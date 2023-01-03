Read full article on original website
GolfWRX
Gary Woodland signs multi-year deal with Cobra
Today, Cobra Golf announced that they’ve signed former U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland to a multi-year deal. Woodland is set to play a bag full of Cobra clubs, including their 2023 unreleased driver, fairway woods, and irons. “We are very pleased to welcome Gary to our COBRA Golf family,”...
GolfWRX
Club Junkie Review: Callaway Paradym drivers! All 3 heads!
Callaway just started off its 2023 golf season strong with the release of the new Paradym driver line up. There are three Paradym models to fit your swing and offer cutting edge technology to enhance distance, forgiveness, and control spin. I was fortunate enough to hit all three models, only on the range so far, and came away impressed with the entire line. For a more detailed review, please take a listen to the Club Junkie below or on any podcast platform. Just search GolfWRX Radio.
GolfWRX
Oak Hill host professional Jason Ballard has thoughts on the 2023 PGA Championship
In previous features on the 2023 PGA Championship, we examined the history of the tournament at Rochester’s jewel, as well as the benefits of a November start on the infrastructure. As the calendar year of 2023 arrives, we are proud to continue our monthly preparation for the Return to Oak Hill, we are excited to present a six-question interview with Mr. Jason Ballard, the Head Golf PGA Professional at the club. To begin our exchange, we asked Mr. Ballard to provide a bullet-point list on his career in golf and at Oak Hill. The six questions follow the list.
GolfWRX
Jordan Spieth calls out noisy gamblers at Tournament of Champions
Jordan Spieth doesn’t mind if you gamble on whether or not he’ll sink a putt, just don’t do it during his backswing. During Thursday’s first round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Spieth was heard on a hot microphone speaking to a fan. Apparently, the fan and his friend were gambling on what Spieth would do, and it was loud and clear for Jordan to hear.
GolfWRX
How stoic philosophy can improve your golf game and life
Learning and applying stoic philosophy can undoubtedly improve your performance on the golf course. More importantly, it can help with life off of the golf course. As they say, the sport of golf can be a reflection of life. So what is Stoicism? It’s simply learning what you can and...
