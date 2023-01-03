NYC woman found dead in apartmentPhoto byNew York Post. Tragedy struck in Brooklyn, New York on Wednesday evening when a woman was found dead in her apartment and her ex-boyfriend was taken into police custody. Authorities received a call for a wellness check on the 60-year-old woman and arrived at the apartment to find the woman's 62-year-old ex-boyfriend barricaded inside. Upon entering the home, they discovered the woman's body on the kitchen floor and the ex-boyfriend with a cut on his chest. The investigation into the incident is ongoing and the man is being held in police custody while the city medical examiner's office determines the official cause of death for the woman. Further details about the incident have not been released to the public.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO