This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Sandwiches in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Seldom SeenBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffle in The State, According to Foodie WebsiteMelissa FrostPittsburgh, PA
Mother Lies To Police Multiple Times About Missing Twins While Older Brother Creates Fake Facebook AccountThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
10 Pittsburgh Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyPittsburgh, PA
Recruiting Notebook: Four-Star Pitt Target Dropping Top Five
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt DB Hudson Primus Enters the Transfer Portal
Hudson Primus joined the Pitt football team as a fall walk-on before the 2019 season, and after four seasons as a reserve in Pittsburgh, he’s decided to move on. Primus, a 6-foot, 190-pound defensive back originally from Archbishop Carroll in Washington D.C., entered the transfer portal Thursday afternoon. It’s...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
‘I Didn’t Come to Pitt to Sit on the Bench’: New Pitt QB Christian Veilleux Intends to Make His Mark
Christian Veilleux enjoyed his visit to Pitt the first time around, but he knew then it wasn’t a fit. Or rather, he didn’t think he’d be a fit in Pittsburgh. He didn’t think Pitt was what he was looking for. And his recruiting process, as a four-star quarterback in the class of 2021, would eventually narrow down to Clemson, Duke, LSU, Penn State and Tennessee. He’d choose the Nittany Lions.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
WATCH: Pitt’s Blake Hinson, Jamarius Burton Preview Clemson Game
PITTSBURGH — Ahead of Pitt’s game on Saturday against Clemson, several Panthers addressed the media, including Pittsburgh Sports Now, to preview the matchup and talk about their recent winning streak. Pitt’s Jamarius Burton and Blake Hinson, the team’s two leading scorers, spoke in the videos below.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Class of 2024 G Brandin Cummings Commits to Pitt
Brandin Cummings, a guard out of the Class of 2024, announced his commitment to Pitt Wednesday morning on Twitter. Brandin Cummings, who stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 170 pounds, plays basketball for Lincoln Park in Midland, Pa. up in Beaver County. He is a three-star guard, according to 247 Sports, and is listed as the seventh best player in Pennsylvania in his class.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
YSU Dominates Robert Morris in Second Half, Colonials fall 78-56 in Youngstown
Robert Morris began a stretch facing five of its next six games on the road Thursday night in Youngstown, Ohio. The Colonials won its previous two games against the Penguins, both in Youngstown, but were no match for the Penguins’ offensive attack. RMU controlled the first 16-18 minutes of...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Brandin Cummings on Commitment to Pitt: ‘It’s Clear that Pitt Basketball is Back’
Just hours following Pitt’s second-straight win over a ranked opponent, Pitt earned some more huge news for the program as four-star guard Brandin Cummings committed to Pitt. Cummings, the younger brother of Pitt point guard Nelly Cummings, has been to just about every Pitt home game this season to...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Tre Clark Torches Former Team, Duquesne Beats VCU, 79-70
The Duquesne Men’s Basketball Team never trailed in its 79-70 victory over VCU Wednesday night at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. This was Duquesne’s (12-4/2-0 Atlantic 10) first victory over VCU in five attempts when the contest was contested in Pittsburgh. Duquesne basketball on Pittsburgh Sports Now is sponsored...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Die Hards: What Do Scouts, Coaches See in Pitt Commit Brandin Cummings?
On Wednesday morning, Pitt earned a commitment from class-of-2024 guard Brandin Cummings as he announced his pledge to the Panthers on social media. Cummings, a 6-foot-3 guard, is averaging around 25 points per game this season for Lincoln Park, competing alongside several highly touted players in the hunt for a WPIAL and state title this year.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Mt. Lebanon High School Football HC Bob Palko Resigns
Mt. Lebanon High School football head coach Bob Palko announced his resignation from the program on Friday. Palko coached four seasons at Mt. Lebanon and led them to a record of 31-14. He saw the most success in 2021, as Mt. Lebanon won all 15 games, including a 47-7 victory over rival Central Catholic in the WPIAL 6A Title game and then a 35-17 win against powerhouse St. Joe’s Prep in the PIAA 6A Title game.
Pittsburgh native Mark Cuban wants new online pharmacy to be part of legacy
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- He's a hometown kid who made it big. To the world, he's a billionaire tech innovator and TV personality with his own NBA franchise, but to his childhood friends, he's just Mark.But Mark Cuban is aiming even higher with a new company designed to disrupt Big Pharma and the sale of prescription drugs."This is the core group," friend Todd Reidbord, the president of Walnut Capital, said. "Some of us have known him since kindergarten."They are childhood buddies from the Mt. Lebanon neighborhood known as Birdland, where each street is named after a species of birds.Cuban's pursuit of...
Penn State Grad, Pittsburgh Native Revealed As Contestant On 'The Bachelor'
A Pittsburgh native will be competing for love on the next season of ABC's "The Bachelor." Cara Ammon, 27, is among the 32 women featured on the upcoming season with Zach Shallcross as The Bachelor, the network announced Wednesday, Jan. 4. According to her LinkedIn profile, Ammon graduated from Penn...
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Seldom Seen
Placard at entrance to Seldom Seen.Photo byAmanda Westerbeck. Originally home to German immigrants, in the 1800's, Seldom Scene (Shalerville) was its own autonomous community. By 1924, Pittsburgh added it to its territory, but its residents remained independent.
Pittsburgh's last remaining bathhouse set to undergo rehab project
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The rehab project on the city's last remaining bathhouse is scheduled to begin in the spring.The South Side building is set to receive a major overhaul to help preserve its historic architecture while also making it more sustainable.The pool will close during renovations. But once renovations are complete, the city hopes to keep the bathhouse open year-round.
nextpittsburgh.com
Fat Butcher brings the craft of butchery back to Lawrenceville
Steve Dawson’s life was changed by a piece of meat. It wasn’t even a good piece of meat. It was a Buffalo steak that he found at a farmer’s market outside of Washington, D.C. But it was interesting. “It was like, super tough; it wasn’t good,” says...
abc27.com
Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Flags are at half-staff in Pennsylvania following the shooting death of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire. Chief McIntire was shot in the line of duty on January 2, 2023, while pursuing a fleeing parole violations suspect in Allegheny County. Governor Tom Wolf ordered commonwealth flags...
4 Democrats enter Allegheny County Council races
Four candidates already have come forward to declare runs for Allegheny County Council. Two of the candidates will be challenging incumbent Democrats, while the other two are facing off against one another in the South Hills. The results of these races could shift power on county council, which has seen...
wtae.com
Shooting under investigation in Ross Township
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A shooting led to a closure of the northbound side of McKnight Road on Thursday. Watch the breaking news report in the video above. Detective Sgt. Brian Kohlhepp of the Ross Township Police Department confirmed the shooting to Pittsburgh Action News 4. There was a...
Millionaire Raffle ticket sold in Pittsburgh just days before big drawing
Someone in Allegheny County is $50,000 richer after winning one of two New Year’s Millionaire Raffle drawings this week. It’s the eighth and final week for the drawing before the Millionaire Raffle drawing on January 7.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Opportunity Knocks in One of Pittsburgh’s Up-and-Coming Neighborhoods
Once plagued by blight, Sheraden in Pittsburgh’s West End neighborhoods is finally making its mark on the region’s real estate market. “People who have options are [choosing] to move to Sheraden now,” says neighborhood developer Kelly Carter, who grew up in Sheraden. “That was not the case five years ago. It happened really fast — just like in Lawrenceville.”
