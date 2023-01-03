Read full article on original website
Golf.com
Use this clever ‘ice-cream-scoop’ bunker technique to escape firm sand
Winter golf isn’t always pretty. The courses are dormant, your game is rusty and the weather rarely cooperates. It’s the worst few months of the year for golfers. But that doesn’t mean diehards are just going to stop playing for a few months. It just means that a few adjustments need to be made to keep playing through the offseason. One of those adjustments comes in the form of bunker technique.
golfmagic.com
Tom Kim reveals why he babysat Jordan Spieth's son over Christmas
New Nike signing Tom Kim has revealed he spent Christmas day with Jordan Spieth, wife Annie and their son Sammy. Kim - who asked this fantastic question after a slam-dunk eagle at the Sentry Tournament of Champions - has rented a property in Texas, near Spieth. It will serve as...
Golf.com
Jordan Spieth was putting when he heard betting talk. What followed is epic
Jordan Spieth first saluted. And you, laughing, may have doubled-over. “You gotta love that exchange,” analyst Billy Kratzert said Thursday on PGA Tour Live. Got to. The year is but a few days old, but we already have a Spieth moment for 2023. But no, this did not feature a spectacular hole-out, though the engaging superstar also did that Thursday during the Tournament of Champions first round. And no, this did not involve a missed 2-footer, though he did that, too, at the Plantation Course at Kapalua.
Jordan Spieth politely let a golf fan know his gambling chatter was a little loud after sinking a putt
Jordan Spieth is no fool. He knows a good percentage of fans at the golf course have their own stakes on the results of the game he’s playing. He’d probably just appreciate it if they didn’t talk about their bets so loud that he can hear it while attempting to putt.
golfmagic.com
Callaway Paradym Irons Review: "You won't be short of the pin with these!"
Very long (which might suit some players); superb consistency when it comes to shot data across the entire set; they look and feel incredible. Callaway has launched its exciting new Paradym irons for 2023 and GolfMagic's Equipment Editor Alex Lodge has wasted little time in putting them through their paces.
Golf Digest
Former major champ reveals weight-loss diet that helped him shed 30 pounds in less than five months
KAPALUA, Hawaii — As the PGA Tour season was nearing completion last August, Keegan Bradley found he was missing his younger self. So, he decided that he needed to find a way to make a part of himself go missing. About 30 pounds worth. It was at the BMW...
Report: LPGA star and world No. 6 Brooke Henderson to sign equipment deal with TaylorMade
Brooke Henderson had a great year in 2022. She first captured the ShopRite LPGA Classic then claimed her second career major championship at the Amundi Evian. Despite the great results, a change is coming for the sixth-ranked player in the world. According to SCOREGolf (the self-proclaimed voice of Canadian golf),...
Golf Digest
'I can hear you gambling off the back of the green': Jordan Spieth hilariously handles loud fans at Sentry
Anyone who has ever attended a live golf tournament knows that there are noticeable lulls in the action, particularly if you're parked on one hole in order to watch all the players come through. To pass the the time, some fans like to literally live bet on each group that comes through.
Callaway Golf Challenges Titleist with New Offer for Players
The meteoric rise of golf's popularity in the mid-1990s coincided with the rise of the stardom of legendary golfer Tiger Woods. Woods left Stanford University and turned professional in August 1996, was named the Professional Golfers' Association's outstanding rookie and finished the year in December 1996 being named Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year. Woods won the Masters Tournament in April 1997 and was ranked No. 1 in the world in June 1997.
msn.com
I'm a 'cart girl' on a golf course. I make good money and the tips are steady, but customers can get handsy.
Golf Digest
Gary Woodland signs equipment deal with Cobra
At last fall’s CJ Cup, Gary Woodland offered a hint as to what company’s clubs he might be using in 2023 when he put into play the not-yet-released Cobra Aerojet LS driver and 3-wood. Now the move to Cobra equipment is official as the company announced it has reached a multiyear deal with the four-time PGA Tour winner and 2019 U.S. Open champion.
GolfWRX
Oak Hill host professional Jason Ballard has thoughts on the 2023 PGA Championship
In previous features on the 2023 PGA Championship, we examined the history of the tournament at Rochester’s jewel, as well as the benefits of a November start on the infrastructure. As the calendar year of 2023 arrives, we are proud to continue our monthly preparation for the Return to Oak Hill, we are excited to present a six-question interview with Mr. Jason Ballard, the Head Golf PGA Professional at the club. To begin our exchange, we asked Mr. Ballard to provide a bullet-point list on his career in golf and at Oak Hill. The six questions follow the list.
How Much Does a Good Golf Cart Cost?
How much should you spend if you want a good golf cart? The post How Much Does a Good Golf Cart Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
