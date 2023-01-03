SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police confiscated several vehicles and campers in a stolen property investigation in Springfield. Officers responded to the 1600 block of South Farm Road 133 on Thursday evening and said they arrested a middle age man accused of stealing multiple vehicles, campers, and equipment. Police say they found numerous stolen items at the location. Investigators say VIN had been removed from all of the vehicles, making it more difficult to find its owners.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 21 HOURS AGO