TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of FM 343 reopened in Rusk after closure due to fallen power lines

UPDATE: The roadway has been reopened.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – FM 343 in Rusk is closed from Highway 69 to Main Street due to fallen power lines, according to TxDOT.

Officials said Oncor is working on the issue “which could take several hours.”



