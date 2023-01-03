Read full article on original website
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Silvergate Capital, Bed Bath & Beyond, Walgreens, CrowdStrike and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Silvergate — Shares of the crypto-focused bank tumbled more than 42% after Silvergate disclosed massive customer withdrawals during the fourth quarter. The bank said it $3.8 billion in assets from digital asset customers at the end of December, down more than 60% from three months earlier. The company also sold off more the $5 billion of debt securities to cover the withdrawals, resulting in a loss on those sales of $718 million.
Stock Futures Are Flat as Investors Digest Fed Minutes, Look Ahead to Labor Data
Stock futures were flat Thursday as investors looked beyond the hawkishness of the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes and toward labor data coming later this week. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 3 points, or 0.01%. S&P 500 futures were up 0.12% and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.27%.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Wall Street is eyeing more data Friday that suggests a still-hot labor market and, potentially, more action by the Federal Reserve to bring down inflation. Stocks sold off Thursday after a better-than-expected private sector jobs report, with the Dow falling 300 points. All three major indexes are on their way to a losing week to start the new year.
Jim Cramer Reminds Investors That Market Pain Is Needed to Prevent Endless Price Hikes
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday reminded investors that pain in the stock market is unfortunately necessary for the Federal Reserve to win against inflation. Cramer said that while consumer spending power needs to come down for the Fed to beat inflation, it’s also inevitable that such an outcome will hurt portfolios.
Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Mixed as Fed Signals More Pain Ahead
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed after the Federal Reserve signaled further rate hikes ahead. A better-than-expected jobs reading in the U.S. showed a strong labor market despite the Fed's attempt to tame inflation, suggesting there is more room for higher rates.
Upstart Chinese Electric Car Brand Delivered More Cars Than Nio in 2022
BEIJING — Another budget-priced electric car brand is taking off in China, this time selling compact SUVs. Nezha, named after a feisty Chinese mythological character, claims its car deliveries more than doubled in 2022 to surpass 152,000 vehicles. Most deliveries were of the Nezha V, a compact SUV whose post-subsidy price starts at 83,900 yuan ($12,000).
European Markets Mixed Ahead of Key Euro Zone Inflation Data
LONDON — European markets were cautious on Friday morning ahead of key inflation data for the euro zone, which is expected to show a further slowdown in consumer price increases. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index hovered just above the flatline in early trade, with basic resources adding 1.2% while...
Kelly Evans: The End of FANG
Let's go ahead and call 2022 the year the FANG trade finally fizzled out. It was already on its last legs, to be sure; the stocks have changed so much the moniker doesn't even make sense anymore. "F" is now Meta, "G" became Alphabet, "A" was Amazon but everyone often confused it for Apple, and Netflix had a horrific 2022.
Crypto Exchange Huobi to Reportedly Lay Off 20% of Staff as Industry Reels From FTX Collapse
The Seychelles-based company is one of the largest crypto exchanges globally, handling about $370 million of trading volumes on a single day, according to data from CoinGecko. Huobi's native HT token at one point sank as low as $4.3355 Friday, down more than 7% from the 24 hours prior. It...
‘Contagion Risk': After the FTX Collapse, Top U.S. Regulators Warn Banks About Crypto
Federal bank regulators warned banks about investing in crypto this week, in what might be a prelude to more aggressive regulations to come. The guidance comes after the recent "failures of several large crypto-asset companies," according to a press release put out by the Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
Manhattan Apartment Sales Plunge in Fourth Quarter as Brokers Fear a Frozen Market
Manhattan apartment sales fell by nearly 30% in the fourth quarter. Brokers are concerned both buyers and sellers are staying on the sidelines. Manhattan apartment sales fell by 29% in the fourth quarter, sparking fears of a frozen market in which buyers and sellers stay on the sidelines due to economic and rate fears.
Private Payroll Growth Surged by 235,000 in December, Well Above Estimate, ADP Reports
Private payrolls in December rose by 235,000 for the month, well ahead of the 153,000 Dow Jones estimate, according to ADP. The big data surprise comes despite the Federal Reserve's attempts to slow a sizzling jobs market. Service providers added 213,000, led by leisure and hospitality, which added 123,000 positions....
Online Holiday Sales Rose by 3.5% as Discounts Persuade Deal-Hungry Shoppers
Online holiday sales rose 3.5% year over year to $211.7 billion, according to Adobe Analytics. Discounts hit a record high during the season and persuaded shoppers to spend. Retailers are bracing for a tougher year ahead, as inflation weighs on wallets. Online sales during the holiday season rose 3.5% year...
Kelly Evans: Aha! The Fed (Sort of) Admits It Caused Inflation
Most of the coverage of Neel Kashkari's essay on inflation yesterday focused on the fact that he said he favored hiking rates all the way up to 5.4% (from 4.3% currently). That, plus the rather hawkish Fed minutes, plus Esther George's comments on CNBC this morning--she's raised her forecast for rates, and sees the Fed hiking above 5% and staying there for some time--have all ruled out, for now, the possibility of a looming halt to rate hikes, which is pressuring stocks.
China's Big Cities Are Starting to Look Past Covid, While Rural Areas Brace for Infections
China will likely be able to live with Covid-19 by the end of March, based on how quickly people have returned to the streets, said Larry Hu, chief China economist at Macquarie. Chongqing, Guangzhou and the resort city of Sanya have announced in the last few days that the worst...
BioNTech Says It Will Start Cancer Vaccine Trials in the UK From September
LONDON — The U.K. government on Friday announced a partnership with German firm BioNTech to test potential vaccines for cancer and other diseases, as campaigners warned any breakthrough must remain affordable and accessible. Cancer patients in England will get early access to trials involving personalized mRNA therapies, including cancer...
