Seymour, MO

St. Joseph Post

Missouri man dies after car strikes a tree

CHRISTIAN COUNTY —A Missouri man died in an accident just after 10a.m. Thursday in Christian County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Ford Focus driven by Brian D. Baker, 59, Branson, was eastbound on MO 14 two and one half miles east of Bruner. The car traveled...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Man suffers serious injuries as Ford F350 overturns in crash near Monett

LAWRENCE, COUNTY, Mo. - Missouri State Highway Patrol report an Aurora, Mo. man was seriously injured in a single vehicle crash on Sunday, January 1, 2023. Clayton Orr, 59, was driving a 2003 Ford F350 westbound and crashed just after 10:15 a.m. on Bus. US-60, east of Monett. According to...
MONETT, MO
KOLR10 News

Christian County crash leads to one death

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. – A 57-year-old Branson man was killed Thursday morning in a one-car crash. Missouri State Highway Patrol said Bryan Baker traveled off the roadway at eastbound State Highway 14, 2.5 miles east of Bruner, and struck a tree. Baker was pronounced dead at the scene. The injury information stated there was no safety […]
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Driver dies in crash in Christian County, Mo.

BRUNER, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Christian County. The patrol identified the victim as Bryan Baker, 59, of Branson, Mo. Troopers responded to the crash on State Highway 14 east of Bruner on Thursday around 10 a.m. Investigators say his vehicle drove...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Carl Junction woman killed in cross-median crash at Springfield

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol release details of a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday morning, 9:30 a.m., January 3, 2023, and claimed the life of a Carl Junction, Mo. woman. Troop D’s Major Crash Investigation Unit (MCIU) processed the two vehicle crash located on US-65,...
CARL JUNCTION, MO
houstonherald.com

Departments respond to uncontrolled blaze

Two fire departments were called to Prairie Road just after noon Friday after a controlled burn got away at Bucyrus. Authorities said the Prairie Road fire threatened structures; some already destroyed. Both Houston Rural Fire Department and Roby Fire Department were called.
BUCYRUS, MO
KYTV

Police investigate stolen vehicles found on property in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police confiscated several vehicles and campers in a stolen property investigation in Springfield. Officers responded to the 1600 block of South Farm Road 133 on Thursday evening and said they arrested a middle age man accused of stealing multiple vehicles, campers, and equipment. Police say they found numerous stolen items at the location. Investigators say VIN had been removed from all of the vehicles, making it more difficult to find its owners.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
houstonherald.com

Wanted man arrested in Texas County

A man wanted on a Howell County felony warrant was arrested Wednesday night in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Lonnie W. Mahan, 48, was taken to the Howell County Jail in West Plains. The exact charge was not specified.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

MoDOT awards Texas County paving project

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded a paving contract Wednesday that includes work in Texas County. The project — part of a $15.23 million contract awarded to Pace Construction — is U.S. 60 from U.S. 63 south to U.S. 63 north in Howell and Texas counties.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
KYTV

6 hurt in wrong-way crash on I-44 in Springfield involving 5 vehicles

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say six people were treated at the hospital following a wrong-way crash on I-44 in Springfield involving five vehicles. Officers responded to the crash in the westbound lanes of I-44, just past the exit for U.S. 65, around 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The crash blocked both westbound traffic lanes. Crews closed one lane of eastbound traffic for a short time to work the crash.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kjluradio.com

Elderly Crawford County man seriously injured in fiery crash east of Cuba

An elderly Crawford County man is seriously injured in a fiery crash about twelve miles east of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Alexander Lantos, 82, of Cuba, was driving on I-44 Sunday morning, when he was hit from behind by another driver. Both vehicles ran off the side of the road, overturned, and caught fire.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Highlandville officer under investigation resumes police duties

HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. – The Highlandville police officer placed on administrative leave accused of improperly handling a domestic assault call is back out patrolling despite open county and state investigations into the allegations that he broke protocol. Highlandville Mayor Clint Ellingsworth confirms to KOLR10 Investigates that Officer Tracy West was reinstated last week after the city’s […]
HIGHLANDVILLE, MO
KTLO

MHPD asks public for help identifying suspect in park vandalism

The Mountain Home Police Department (MHPD) is asking the public for assistance in identifying a male individual. According to MHPD Corporal Larry Caruso, a male was caught on video tipping over port-a-pottys in Cooper Park. The individual is reported to be driving a newer model white Nissan car. If anyone...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR

