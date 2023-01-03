Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Crime Stoppers: 16-year-old fatally shot, left in vacant Milwaukee home
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Imagine dropping your teenage child off at a friend's house and you go to pick them up but they're not there. Then, you learn they're dead. It's exactly what happened to a Milwaukee mother last September. When you listen to Candice Simmons describe her teenage son...
seehafernews.com
Arrest Made, Charges Filed In Milwaukee’s First Homicide Of 2023
A 16-year-old is the suspect in Milwaukee’s first homicide of 2023. Prosecutors yesterday filed first-degree homicide charges against Javontae Jones. Police say he was one of several people involved in a shootout at the JJ Fish and Chicken restaurant on New Year’s Day. A 17-year-old was killed in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police pursuit; 3 in custody, guns, narcotics recovered
MILWAUKEE - Three people were taken into custody Wednesday, Jan. 4 following a police pursuit in Milwaukee. The pursuit began in the area of 15th and Center and ended near 39th and Park Hill Avenue. The driver, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man and two passengers, were taken into custody. Two firearms...
Milwaukee man charged in connection to Christmas Eve homicide
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, 18-year-old Omarion D. Danielson was charged with first-degree reckless homicide and two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee driver killed Menomonee Falls man, was drunk, on meth: complaint
MILWAUKEE - Juan Felix-Avendano, 21, of Milwaukee, was drunk and high on meth when he slammed into a vehicle carrying a Menomonee Falls family to church on New Year's Day, according to prosecutors. Felix-Avendano is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle among other charges for the crash...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee teen accused; fatal shooting at JJ Fish and Chicken
MILWAUKEE - A 16-year-old Milwaukee boy is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in connection with a shooting that happened on the city's north side on Sunday, Jan. 1. The accused is Javontae Jones, a complaint says. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to the JJ Fish and Chicken...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee mother killed in Christmas Eve 'shootout,' man charged
MILWAUKEE - Omarion Danielson, 18, of Milwaukee is charged in connection with the fatal Christmas Eve shooting of Sildian Torres, 27. Her 7-year-old son was in the back seat, and her son's father was a passenger in her car when shots were fired near 29th and Greenfield Dec. 24. According...
WISN
Bucks postgame shooting suspect now out on bond
MILWAUKEE — A suspect in a shooting that left17 people injured in downtown Milwaukee is out on a signature bond Thursday. Lemont Siller, 21, is charged with 16 felony counts of first-degree reckless injury and use of a dangerous weapon stemming from the shooting. His jury trial, along with...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting near 107th and Donna; man shot after argument
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 21, was shot and wounded near 107th and Donna Thursday morning, Jan. 5. Police said the shooting happened around 9 a.m. as the result of an argument. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal wounds. Milwaukee police are looking for the...
WISN
'Sorry, he was just hungry': Two UW Milwaukee students robbed at gunpoint
MILWAUKEE — University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee police are searching for two people after an armed robbery outside of Cambridge Commons, an off-campus dorm. The robbery happened Wednesday around 6:40 p.m. Abagail Houck, a junior at UWM, spoke exclusively with WISN 12 News about her alarming encounter. "I had...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 'hoarder' fire, body found a day later
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said a body was found at the scene of a fire near Layton and Greenfield a day after it happened. Medical examiner data show the body was that of a man, 70. The body was found Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 4 when MFD was...
WISN
Milwaukee man charged with stealing from American Family Field
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man is facing a felony charge for allegedly stealing from American Family Field. According to the criminal complaint, the burglary happened Sept. 8, 2022. Prosecutors said 25-year-old Justin Bloedorn admitted to drinking at least 10 beers during the doubleheader that day. According to a Mirandized...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
$50K bail rescinded, Milwaukee homicide defendant back in jail
A counselor for troubled youth in Milwaukee paid $50,000 to spring a homicide defendant from jail. Now, he wants his money back.
16-year-old charged in New Year's Day homicide
A 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection to a triple shooting that left one teen dead on New Year's Day.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
44th and Center shooting; woman wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 4 near 44th and Center. The victim, a 42-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made. Anyone...
WISN
Family still waiting for repairs after cold snap
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee family says they’ve been forced to live in a flooded apartment for nearly two weeks. Eight pipes burst in their building on Christmas Eve. They’re still waiting for the landlord to make repairs in the building at 23rd Street and Highland Avenue. "It's...
CBS 58
'Turn yourself in': Family of Racine man killed in hit-and-run calls for justice, closure
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Funeral services were held Wednesday, Jan. 4, for a 69-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run last month in Racine. Police say it happened Dec. 22, just after 10:30 p.m. The victim, Anthony Morales, was found lying in the street outside his home, along with broken...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide; victim's father searches for answers
Mario Redmond Jr. was killed on Milwaukee's north side in November 2022. A month later, his father is determined to find answers to his son's death.
wtmj.com
Armed fugitive at large in Milwaukee for violently attacking Barton woman
MILWAUKEE — Authorities in Washington County are searching for a 38-year-old fugitive named Willie B. Johnson. He is accused of violently attacking a woman he was staying with in the Town of Barton before fleeing to the city. According to a social media alert from the Washington County Sheriff’s...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police chase; stolen vehicle, gun, drugs found
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a stolen vehicle involved in a Monday, Jan. 2 chase was later found with a gun and drugs inside. According to police, the chase began near 31st and North around 9:15 p.m. when officers tried to stop the vehicle, which matched the description of one taken in a carjacking, and the driver refused to stop.
