ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Victims identified in Murfreesboro crash

Metro Police are looking for an 18-year-old accused of shooting another teen outside a market on Wednesday night. Grammy-winning sound engineer killed by SWAT officers attempting to serve aggravated assault, kidnapping warrants.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Police search for shooting suspect

Grammy-winning sound engineer killed by SWAT officers attempting to serve aggravated assault, kidnapping warrants. Marius Payton takes a look at the latest headlines from across Middle Tennessee. Woman shot following argument at Midtown bar. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting near Midtown that sent...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Teen wanted for shooting at Nashville market

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are working to locate an 18-year-old man wanted on a number of charges, including attempted murder for Wednesday night’s shooting of another teen walking out of a market. Police said Kevion Larquez Davis shot James Anthony Webster, 18, multiple times as he walked...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

People leave apartment over concerns about crane

Metro Police are looking for an 18-year-old accused of shooting another teen outside a market on Wednesday night. Grammy-winning sound engineer killed by SWAT officers attempting to serve aggravated assault, kidnapping warrants. Thursday evening news update from WSMV4. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Marius Payton takes a look at the...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Names of Those Involved in Tuesday Double Fatality Accident Released - Murfreesboro Police Investigation Continues

UPDATE - MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Police Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) investigators have identified the two victims in Tuesday night's fatal crash on Fortress Blvd. According to authorities, 68-year-old Larry Pitts of Murfreesboro, a disabled passenger, and 38-year-old Daniel Dea of Murfreesboro, both died from injuries after the crash.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

1 dead in Antioch shooting, police say

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) – One person is dead after a shooting in Antioch, according to Metro Police. Police said the shooting happened at 316 Hickory Trace Drive. Police have not yet identified the victim. This story will be updated when more information is available.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Madison Park shooting victim identified

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the victim who was killed near Madison Park on Wednesday. The Metro Nashville Police Department confirmed on Thursday that Eric Baker, 19, was the victim of the late-night shooting. Police were called to the 500 block of North Dupont Avenue in Madison...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Police need help identifying suspects in Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are working to identify multiple suspects involved in a shooting at a Bell Road apartment complex in December that left the victim in critical condition. Police said at least three suspects left the Lofts at Hillson, 1616 Bell Rd., on Dec. 8, 2022, in an...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Thursday evening news update from WSMV4

Metro Police are looking for an 18-year-old accused of shooting another teen outside a market on Wednesday night. Grammy-winning sound engineer killed by SWAT officers attempting to serve aggravated assault, kidnapping warrants. Woman shot following argument at Midtown bar. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Metro Nashville Police are investigating a...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Witnesses chase after stolen car with infant inside

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Witnesses say a Tullahoma mom was in a UPS Store when a 15-year-old boy stole her car with her baby inside. Some people who watched it unfold chased after the driver to save the infant. It was supposed to be a normal trip to the Tullahoma...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Murfreesboro Police Identify Subjects in Alleged Shoplifting Case - Charges Pending

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. – Charges are now pending against suspects in two Murfreesboro Shoplifting Cases, according to the Police Department. Evidently, the first theft unfolded on November 29, 2022 at the Walmart store on Memorial Boulevard and the second theft happened in December at the Walmart on South Rutherford Boulevard. Public Information Officer Larry Flowers confirmed with WGNS on Thursday that all suspects have been positively identified and charges are pending.

Comments / 0

Community Policy