KRON4 News

California ocean piers collapse, waves rise to 35 feet

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KRON) — California beach town residents woke up Thursday morning to collapsed ocean piers, massive 35-foot waves, tide surges, and widespread flooding. Coastal chaos stretched from beaches in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties all the way up to San Francisco and Marin. An atmospheric river-powered rainstorm triggered evacuation orders for residents living […]
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man accused of intentionally driving car off California cliff with another adult, 2 children inside

MONTARA, Calif. — A man in California is accused of intentionally driving off a cliff with another adult and two children inside the car at the time, officials say. According to a news release from the California Highway Patrol - San Francisco Area, officers were called out to an area south of the Tom Lantos tunnel for a report of a car over the cliff side on State Route 1 on Monday just before 11 a.m.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Park Street Bridge in Alameda closed due to injury crash

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — The Park Street Bridge leading into and out of Alameda has been closed due to an injury crash Thursday. Harbor Bay Parkway from Doolittle to Maitland and Island Drive northbound no. 2 lane from Robert Davey to Maitland are both closed, according to a tweet from the City of Alameda. A […]
ALAMEDA, CA
FOX40

Fatal collision closes lanes along I-80 in Solano County

(KTXL) — A fatal collision in Solano County has closed lanes along westbound Interstate 80 at Magazine Street, according to the California Highway Patrol Solano Office. -Above video: Third body discovered in storm series According to the CHP, the crash occurred around 10 a.m. and involved two vehicles, a Dodge Ram and a box truck, […]
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Tesla Plunges Over Cliff at Devils Slide, 4 Rescued

A Tesla with four occupants plunged over a cliff Monday on Highway 1 at Devils Slide in San Mateo County, according to the California Highway Patrol and Cal Fire. At about 10:50 a.m. PST, authorities received reports of a Tesla that went off the roadway and down a cliff on southbound Highway 1 south of the Tom Lantos Tunnel, officials said.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Tesla drives off cliff at Devil’s Slide in San Mateo County, crews rescue 2 adults, 2 kids in critical condition

BY CBS San Francisco PACIFCA, CALIF, (KPIX): A Tesla drove off a cliff near Devil's Slide Monday morning, leaving two adults and two children in critical condition, according to Cal Fire. Cal Fire's San Mateo-Santa Cruz unit first tweeted about the accident around noon Monday. Officials noted that the Tesla fell about 250 feet down. The post Tesla drives off cliff at Devil’s Slide in San Mateo County, crews rescue 2 adults, 2 kids in critical condition appeared first on KION546.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Pedestrian briefly blocks lanes on San Mateo Bridge

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — All lanes were briefly blocked on the San Mateo Bridge Tuesday night due to police activity, according to California Highway Patrol. CHP said the traffic stoppage was due to a person jumping back and forth between the eastbound and westbound directions. CHP could not say whether the person was attempting […]
SAN MATEO, CA
KRON4 News

VIDEO: Gas station collapses in South San Francisco

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Video shared with KRON4 shows the roof of a South San Francisco Valero gas station knocked to the ground by Wednesday’s storm. You can watch the video above. The gas station, located in the area of King Drive and Callan Boulevard, took major wind damage, toppling its roof and […]
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
mymotherlode.com

NPS Identifies Couple Killed In Yosemite Rockslide

Yosemite, CA — Two San Jose residents were killed recently when their vehicle was hit by falling boulders in Yosemite National Park. The National Park Service has identified the victims as 51-year-old Georgios Theocharous and 35-year-old Ming Yan, a married couple. Their Dodge Ram rented truck was hit by...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Wind gusts of up to 85 mph hit North Bay

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday’s major storm is beginning to hit parts of the Bay Area, with strong winds coming to the North Bay Wednesday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, gusts of wind up to 85 miles per hour were recorded in Marin County, just east of the Nicasio Reservoir. Much of […]
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

When can I expect the heaviest rain to hit my area?

(KRON) — Have you been anxiously awaiting heavy rain from the major storm hitting the Bay Area? Well, it’s coming. As the storm comes into the area from the Pacific Ocean, the worst of the rain band will begin hitting Northern California with a possible rain rate of about .75 inches to 1 inch of […]
KRON4 News

Pittsburg man reported missing, car found abandoned

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — Concord Police Department investigators are searching for a man who was reported missing on Sunday. Damond Lazenby Jr., 19, was reported missing by his family after his car was found abandoned near a highway. Lazenby’s car was discovered near the overpass on Port Chicago Highway in the early hours of Jan. […]
CONCORD, CA

