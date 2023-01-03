ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Review

TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. The new Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, formerly known as the 'unlaunched' 12GB RTX 4080, they are the exact same product in terms of specifications, but thankfully Nvidia hasn't simply changed the name and called it a day, we're also getting a $100 discount, dropping the price from $900 to $800.
Nvidia's AI upscaling now works on web videos

Something to look forward to: The AI upscaling functionality in Nvidia's RTX graphics cards is typically used to improve gaming image quality and performance. However, the company plans to bring AI-assisted upscaling to web videos next month for users with Ampere and Ada Lovelace graphics cards. Nvidia announced that starting...
Sony says buying a PlayStation 5 should be much easier from now on

What just happened? It's amazing to think that since it launched in November 2020, getting hold of a PlayStation 5 has often required a lot of luck, money, or both, the result of a chronic global shortage of the consoles caused by demand far outweighing supply. But according to Sony, the situation has finally come to an end.
Asus debuts laptops with glasses-free 3D screens

Something to look forward to: Stereoscopic 3D never took hold with mainstream audiences, but Asus is taking another shot at it with a couple of its latest laptops. The company's new display technology seeks to remove some of 3D's biggest problems with a combination of special panel features and eye tracking.
MSI's new laptops among the first to feature PCIe 5 SSDs

Something to look forward to: While desktops transition to bleeding-edge PCIe 5.0 storage, MSI is one of the first companies to take that step for laptops. This week, the company is showcasing several new models featuring that technology at CES, along with the latest chips from Intel and Nvidia. Among...
HyperX takes personalization mainstream with 3D printed peripheral add-ons

In brief: HP's HyperX gaming division is aiming to push personalization to the mainstream with the introduction of HX3D, a program that'll leverage HP's 3D printing technology to create new products, add-ons and alternatives for existing gaming gear that would be tough to pull off with traditional manufacturing processes. At...
Next-gen TV: LG's 97-inch Signature OLED receives all audio and video signals wirelessly

In brief: LG during its CES 2023 press conference (briefly) showcased the world's first consumer television to offer 4K 120Hz video and audio transmitted wirelessly. Key to the setup is the "Zero Connect" box, which serves as the connectivity hub for the set. LG claims the box is capable of real-time video and audio transmission and has multiple ports for plugging in commonly-used HDMI devices.
Lenovo's Yoga Book 9i laptop packs dual 13.3" OLED touchscreens

In a nutshell: Lenovo at CES 2023 has unveiled the first full size dual-screen OLED laptop. The Yoga Book 9i features a pair of 13.3-inch 2.8K OLED PureSight touchscreen displays (16:10 aspect ratio) supporting 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color space and Dolby Vision HDR, and is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-U15 processor.
The Alienware AW2524H is the first 500Hz, 1080p monitor to arrive on the market

Forward-looking: OLED and ultra-fast monitors are all the rage at CES 2023, but Dell seems to be ahead of competitors when it comes to mass manufacturing. The Alienware AW2524H display is incredibly fast, so fast that very few GPUs and gamers will be able to actually exploit its true potential – for the next couple of years at least.
AI will go mainstream in 2023

Highly anticipated: One of the many challenges in analyzing and predicting trends in the tech industry is that some topics get so much coverage well before they're ready that by the time they start to really impact the market they sound like old news. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a great example of this phenomenon.
JBL's new turntable packs Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless connectivity

What just happened? Harman has announced a new wireless turntable that will be part of its CES showcase in Las Vegas this week. Unfortunately, you'll have to wait several months for the opportunity to take it home. The JBL Spinner BT plays records at 33 1/3 rpm for LPs and...
EA says 60 percent of the Madden save files it corrupted during "maintenance" cannot be recovered

Facepalm: If you are a fan of EA's Madden NFL 23, you might not be after its latest fiasco. Sometime during the cleanup of a bug that wouldn't allow players to log in to their franchises last month, developers somehow corrupted the save files on the servers. On Tuesday, EA announced that "the [development] team is currently projecting around 40 percent of leagues to be recovered."
Qi2 standard will bring efficiency and interoperability to wireless charging

Forward-looking: "Apple does it better," at least when it comes to wireless charging for the latest iPhone models. So much that the Wireless Power Consortium is working with Cupertino to bring the new Qi2 wireless standard to a much wider market of smartphones and accessories. The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC)...

