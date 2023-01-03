Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
27 First News
Tracy L. McDaniel, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tracy McDaniel, age 44, passed away way to soon after a courageous cancer battle on Thursday, January 5, 2023, surrounded by her loving family at her home. She was born September 7, 1978, to Nancy Mary Gordon Lorenz and the late Timothy Alan Kennedy. In...
27 First News
Betty Jean Carroll, Farmdale, Ohio
FARMDALE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sorrow that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Betty Jean Carroll, 97, on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at the home of her daughter, Cindy and husband, Larry and granddaughter, Brandy Hartman, where she made her home. For the last ten plus years, it has been a joy and blessing to have her with us. She will be greatly missed.
27 First News
Tracy Ratliff Gearhart, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tracy Ratliff Gearhart, 47, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Tracy was born October 15, 1975, in Youngstown, the daughter of John Ratliff and Bernice Bieganowski. She was a 1994 graduate of Canfield High School and a lifelong area resident. She worked as a florist...
27 First News
William E. “Bill” McNeal, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William E. “Bill” McNeal, 81, went home to be with the Lord at 2:35 p.m., Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Bill was born September 1, 1941 in Lisbon, a son of the late William E. and Nellie M....
27 First News
Frederick Andrew Ross, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frederick Andrew Ross passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at home surrounded by family. He was born March 15, 1941 in Steubenville, Ohio and spent his childhood in Mingo Junction with his parents, Marion Dean and Jane (Lipsitz) Rossalong with his younger brother, James.
27 First News
Mary Ann Holt, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Holt of Girard passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 6:48 p.m. in Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. She was 66 years old. Mary was born in Youngstown on May 11, 1956, the daughter of the late Joseph and...
27 First News
Brian Anthony DeSalvo, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian Anthony DeSalvo, 55, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 2, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Brian was born on May 27, 1967, in Youngstown, Ohio the only son of Eugene E. and JoAnn M. (Mascarella) DeSalvo. A 1985 graduate of Austintown Fitch High...
27 First News
Victor Edward Truman Cecil, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Victor Edward Truman Cecil, 77, peacefully fell asleep in the Lord on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in his home in Niles, Ohio. He was born on May 8, 1945, in Massillon, Ohio to Edward and Margaret (Ruth) (Blackledge) Cecil. His parents gave him the unique middle names of Edward – in celebration of “V-E” (Victory in Europe) Day – and Truman – in honor of a shared birthday with much beloved President Harry S. Truman.
27 First News
Brandon L. Bush, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brandon L. Bush, age 30, passed away suddenly, Wednesday, December 21, 2022. He leaves behind his father, Dennis L. Bush and mother, Deborah J. Bush, both of Warren. Brandon will be remembered for his infectious smile and captivating personality. He loved his profession as a...
27 First News
Mary Lou Whitman, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lou Whitman, 74, of Salem, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 1, 2023. She was born to the late Franklin Serenus and Mary Alice Harris on June 3, 1948 in Salem. She was a 1966 graduate of United High School.
27 First News
Sophia Ann Gorski, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sophia Ann Gorski, 92, passed away peacefully at home, Sunday, January 1, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was born July 22, 1930, in Youngstown, a daughter of Michael and Anna Casper Woak. She remained a lifelong resident of Youngstown. Sophia was a 1948 graduate...
27 First News
James “Pappap” Guy, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Pappap” Guy, passed away Tuesday morning, January 3, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his family. Jim was born on July 19, 1933 in Claysville, Pennsylvania, one of four sons of Claude and Ardath Guy. He was a Claysville High School graduate.
27 First News
Lorraine Diane Caldwell, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lorraine Diane Caldwell, 81, of Youngstown, peacefully passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Hospice House in North Lima with her three daughters by her side. Diane, as she was known, was born May 20, 1941, in Youngstown, the daughter of Lawrence and Mary Catherine...
27 First News
Blaine Frank Heaven, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, December 29, 2022, Blaine Frank Heaven, age 82, of North Lima, died at home in his chair where he wanted to be. He was born in Youngstown on January 28, 1940, to the late George and Helen Lorene (Byers) Heaven. Blaine is...
27 First News
Clyde R. Higgins, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clyde R. Higgins, age 80 of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at the Arbor’s at Stow Nursing Home in Stow, Ohio. He was born on December 28, 1942 in New Martinsville, West Virginia, the son...
27 First News
Elaine C. Lopresta, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elaine C. Lopresta, 81, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Elaine was born on June 6, 1941 in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Anthony and Catherine Pagley DeCarlo. She graduated from East High School in 1959 and was...
27 First News
Sherman J. Hall, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sherman J. Hall, 64, of Sebring passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. He was born in Alliance on October 26, 1958 the son of the late William Lee and Mary Jane (Smiles) Hall. He was a U.S. Army veteran during operation Desert Storm. He...
27 First News
Kathy L. Coates, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kathy L. Coates, 69, of New Castle passed away Wednesday morning, January 4, 2023, in UPMC Jameson Hospital. Ms. Coates was born September 23, 1953, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late James and Pauline (Callahan) Platt. She graduated from New Castle High...
27 First News
Mary Beth Dripps, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Beth Dripps, age 52 of Struthers, Ohio, formerly of Hubbard, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Saint Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown. Mary Beth was born December 31, 1969 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Bruce L., Sr. and Sally R. Snyder...
27 First News
Charles W. Hoffman, Leavittsburg, Ohio
LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles W. Hoffman, 67, of Leavittsburg, Ohio, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital. He was born February 5, 1955, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Charles B. and the late Betty (Kinnan) Hoffman. Charles worked as a mechanic for...
