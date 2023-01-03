ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seehafernews.com

Arrest Made, Charges Filed In Milwaukee’s First Homicide Of 2023

A 16-year-old is the suspect in Milwaukee’s first homicide of 2023. Prosecutors yesterday filed first-degree homicide charges against Javontae Jones. Police say he was one of several people involved in a shootout at the JJ Fish and Chicken restaurant on New Year’s Day. A 17-year-old was killed in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police pursuit; 3 in custody, guns, narcotics recovered

MILWAUKEE - Three people were taken into custody Wednesday, Jan. 4 following a police pursuit in Milwaukee. The pursuit began in the area of 15th and Center and ended near 39th and Park Hill Avenue. The driver, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man and two passengers, were taken into custody. Two firearms...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee driver killed Menomonee Falls man, was drunk, on meth: complaint

MILWAUKEE - Juan Felix-Avendano, 21, of Milwaukee, was drunk and high on meth when he slammed into a vehicle carrying a Menomonee Falls family to church on New Year's Day, according to prosecutors. Felix-Avendano is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle among other charges for the crash...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee teen accused; fatal shooting at JJ Fish and Chicken

MILWAUKEE - A 16-year-old Milwaukee boy is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in connection with a shooting that happened on the city's north side on Sunday, Jan. 1. The accused is Javontae Jones, a complaint says. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to the JJ Fish and Chicken...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee mother killed in Christmas Eve 'shootout,' man charged

MILWAUKEE - Omarion Danielson, 18, of Milwaukee is charged in connection with the fatal Christmas Eve shooting of Sildian Torres, 27. Her 7-year-old son was in the back seat, and her son's father was a passenger in her car when shots were fired near 29th and Greenfield Dec. 24. According...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Bucks postgame shooting suspect now out on bond

MILWAUKEE — A suspect in a shooting that left17 people injured in downtown Milwaukee is out on a signature bond Thursday. Lemont Siller, 21, is charged with 16 felony counts of first-degree reckless injury and use of a dangerous weapon stemming from the shooting. His jury trial, along with...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting near 107th and Donna; man shot after argument

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 21, was shot and wounded near 107th and Donna Thursday morning, Jan. 5. Police said the shooting happened around 9 a.m. as the result of an argument. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal wounds. Milwaukee police are looking for the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee 'hoarder' fire, body found a day later

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said a body was found at the scene of a fire near Layton and Greenfield a day after it happened. Medical examiner data show the body was that of a man, 70. The body was found Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 4 when MFD was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee man charged with stealing from American Family Field

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man is facing a felony charge for allegedly stealing from American Family Field. According to the criminal complaint, the burglary happened Sept. 8, 2022. Prosecutors said 25-year-old Justin Bloedorn admitted to drinking at least 10 beers during the doubleheader that day. According to a Mirandized...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

44th and Center shooting; woman wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 4 near 44th and Center. The victim, a 42-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made. Anyone...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Family still waiting for repairs after cold snap

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee family says they’ve been forced to live in a flooded apartment for nearly two weeks. Eight pipes burst in their building on Christmas Eve. They’re still waiting for the landlord to make repairs in the building at 23rd Street and Highland Avenue. "It's...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police chase; stolen vehicle, gun, drugs found

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a stolen vehicle involved in a Monday, Jan. 2 chase was later found with a gun and drugs inside. According to police, the chase began near 31st and North around 9:15 p.m. when officers tried to stop the vehicle, which matched the description of one taken in a carjacking, and the driver refused to stop.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy