TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. The new Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, formerly known as the 'unlaunched' 12GB RTX 4080, they are the exact same product in terms of specifications, but thankfully Nvidia hasn't simply changed the name and called it a day, we're also getting a $100 discount, dropping the price from $900 to $800.

2 DAYS AGO