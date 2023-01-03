ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angelina Jolie & Shiloh Grab Coffee With Paul Mescal After Watching Him Perform In London: Photo

By Alyssa Norwin
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kQD55_0k1nje5R00
Image Credit: Marco Provvisionato/IPA/David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

An eagle-eyed fan caught Paul Mescal, 26, grabbing coffee with Angelina Jolie, 47, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, after his performance in A Streetcar Named Desire on Dec. 29. The photo, which you can see here, is now making the rounds on social media, as fans are going wild over the unexpected friendship. Angie and Shiloh saw the play at London’s Almedia Theatre and then joined Paul for coffee afterwards. The trio could be seen sitting at a table together, engaging in conversation with no one else around.

While the meet up between these stars seems to be friendly, fans could not help but buzz over the fact that Paul is reportedly newly single. The actor started dating Phoebe Bridgers in 2020, but all signs point to the pair recently breaking up. In addition to a lack of social media posts together in recent months, Phoebe also sang about the end of a relationship in her verse on SZA’s Dec. 2022 song “Ghost in the Machine.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YeT7a_0k1nje5R00
Angelina Jolie and Paul Mescal grabbed coffee in London on Dec. 29. (Marco Provvisionato/IPA/David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock)

“You said all of my friends are on my payroll, you’re not wrong, you’re an a**hole,” she sings on the track. “Screaming at you in the Ludlow. I was yours for free.” Phoebe wrote her part just weeks before the song was going to be released. Phoebe and Paul have not publicly commented on their relationship status. However, she has been spotted out with Bo Burnham on several occasions in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, Angelina definitely has her hands full as a mom these days, as she is often seen out and about with one or some of her six kids. While this trip to London seems to be a bonding experience with Shiloh, Angie also spent quality time with son, Knox, 14, when they stepped out to go shopping ahead of Christmas last month. She also recently spent quite a bit of time with her daughter, Zahara, 17, while the teenager was home on winter break from Spelman College.

