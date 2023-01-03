Miami Heat Offer Thoughts And Prayers to Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin

The Miami Heat has always been an organization to looks at the bigger picture and realize life is more than just about professional sports.

On Monday, they showed that by expressing support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. He was carted off the field during Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals after collapsing after making a tackle.

After their win against the Los Angeles Clippers, the Heat offered their thoughts on the situation.

"Tonight is bigger than sports," the Heat's official Twitter account posted. "Our prayers are with Damar Hamlin, his family and friends, and the Buffalo Bills team and organization."

Hamlin grabbed his chest and fainted on the field after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. He was given CPR but had to be put on oxygen in the ambulance. The Bills’ Monday night game was indefinitely postponed due to the severity of Hamlin’s condition.

