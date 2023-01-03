Read full article on original website
Related
bitpinas.com
SOL Up by 30% as SHIB-Inspired BONK Surges
$SOL experienced at least a 30% increase in the early days of 2023 since the launch of $BONK, a Shiba Inu-inspired meme coin in the Solana blockchain, last Christmas. According to ORCA’s data, the BONK/SOL pair has conducted over $14 million in trading volume, while the BONK/USDC pair has recorded over $6.2 million.
bitpinas.com
Binance is Solvent, Liquid, Stable, Unlikely to Fail – Report
Research firm Bernstein has concluded that global exchange Binance is likely to continue to thrive in the future due to its solvency, liquidity, and stability during the bear market, or “crypto winter.”. Bernstein noted that Binance has more than $55 billion in verifiable cold wallet addresses and has proven...
bitpinas.com
PDAX Wraps 2022 As It Achieves 800K Users
As 2022 ended, PDAX revealed that it reached 800,000 users. According to the exchange, achieving almost a million users before 2022 ends is part of its initiatives to improve its products and services and help increase crypto awareness in the country. In this article, all the activities and involvement of...
bitpinas.com
Expert BTC Price Predictions in 2023: $5,000, $10,000, or $50,000?
Messari analyst Tom Dunleavy’s recent data chart shows that 10 known public miners sold almost all the BTC they mined in 2022, which could be a good sign for Bitcoin. Some experts have made predictions about BTC’s value in 2023, including Standard Chartered forecasting a fall to $5,000, Mark Mobius predicting $10,000, and Carol Alexander forecasting $30,000 in Q1 and $50,000 in Q3 or Q4.
bitpinas.com
SEC: Electronic World Trade Platform’s Investment Scheme a Ponzi
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has flagged the Electronic World Trade Platform (EWTP) for illegally soliciting investments from the public. The SEC has determined that the EWTP is operating without the necessary license or authority to solicit investments, and that its investment scheme shows signs of a Ponzi scheme, in which the investment money of new investors is used to pay the fake profits of old investors.
bitpinas.com
Crypto Job Listings | Coins.ph, PDAX, TrustWallet, BreederDAO | Jan. 5, 2023
Trust Wallet Philippines is looking for Community and Events Manager. Coins.ph is looking for Business Development Associate. Check out more onsite and remote crypto and web3 jobs at www.bitpinas.com/job/. Welcome to today’s edition of BitPinas Crypto Job Listings, where we bring you the latest job opportunities in the cryptocurrency and...
bitpinas.com
Representative Joey Salceda Calls for BPI to Compensate Customers Affected by Glitch
The Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) has reported a problem where some customers were charged twice for certain transactions. The bank is taking steps to fix the issue and refund any incorrect charges. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has directed BPI to submit a timeline and updates on...
Comments / 0