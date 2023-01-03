Read full article on original website
Teen violence spiraling out of control in NYC, Eric Adams and NYPD warn
Out-of-control teens are committing a growing portion of the Big Apple’s robberies, the NYPD revealed on Thursday — as Mayor Eric Adams warned that many city kids were headed toward a “career in violence.” During a briefing on last year’s CompStat numbers, Chief of Crime Control Strategies Michael Lipetri said that 20% of robbery arrests during the fourth quarter involved “individuals under the age of 18,” compared to 17% for the entire year. “Under 18, robbing New Yorkers. The statistics are out there,” he said ruefully. Even worse, Lipetri said, “The trends continue on, unfortunately, with 10% of all shooting victims — 10%...
Teen arrested in caught-on-camera Bronx killing, NYPD says
Detectives arrested a Bronx man they say was caught on surveillance camera gunning down an armed rival during a clash in Crotona, police said Friday. Yerson Arzu, 19, was hit with murder, manslaughter and weapons possession for fatally shooting 26-year-old Carlos Gonzalez on Dec. 26. The 4 a.m. shooting occurred as Gonzalez got into a heated argument with another man near Marmion Ave. and E. ...
Two stabbed inside NYC subway station
NEW YORK, NY – One man remains in critical condition after a double stabbing incident that took place inside a Queens train station on New Year’s Day. Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 107th Precinct are investigating the attack that took place on January 1st at around 3:20 am. The attack occurred inside the New York City subway station located at the northeast corner of Parsons Boulevard and Hillside Avenue. Police reported, “Two males entered the train station and were approached by an unknown individual. The three engaged in a verbal dispute, which escalated into a physical encounter.” The post Two stabbed inside NYC subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
Al Sharpton, prominent NYC leaders gather at Harlem 'Public Safety Summit'
A major summit, organized by Rev. Al Sharpton, is underway at the National Action Network in an effort to fight crime in New York City.
NYC police officer suspended after camera caught him repeatedly punching a girl
The mayor and the police union are also calling for a “thorough” investigation of the incident. [ more › ]
NBC New York
Chilling, Never-Before-Seen Video Shows Chaos in Subway Car During Brooklyn Shooting
It was a subway attack that shocked the nation: A gunman set off smoke bombs in a New York City subway train car and fired a barrage of bullets, shooting 10 passengers during rush hour. For the first time, video exclusively obtained by NBC New York provides a look inside...
Fare evader busted with a loaded gun in the Bronx, police say
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A fare evader was busted with a loaded gun in the Bronx Wednesday evening, police said. NYPD Transit cops caught Alexander Ford, 35, trying to enter the 161st Street-Yankee Stadium subway station without paying at 6:15 p.m., according to the NYPD. Authorities said Ford also had a loaded gun and there […]
NBC New York
NYC Man Charged With Attempted Murder in Bat Attack of 19-Year-Old Female Cousin: DA
A 21-year-old man was arraigned on charges of attempted murder, among other crimes, for allegedly attacking his roommate and cousin with a bat and then stabbing her in their Queens residence on Monday, according to the district attorney's office. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Wednesday that Edward Huerta was...
Suspect charged for death of NYC man kicked off fire escape, killed by lover’s jealous boyfriend
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with New York City’s 49th Precinct today announced the arrest of one person after a man they had beaten in the Bronx in September died in the hospital from his injuries. On September 3rd, police responded to a 911 call at around 6 am to find an unresponsive adult male lying on the sidewalk near 2507 Cruger Avenue. Police learned that 65-year-old Kevin Madison was found inside his attacker’s girlfriend’s home. An argument broke out and turned into a physical altercation. 33-year-old Kymassa Holmes eventually kicked Madison down the fire escape. He fell to the The post Suspect charged for death of NYC man kicked off fire escape, killed by lover’s jealous boyfriend appeared first on Shore News Network.
‘That’s my baby’: Woman punched in Manhattan by attacker claiming child is hers, NYPD says
GRAMERCY, Manhattan (PIX11) — An assailant punched a woman pushing a baby in a stroller Tuesday morning in Gramercy, claiming that the child belonged to her, police said. “That’s my baby, they just changed his face,” Victoria Parkes allegedly told a 49-year-old woman pushing the child along First Avenue near East 15th Street around 9:35 […]
NBC New York
Aspiring NYC Model in ‘Home Invasion' Wanted Dad, Sister Dead, Chilling Complaint Alleges
The 22-year-old aspiring model accused of killing her father and gravely wounding her sister at their Brooklyn home last week, a bloodbath that cops say she first blamed on masked home invaders, was remanded after her arraignment Thursday, where prosecutors unveiled chilling new details in the case. Nikki Secondino is...
Rev. Al Sharpton gathers New York’s top Black leaders for ‘historic’ meeting
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — On Thursday night, Rev. Al Sharpton convened New York’s top Black leaders for a closed-door conversation about public safety at his National Action Network’s headquarters in Harlem. He called the gathering “historic.” “Never before in the history of this state have we seen so many of our top officials come from […]
NYC cash snatcher punched woman in the face several times
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 44th Precinct are continuing their investigation into a brutal mid-December cash snatching incident. On December 12th, at around 5:50 pm, a man approached the 36-year-old female victim inside 297 East 170th Street in the Bronx in an attempt to rob the woman inside a local fried chicken and pizza restaurant. The man grabbed cash from the woman’s hands and then punched her repeatedly in the face before fleeing. The post NYC cash snatcher punched woman in the face several times appeared first on Shore News Network.
Millionaire NY mom convicted of killing 8-year-old son dies by suicide
NEW YORK (AP) — A health care executive who was convicted of manslaughter for fatally drugging her 8-year-old developmentally disabled son has died by suicide, authorities said. Gigi Jordan, 62, who was convicted in 2014 of killing her son, Jude Mirra, was found dead on Dec. 30 in her Brooklyn home. The city medical examiner’s office ruled […]
Corrie Writing
Ex-Boyfriend Held in Connection with Woman's Death in Brooklyn Apartment
NYC woman found dead in apartmentPhoto byNew York Post. Tragedy struck in Brooklyn, New York on Wednesday evening when a woman was found dead in her apartment and her ex-boyfriend was taken into police custody. Authorities received a call for a wellness check on the 60-year-old woman and arrived at the apartment to find the woman's 62-year-old ex-boyfriend barricaded inside. Upon entering the home, they discovered the woman's body on the kitchen floor and the ex-boyfriend with a cut on his chest. The investigation into the incident is ongoing and the man is being held in police custody while the city medical examiner's office determines the official cause of death for the woman. Further details about the incident have not been released to the public.
Man fatally struck by subway train at Union Square station
A man was fatally struck by a subway train at the Union Square station during Wednesday’s morning rush, police said. It’s unclear how he ended up on the tracks.
The People (Bragg) vs. Dolan: The Manhattan District Attorney is on the case of the MSG bully
We are glad that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg reads the Daily News. That allowed him to see our Monday editorial calling for him to investigate if Jim Dolan, owner of Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and the Beacon Theater, is in violation of state Civil Rights Law §40-b, entitled: “Wrongful refusal of admission to and ejection from places of public entertainment and ...
Woman found dead inside Mott Haven House identified
NEW YORK, NY – A woman found dead inside the Mott Haven House a week before four people were shot outside the same building has been identified by the NYPD. Related: Four shot outside Bronx building Tatiana Gonzalex, 38, was found dead inside the New York City Housing Authority’s Mott Haven Houses on December 4th. Police arrived at around 12:28 p.m. to find the Gonzalez unconscious inside her apartment in the building. 40th Precinct detectives are continuing their investigation into the incident after the woman was pronounced dead a short time later at the hospital. The Medical Examiner’s Office is working The post Woman found dead inside Mott Haven House identified appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD cop suspended after pummeling 14-year-old girl during after-school fight: ‘Supposed to be breaking it up’
An NYPD officer has been suspended without pay after a viral video captured him punching a 14-year-old girl in the head during an after-school fight on Staten Island — prompting a swift rebuke from Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday. During an unrelated appearance, Adams said he was “not pleased with what I saw on the video,” which was widely shared on social media. The footage showed the cop — identified by sources as Nicholas Scalzo — pummeling the teen as he and another officer tried to break up a brawl that broke out near Edwin Markham Middle School at around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday. “I...
fox5ny.com
Suspect in unprovoked Brooklyn subway attack arrested in Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA - Law enforcement in Georgia and the U.S. Marshals have arrested a suspect in Atlanta who was wanted for an unprovoked attacked in a Brooklyn subway station. According to authorities, Rodlin Gravesande is accused of throwing a substance in the face of a woman who was waiting at the Winthrop & Nostrand Ave. Station in Prospect Lefferts Gardens on Dec. 2.
