Callahan) Platt. She graduated from New Castle High...
27 First News
Blaine Frank Heaven, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, December 29, 2022, Blaine Frank Heaven, age 82, of North Lima, died at home in his chair where he wanted to be. He was born in Youngstown on January 28, 1940, to the late George and Helen Lorene (Byers) Heaven. Blaine is...
27 First News
James “Pappap” Guy, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Pappap” Guy, passed away Tuesday morning, January 3, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his family. Jim was born on July 19, 1933 in Claysville, Pennsylvania, one of four sons of Claude and Ardath Guy. He was a Claysville High School graduate.
27 First News
Shirley Wellman, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Wellman, 86 years old from North Lima, overcame her battle with Alzheimer’s disease on Saturday evening, December 31, 2022 and has joined her husband and daughter in Heaven, giving new meaning to the family of the phrase “She’s in a better place now”.
