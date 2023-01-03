ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeremy Renner health update: Marvel star remains "critical but stable" after surgery

By Fay Watson
 5 days ago

Jeremy Renner remains in a "critical but stable" condition following his accident, his reps have confirmed. The actor underwent surgery on January 2 after being airlifted to hospital following an incident with a snow plow.

His publicist Samantha Mast (H/T BBC ) confirmed that Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries while clearing snow outside his Nevada home. Following his surgery, the Avengers star remains in intensive care.

"He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition," the statement read. "Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve, and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."

Renner is best known for playing Clint Barton in the Avengers movies, as well as the Disney Plus spin-off Hawkeye . He is also a double Oscar nominee for his performances in The Hurt Locker and The Town. Most recently, he’s starred in the Paramount Plus series The Mayor of Kingstown.

The actor’s co-stars have shared messages of support on social media. "Prayers up for our brother on a full and speedy recovery," actor Mark Ruffalo wrote on Instagram . "Please send healing goodness his way." Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn tweeted : "My heart is with Jeremy Renner." Meanwhile actor Josh Gad wrote on Twitter : "My God. Praying for @JeremyRenner and his family."

Jeremy Renner Thanks ICU Medical Staff in Another Recovery Update from the Hospital

The Marvel actor is still on the mend at the hospital after suffering "extensive" injuries in a snowplow accident on New Year's Day Jeremy Renner is continuing to give updates on his health from the hospital following a New Year's Day snowplow accident. On Friday, the Hawkeye actor, who celebrates his 52nd birthday on Saturday, posted an image on his Instagram Story surrounded by hospital staff alongside a message of gratitude. "Thank you renowned medical ICU team for beginning this journey," he wrote alongside the image with a series...
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

