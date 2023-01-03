Read full article on original website
As Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe surges past $7M, father asks fans to also donate to Cincinnati hospital treating him
Fans have shown an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game. In the days since Hamlin's emergency, over 225,000 people — including fans, players and NFL owners — have raised more than $7 million for Hamlin's foundation.
After Damar Hamlin injury, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott reminded of coach who died following medical emergency in 2020
FRISCO, Texas — As Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition in the hospital, Dallas Cowboys players are continuing to process the injury that made the sports world stand still. In the latest update Wednesday, the Bills said Hamlin was showing "signs of improvement." The 24-year-old went...
Damar Hamlin has lung damage and is still on ventilator, uncle says
Damar Hamlin's uncle says the Buffalo Bills player has lung damage and can't breathe on his own after he collapsed on the field Monday night during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The player was receiving 100% oxygen from a ventilator but that is now down to 50%, Dorrian Glenn said Tuesday night. Glenn said Hamlin's heart stopped twice — once on the field when they resuscitated him and again at the hospital, "and they had to hit him with the defibrillator." "People who don't even know us are showing love and support and we're so thankful for that," Glenn said....
Is cardiac arrest the same as a heart attack?
People often use the terms cardiac arrest and heart attack interchangeably, but they are not the same.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Doctors to determin if Hamlin suffered brain damage
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamilin remains in critical condition Tuesday night after his heart stopped beating during Monday night's game against the Bengals. The 24-year-old suddently collapsed after making a routine tackle. For a few moments, Hamlin got up after the hit, but then suddenly collapsed. "Now all of a sudden you have a heart that was pumping normally as you think of a heartbeat and now that is essentially quitting."Dr. Camilla Sasson of the American Heart Association in Denver explains after Hamlin's heart stopped beating all blood flow was cut off to his organs. Time is critical."Everything you do on...
Bills’ Sean McDermott breaks down in first speech since Damar Hamlin collapse and hails ‘amazing’ $7m raised for charity
BUFFALO Bills head coach Sean McDermott broke down in his first press conference since the dramatic events of Monday night. During the first quarter of the Bills' game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed as he went into cardiac arrest following a tackle on receiver Tee Higgins.
Damar Hamlin’s $7M Charity Faces New Challenges Amid Sudden Growth
In May 2020, heading into his fifth-year senior season at Pittsburgh—and a full year before he was taken by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round of the NFL Draft—Damar Hamlin filed a two-page Articles of Incorporation with the Pennsylvania Department of State to create the Chasing M’s Foundation. The “M” stood for “millions.” The entity’s purpose, he wrote: “Providing scholarships and promoting education for High School and College athletes.” But that seemed to be almost an afterthought. Seven months later, on Dec. 14, 2020, Hamlin launched a GoFundMe campaign for his foundation’s first initiative: a $2,500 toy drive for a daycare facility...
Damar Hamlin’s Uncle Offers Update About Injured Bills Safety
The Buffalo safety’s uncle shared news about his nephew, who went into cardiac arrest during Monday’s Bills-Bengals game.
Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis Reportedly in Intensive Care After Saving His Children From Drowning
Former Arkansas Razorback and NFL RB, Peyton Hillis, is reportedly being treated in intensive care after saving his kids from drowning. The news came out on social media on Thursday night. A family member of Hillis confirmed the news on Facebook. An Arkansas native, Peyton Hillis was a journeyman running...
Local medical experts explain prognosis for Bills safety Damar Hamlin after collapsing during game
Chief Cardiologist at Bayfront Medical Center, Dr. Peter Wassmer said the quick actions of medical staff likely gave hamlin a much better chance of surviving.
Aaron Rodgers thinks 'timeout' is needed after Damar Hamlin incident
Time figuratively stopped when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed in the first quarter of Monday night's matchup between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin had just secured a tackle but suffered what ended up being cardiac arrest just moments after he stood up. He was given CPR on the field, and for most, it was a scene that will never be forgotten. Hamlin's life was on the line, and in that moment and in the following moments after he was taken by ambulance to the hospital with everything up in the air — football and the NFL were really put into perspective.
49ers news: SF fans will be fired up with James Conner, Cardinals injury report
The San Francisco 49ers are assured of a seat in the NFL playoffs, but they still have something to motivate them in Week 18’s showdown against the Arizona Cardinals: the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC. The Niners are the overwhelming favorites to beat the Cards at home on Sunday, and their odds appear to have gotten another boost, with some Arizona key players looking questionable to play in the regular-season finale.
Damar Hamlin update: Here's everything that's been reported on the Bills safety's condition
The world continues to hope and pray that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin recovers after he collapsed on the field Monday night during a Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Since Tuesday, there have been some updates about his condition as he’s still at UC Medical Center in Cincinnati,...
Browns done with Jadeveon Clowney after critical comments
BEREA, Ohio — (AP) — Jadeveon Clowney's last move with the Cleveland Browns happened off the field — a public bashing born of frustration and disappointment. The team countered accordingly. Clowney was sent home from practice on Friday, one day after he harshly criticized the organization and...
Bills Announce Their Practice Plan For Wednesday
It has been a really difficult week for the Bills to say the least. On Monday night, Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and needed his heartbeat to be restored on the field. Hamlin is currently at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He remains sedated on a ventilator. Since...
Josh Allen: Why Bills star will win 2022 NFL MVP
The 2022 NFL season is winding down, but there is still a lot at stake for many teams heading into Week 18. One such team that has already secured a playoff spot and is just fighting for seeding now is the Buffalo Bills, but in terms of personal accolades, their star quarterback Josh Allen may be working on putting together the first MVP campaign of his career.
