TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of FM 343 reopened in Rusk after closure due to fallen power lines
UPDATE: The roadway has been reopened.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – FM 343 in Rusk is closed from Highway 69 to Main Street due to fallen power lines, according to TxDOT.POLICE: Body found in vacant lot in Longview
Officials said Oncor is working on the issue “which could take several hours.”
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app on Android and iPhone.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.
Comments / 0