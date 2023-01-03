ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

WILX-TV

Sunshine returns and a fine for Peloton

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole is at the Now Desk and lets us know when we can expect to see the sun again. Maureen Halliday joins to take a look at trending headlines and what to expect on News 10 Today at 11. ALMANAC INFORMATION...
WILX-TV

Nicer weather for the weekend and more

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki is at the Now Desk to preview a weekend full of “nicer” weather. Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5. ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 6, 2023. Average High: 31º Average Low 19º...
WILX-TV

Fog fades with cooler temps on the way

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk to tell us when the fog will dissipate. Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive...
WILX-TV

Fog and rain remain and a nutty addition to your winter drink menu

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford joins the Now Desk to preview some heavy fog that may impact your upcoming travel plans. Plus we take a look at some of the top stories of the afternoon, including a lawsuit filed against Southwest Airlines, along with what we’re working on for 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
WILX-TV

Patchy fog, showers midweek, and we celebrate an Italian classic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole is at the Now Desk check out the fog and rain sticking around. Maureen Halliday joins to take a look at some of the top trending stories of the day and what we’re working on for News 10 Today at 11.
The Grand Rapids Press

Small area with a lot of Michiganders makes a run at 60 degrees today

Much of the southern half of Lower Michigan will have mild temperatures for early January. One corner will come close to cracking the magical winter 60-degree mark. The southeast corner of Lower Michigan will sit in the warmest sector just ahead of a low pressure system. While most of southern Lower will have temperatures warming into the 40s, the Ann Arbor area, Detroit area and Monroe will have temperatures climbing an incredible 27 degrees warmer than a usual January 4.
WILX-TV

Owosso gets new shipping option for residents

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Imagine having to drive 30 minutes just to ship a package. That’s why people in Owosso are excited about its new UPS Store, located on Main Street, next to Planet Fitness. Beforehand, people in the Owosso area had to go to Flint or Lansing to...
horseandrider.com

Strangles in Two Michigan Counties

Two horses in Michigan have tested positive for strangles. The first horse is a 10-year-old Thoroughbred gelding in Van Buren County. He developed a nasal discharge and fever, and his diagnosis was confirmed on December 29. The gelding is recovering. It is unknown if other horses were exposed. The second...
WILX-TV

CATA has a new ‘Listening Bus’ program, making it easier for riders to be heard

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - CATA has a new program that will give passengers a voice while commuting. The Listening Bus launches on Monday, Jan. 30 aboard select CATA buses staffed by CATA representatives. Riders will have a chance to share constructive feedback about their experiences with CATA services as they...
WILX-TV

Country Stitches to host charity Quilt-a-thon in East Lansing and Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Country Stitches will be hosting a charity Quilt-A-Thon on Friday and Saturday. Area volunteers will finish quilts from quilting materials donated by local quilters and Country Stitches for End Violent Encounters (EVE), Loaves & Fishes, Ronald McDonald House, and Gateway Community Center. “The Quilt-A-Thon is a...
WLNS

Lansing fire rescues three teens after falling through ice

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing fire department received a call around 3:20 Saturday afternoon after someone heard yelling in the old gravel pits behind the 3700 block of Stoneleigh drive in southeast Lansing. When they arrived, they saw two teenagers above the ice and were told one was underneath. One had gotten out by […]
