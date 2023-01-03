ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 18

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Teen violence spiraling out of control in NYC, Eric Adams and NYPD warn

Out-of-control teens are committing a growing portion of the Big Apple’s robberies, the NYPD revealed on Thursday — as Mayor Eric Adams warned that many city kids were headed toward a “career in violence.” During a briefing on last year’s CompStat numbers, Chief of Crime Control Strategies Michael Lipetri said that 20% of robbery arrests during the fourth quarter involved “individuals under the age of 18,” compared to 17% for the entire year. “Under 18, robbing New Yorkers. The statistics are out there,” he said ruefully. Even worse, Lipetri said, “The trends continue on, unfortunately, with 10% of all shooting victims — 10%...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Teen arrested in caught-on-camera Bronx killing, NYPD says

Detectives arrested a Bronx man they say was caught on surveillance camera gunning down an armed rival during a clash in Crotona, police said Friday. Yerson Arzu, 19, was hit with murder, manslaughter and weapons possession for fatally shooting 26-year-old Carlos Gonzalez on Dec. 26. The 4 a.m. shooting occurred as Gonzalez got into a heated argument with another man near Marmion Ave. and E. ...
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

Two stabbed inside NYC subway station

NEW YORK, NY – One man remains in critical condition after a double stabbing incident that took place inside a Queens train station on New Year’s Day. Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 107th Precinct are investigating the attack that took place on January 1st at around 3:20 am. The attack occurred inside the New York City subway station located at the northeast corner of Parsons Boulevard and Hillside Avenue. Police reported, “Two males entered the train station and were approached by an unknown individual. The three engaged in a verbal dispute, which escalated into a physical encounter.” The post Two stabbed inside NYC subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Fare evader busted with a loaded gun in the Bronx, police say

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A fare evader was busted with a loaded gun in the Bronx Wednesday evening, police said. NYPD Transit cops caught Alexander Ford, 35, trying to enter the 161st Street-Yankee Stadium subway station without paying at 6:15 p.m., according to the NYPD. Authorities said Ford also had a loaded gun and there […]
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

Suspect charged for death of NYC man kicked off fire escape, killed by lover’s jealous boyfriend

NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with New York City’s 49th Precinct today announced the arrest of one person after a man they had beaten in the Bronx in September died in the hospital from his injuries. On September 3rd, police responded to a 911 call at around 6 am to find an unresponsive adult male lying on the sidewalk near 2507 Cruger Avenue. Police learned that 65-year-old Kevin Madison was found inside his attacker’s girlfriend’s home. An argument broke out and turned into a physical altercation. 33-year-old Kymassa Holmes eventually kicked Madison down the fire escape. He fell to the The post Suspect charged for death of NYC man kicked off fire escape, killed by lover’s jealous boyfriend appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

NYC cash snatcher punched woman in the face several times

NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 44th Precinct are continuing their investigation into a brutal mid-December cash snatching incident. On December 12th, at around 5:50 pm, a man approached the 36-year-old female victim inside 297 East 170th Street in the Bronx in an attempt to rob the woman inside a local fried chicken and pizza restaurant. The man grabbed cash from the woman’s hands and then punched her repeatedly in the face before fleeing. The post NYC cash snatcher punched woman in the face several times appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Millionaire NY mom convicted of killing 8-year-old son dies by suicide

NEW YORK (AP) — A health care executive who was convicted of manslaughter for fatally drugging her 8-year-old developmentally disabled son has died by suicide, authorities said. Gigi Jordan, 62, who was convicted in 2014 of killing her son, Jude Mirra, was found dead on Dec. 30 in her Brooklyn home. The city medical examiner’s office ruled […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Corrie Writing

Ex-Boyfriend Held in Connection with Woman's Death in Brooklyn Apartment

NYC woman found dead in apartmentPhoto byNew York Post. Tragedy struck in Brooklyn, New York on Wednesday evening when a woman was found dead in her apartment and her ex-boyfriend was taken into police custody. Authorities received a call for a wellness check on the 60-year-old woman and arrived at the apartment to find the woman's 62-year-old ex-boyfriend barricaded inside. Upon entering the home, they discovered the woman's body on the kitchen floor and the ex-boyfriend with a cut on his chest. The investigation into the incident is ongoing and the man is being held in police custody while the city medical examiner's office determines the official cause of death for the woman. Further details about the incident have not been released to the public.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

The People (Bragg) vs. Dolan: The Manhattan District Attorney is on the case of the MSG bully

We are glad that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg reads the Daily News. That allowed him to see our Monday editorial calling for him to investigate if Jim Dolan, owner of Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and the Beacon Theater, is in violation of state Civil Rights Law §40-b, entitled: “Wrongful refusal of admission to and ejection from places of public entertainment and ...
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

Woman found dead inside Mott Haven House identified

NEW YORK, NY – A woman found dead inside the Mott Haven House a week before four people were shot outside the same building has been identified by the NYPD. Related: Four shot outside Bronx building Tatiana Gonzalex, 38, was found dead inside the New York City Housing Authority’s Mott Haven Houses on December 4th. Police arrived at around 12:28 p.m. to find the Gonzalez unconscious inside her apartment in the building. 40th Precinct detectives are continuing their investigation into the incident after the woman was pronounced dead a short time later at the hospital. The Medical Examiner’s Office is working The post Woman found dead inside Mott Haven House identified appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYPD cop suspended after pummeling 14-year-old girl during after-school fight: ‘Supposed to be breaking it up’

An NYPD officer has been suspended without pay after a viral video captured him punching a 14-year-old girl in the head during an after-school fight on Staten Island — prompting a swift rebuke from Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday. During an unrelated appearance, Adams said he was “not pleased with what I saw on the video,” which was widely shared on social media. The footage showed the cop — identified by sources as Nicholas Scalzo — pummeling the teen as he and another officer tried to break up a brawl that broke out near Edwin Markham Middle School at around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday. “I...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
fox5ny.com

Suspect in unprovoked Brooklyn subway attack arrested in Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA - Law enforcement in Georgia and the U.S. Marshals have arrested a suspect in Atlanta who was wanted for an unprovoked attacked in a Brooklyn subway station. According to authorities, Rodlin Gravesande is accused of throwing a substance in the face of a woman who was waiting at the Winthrop & Nostrand Ave. Station in Prospect Lefferts Gardens on Dec. 2.
ATLANTA, GA
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
87K+
Followers
74K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy