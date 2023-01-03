Read full article on original website
agupdate.com
Black walnuts provide a traditional, versatile flavor
For many people, collecting wild black walnuts is an annual tradition, as is finding a variety of ways to incorporate them into cooking. Brian Hammons is president of the Hammons Products Company, which specializes in the black walnuts that are a popular wild crop. The company is located in Stockton, an area with a lot of black walnut trees. His grandfather, Ralph Hammons, owned a grocery store in Stockton years ago, and in 1946 he bought a cracking machine and started buying wild black walnuts from residents who gathered the abundant crop each fall.
agupdate.com
A new sense of purpose as new year begins on the ranch
Hello from 2023! I hope this finds you in good spirits with a full stomach and heart from the holidays. Christmas was pretty quiet for us. We had some family visit the ranch, but other than that we were around the entire time and somehow managed to keep everything content during the last cold snap and snow event leading up to the holiday.
agupdate.com
Time for compassion continues after Christmas
It had been a busy day for Jake on the farm. There was a storm coming and, as a cattle feeder, Jake prepared for the days ahead. Late in the afternoon he discovered a broken piece on one of the cattle waterers and at 4:30 headed into town to get some parts.
A Man Decorated His Home With 10,000 Porcelain Dishes
Nguyen Van Truong with porcelain homePhoto byVietnamPlus. For the past 25 years, a Vietnamese man has been filling his home with about 10,000 porcelain bowls, plates, and urns because he is obsessed with traditional porcelain dishes and antiques.
