Men's Ice Hockey: Sadlocha returns to team amid claims of using racial slurs, won't play against Michigan State
Mason Lions Host Couple Who Hiked Appalachian Trail
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Lansing
Women's Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the season
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in Michigan
WILX-TV
Sunshine returns and a fine for Peloton
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole is at the Now Desk and lets us know when we can expect to see the sun again. Maureen Halliday joins to take a look at trending headlines and what to expect on News 10 Today at 11. ALMANAC INFORMATION...
WILX-TV
Nicer weather for the weekend and more
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki is at the Now Desk to preview a weekend full of “nicer” weather. Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5. ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 6, 2023. Average High: 31º Average Low 19º...
WILX-TV
Fog fades with cooler temps on the way
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk to tell us when the fog will dissipate. Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive...
WILX-TV
Fog and rain remain and a nutty addition to your winter drink menu
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford joins the Now Desk to preview some heavy fog that may impact your upcoming travel plans. Plus we take a look at some of the top stories of the afternoon, including a lawsuit filed against Southwest Airlines, along with what we’re working on for 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
WILX-TV
Patchy fog, showers midweek, and we celebrate an Italian classic
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole is at the Now Desk check out the fog and rain sticking around. Maureen Halliday joins to take a look at some of the top trending stories of the day and what we’re working on for News 10 Today at 11.
Small area with a lot of Michiganders makes a run at 60 degrees today
Much of the southern half of Lower Michigan will have mild temperatures for early January. One corner will come close to cracking the magical winter 60-degree mark. The southeast corner of Lower Michigan will sit in the warmest sector just ahead of a low pressure system. While most of southern Lower will have temperatures warming into the 40s, the Ann Arbor area, Detroit area and Monroe will have temperatures climbing an incredible 27 degrees warmer than a usual January 4.
Snow fleas arrive with cold weather, but aren't the pests you may think
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After the winter storm last week, you may have noticed what look like clumps of dirt on top of the snow. But if you look closer, that dirt may actually be bugs. Snow fleas show up every year, but you may have never noticed them...
City of Lansing responds to Marvin Gardens conditions
Marvin Gardens in Lansing is an apartment complex that has been heavily featured here on WLNS.
Why have eggs been so expensive lately?
The price of a dozen eggs has skyrocketed as avian influenza and inflation impact the supply chain.
WILX-TV
Eaton Rapids to host Fill a Cop Car event to support those in need
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton Rapids Police Department and the Eaton Rapids Fire Department will be hosting a Fill a Cop Car event to support the local food bank, Heart and Hands. Heart and Hands have been serving the Eaton Rapids area for many years and has seen...
WILX-TV
Owosso gets new shipping option for residents
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Imagine having to drive 30 minutes just to ship a package. That’s why people in Owosso are excited about its new UPS Store, located on Main Street, next to Planet Fitness. Beforehand, people in the Owosso area had to go to Flint or Lansing to...
horseandrider.com
Strangles in Two Michigan Counties
Two horses in Michigan have tested positive for strangles. The first horse is a 10-year-old Thoroughbred gelding in Van Buren County. He developed a nasal discharge and fever, and his diagnosis was confirmed on December 29. The gelding is recovering. It is unknown if other horses were exposed. The second...
WOOD
Michigan family continues search for 69-year-old man missing since November
Ray Tarasiewicz, who suffers from dementia, was last seen asleep at his Wyoming home shortly before Thanksgiving. He left home only with boots, a sweatshirt and keys — no coat, phone or credit cards, his daughter said. Michigan family continues search for 69-year-old …. Ray Tarasiewicz, who suffers from...
WILX-TV
CATA has a new ‘Listening Bus’ program, making it easier for riders to be heard
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - CATA has a new program that will give passengers a voice while commuting. The Listening Bus launches on Monday, Jan. 30 aboard select CATA buses staffed by CATA representatives. Riders will have a chance to share constructive feedback about their experiences with CATA services as they...
West Michigan scrambles for affordable eggs as prices flap higher
The price of a dozen large eggs keeps getting more expensive in West Michigan because of recent outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza
See Inside This Historic Queen Anne Victorian Home For Sale in Owosso
If you're looking to buy a new home, and you want one with some character, might I suggest taking a look through this absolutely gorgeous home for sale in Owosso, Michigan?. When I say character, I mean character. Allow me to introduce you to 426 N Washington Street in Owosso.
Michigan City Makes the List for One of the “Worst” Places to Find a Job
As we're entering into the new year, this is usually the time that people take stock of what's going on with their lives. If they want to make improvements or changes in some aspect of their life. And a job could be a facet that is in need of a change.
WILX-TV
Country Stitches to host charity Quilt-a-thon in East Lansing and Jackson
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Country Stitches will be hosting a charity Quilt-A-Thon on Friday and Saturday. Area volunteers will finish quilts from quilting materials donated by local quilters and Country Stitches for End Violent Encounters (EVE), Loaves & Fishes, Ronald McDonald House, and Gateway Community Center. “The Quilt-A-Thon is a...
Egg Prices Soar To $7 A Dozen At Grand Rapids Meijer
A couple of months ago you could get an entire box of 60 eggs for roughly $9 around Michigan, but over the course of a few months, we've seen those prices move further and further from a reasonable price. Now it seems Michigan is truly doomed, as a mere dozen...
Lansing fire rescues three teens after falling through ice
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing fire department received a call around 3:20 Saturday afternoon after someone heard yelling in the old gravel pits behind the 3700 block of Stoneleigh drive in southeast Lansing. When they arrived, they saw two teenagers above the ice and were told one was underneath. One had gotten out by […]
