Read full article on original website
Related
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Review
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. The new Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, formerly known as the 'unlaunched' 12GB RTX 4080, they are the exact same product in terms of specifications, but thankfully Nvidia hasn't simply changed the name and called it a day, we're also getting a $100 discount, dropping the price from $900 to $800.
Nvidia's AI upscaling now works on web videos
Something to look forward to: The AI upscaling functionality in Nvidia's RTX graphics cards is typically used to improve gaming image quality and performance. However, the company plans to bring AI-assisted upscaling to web videos next month for users with Ampere and Ada Lovelace graphics cards. Nvidia announced that starting...
Asus unveils 27-inch 240Hz OLED, 540Hz esports, DisplayPort 2.1 capable monitors
What just happened? Asus unveiled a myriad of new products at CES 2023, including four high-end gaming monitors. Each debuts a new feature for the company's ROG lineup, including the highest refresh rate on a gaming display yet, a 240Hz OLED panel, a monitor with DisplayPort 2.1, and one equipped with a Smart KVM switch.
AMD confirms Radeon RX 7900 XTX temperature issue is related to cards' thermal solution
What just happened? Following weeks of complaints, AMD has finally confirmed that the high temperatures and unexpected throttling in the Radeon RX 7900 XTX reference cards are being caused by issues related to their thermal solution. AMD's reputation has been tarnished by reports of some Radeon RX 7900 XTX reference...
AMD says insufficient fluid in Radeon RX 7900 XTX vapor chamber causing overheating, offers replacements
What just happened? The Radeon RX 7900 XTX saga over its high temperatures and unexpected throttling has come to a conclusion after AMD finally admitted the precise nature of the problem. The company is now offering replacements to anyone who bought one of the affected units, marking a change in policy after it previously refused user RMA requests.
Sony says buying a PlayStation 5 should be much easier from now on
What just happened? It's amazing to think that since it launched in November 2020, getting hold of a PlayStation 5 has often required a lot of luck, money, or both, the result of a chronic global shortage of the consoles caused by demand far outweighing supply. But according to Sony, the situation has finally come to an end.
Asus debuts laptops with glasses-free 3D screens
Something to look forward to: Stereoscopic 3D never took hold with mainstream audiences, but Asus is taking another shot at it with a couple of its latest laptops. The company's new display technology seeks to remove some of 3D's biggest problems with a combination of special panel features and eye tracking.
MSI's new laptops among the first to feature PCIe 5 SSDs
Something to look forward to: While desktops transition to bleeding-edge PCIe 5.0 storage, MSI is one of the first companies to take that step for laptops. This week, the company is showcasing several new models featuring that technology at CES, along with the latest chips from Intel and Nvidia. Among...
HyperX takes personalization mainstream with 3D printed peripheral add-ons
In brief: HP's HyperX gaming division is aiming to push personalization to the mainstream with the introduction of HX3D, a program that'll leverage HP's 3D printing technology to create new products, add-ons and alternatives for existing gaming gear that would be tough to pull off with traditional manufacturing processes. At...
TechSpot
Samsung's 2023 TV lineup includes a 2,000-nit 77-inch QD-OLED, an 8K MicroLED, and a 4,000-nit Neo QLED
What just happened? Samsung always makes a slew of product announcements in the run-up to and during CES, and this year is no different. The latest category to be unveiled is its 2023 televisions that include new Neo QLED, MicroLED, and OLED sets. LG found its dominance in the OELD...
Razer's CES moonshot is a surround sound-enabled cushion for your gaming chair
Editor's take: It wouldn't be CES week without a wild concept from Razer. The company has once again delivered with Project Carol, but this year's outside-the-box offering is far tamer than what we've seen in years past. Perhaps that means it'll actually become a real product?. Project Carol is a...
Next-gen TV: LG's 97-inch Signature OLED receives all audio and video signals wirelessly
In brief: LG during its CES 2023 press conference (briefly) showcased the world's first consumer television to offer 4K 120Hz video and audio transmitted wirelessly. Key to the setup is the "Zero Connect" box, which serves as the connectivity hub for the set. LG claims the box is capable of real-time video and audio transmission and has multiple ports for plugging in commonly-used HDMI devices.
Lenovo's Yoga Book 9i laptop packs dual 13.3" OLED touchscreens
In a nutshell: Lenovo at CES 2023 has unveiled the first full size dual-screen OLED laptop. The Yoga Book 9i features a pair of 13.3-inch 2.8K OLED PureSight touchscreen displays (16:10 aspect ratio) supporting 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color space and Dolby Vision HDR, and is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-U15 processor.
The Alienware AW2524H is the first 500Hz, 1080p monitor to arrive on the market
Forward-looking: OLED and ultra-fast monitors are all the rage at CES 2023, but Dell seems to be ahead of competitors when it comes to mass manufacturing. The Alienware AW2524H display is incredibly fast, so fast that very few GPUs and gamers will be able to actually exploit its true potential – for the next couple of years at least.
AI will go mainstream in 2023
Highly anticipated: One of the many challenges in analyzing and predicting trends in the tech industry is that some topics get so much coverage well before they're ready that by the time they start to really impact the market they sound like old news. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a great example of this phenomenon.
TechSpot
JBL's new turntable packs Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless connectivity
What just happened? Harman has announced a new wireless turntable that will be part of its CES showcase in Las Vegas this week. Unfortunately, you'll have to wait several months for the opportunity to take it home. The JBL Spinner BT plays records at 33 1/3 rpm for LPs and...
Mounting your PS5 vertically might lead to catastrophic failure from liquid metal leakage
PSA: Stop what you are doing and go turn your PlayStation 5 on its side. It's been discovered that the liquid metal used for cooling can potentially leak and fry the motherboard. There have only been a handful of cases reported, but why take the chance?. The PlayStation 5 is...
EA says 60 percent of the Madden save files it corrupted during "maintenance" cannot be recovered
Facepalm: If you are a fan of EA's Madden NFL 23, you might not be after its latest fiasco. Sometime during the cleanup of a bug that wouldn't allow players to log in to their franchises last month, developers somehow corrupted the save files on the servers. On Tuesday, EA announced that "the [development] team is currently projecting around 40 percent of leagues to be recovered."
Qi2 standard will bring efficiency and interoperability to wireless charging
Forward-looking: "Apple does it better," at least when it comes to wireless charging for the latest iPhone models. So much that the Wireless Power Consortium is working with Cupertino to bring the new Qi2 wireless standard to a much wider market of smartphones and accessories. The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC)...
Comments / 0