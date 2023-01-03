ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rusk, TX

TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of FM 343 reopened in Rusk after closure due to fallen power lines

By Darby Good
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2faujK_0k1nfII500

UPDATE: The roadway has been reopened.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – FM 343 in Rusk is closed from Highway 69 to Main Street due to fallen power lines, according to TxDOT.

POLICE: Body found in vacant lot in Longview

Officials said Oncor is working on the issue “which could take several hours.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0k1nfII500


KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

