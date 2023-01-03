Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
One injured in Cedar Rapids garage fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was injured in a garage fire that happened across the street from Garfield Elementary School in Cedar Rapids on Friday morning. Firefighters were called to the 1200 block of Maplewood Drive Northeast at about 8:24 a.m. for a fire at a detached garage.
iheart.com
Fayette County Fire Destroys Barn, RV, and Mobile Home
(Fayette County, IA) -- A fire destroys a barn, an RV, and a mobile home in Fayette County Wednesday. The Sumner Volunteer Fire Department says firefighters responded to reports of the fire after 12:30 Wednesday morning. Crews could see flames coming out from all sides of the barn. Firefighters spent about five hours on the scene, and the barn, RV, and mobile home have been considered a total loss.
iheart.com
No One Hurt in Thursday Morning Cedar Rapids House Fire
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Cedar Rapids Fire Crews responded to reports of a house fire Thursday morning in the 6200 block of Hoover Trail Road SW. Firefighters say all residents and pets were able to get out of the home safely. Crews say there's significant damage to the inside of the home.
KCRG.com
Firefighters respond to house fire on city's southwest side
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids firefighters rescue dogs from house fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Firefighters responded to put out the flames after a house caught on fire on the city’s southwest side on Thursday morning. Firefighters responded just before 9:30 a.m. to the 6200 block of Hoover Trail Road, near the intersection of Ely Road and C Street southwest.
KCRG.com
Crews in Cedar Rapids continue to monitor road conditions into the evening and overnight
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - During icy and snowy road conditions, the three shifts city workers go through play equally important roles during the kind of weather residents experienced on Wednesday. According Cedar Rapids Assistant Public Works Director, Michael Duffy, the third shift workers, who started at 11 p.m. on...
KCRG.com
Human remains found in Cedar River identified as missing Cedar Rapids employee
cbs2iowa.com
Structure fire destroys vacant residence
On Tuesday, the Dubuque County Sheriff`s Office, Sherrill Fire, Asbury Fire, and Holy Cross Fire, responded to a structure fire at a vacant residence at 20138 Four By Four Lane. The structure was found to be partially engulfed when crews arrived. The cause of the fire is unknown at this...
KCRG.com
Anamosa Police warn of accidental fentanyl exposure
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday, at approximately 9:31 am, Anamosa Police received a report from a concerned citizen that a friend came into contact with an unknown substance inside a folded $1 bill. The dollar was turned over to local law enforcement and authorities determined the substance to be fentanyl.
KCRG.com
Semi crash temporarily closes part of Highway 218 near Waverly
WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to slow down as some roads are covered in ice and snow Thursday morning. It comes after the southbound lanes of Highway 218 near Waverly were closed due to an overturned semi. The crash happened on Highway 218 between 210th Street and 230th Street. A detour had to be setup while crews worked to clear the crash. Officials have not reported the condition of the driver.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Highway 20 Traffic Blocked Wednesday Morning Due to Jack-Knifed Semi
A jack-knifed semi-trailer blocked traffic on Highway 20 on Wednesday morning. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says the semi was westbound near Delaware when it lost control and drove through the median into oncoming traffic. It blocked the entire eastbound lane before coming to a stop. The semi driver,...
Cedar Rapids is Home to a Unique New Grocery Store
Back on December 1st, a new type of grocery store held its official soft opening in Cedar Rapids. Vytyl, located at 365 Edgewood Rd NW, is a Mediterranean-inspired store that offers "a wide array of local and imported foods in an inclusive, customer-focused environment." The website says that their main goal is to "foster an understanding of different cultures and traditions through food, encouraging a sense of discovery."
KCRG.com
How to take care of a cactus as your houseplant
KCJJ
Missing Cedar Rapids employee identified as body pulled from Cedar River
The Cedar Rapids man who went missing while working a shift for the Water Division back in May was identified as the body pulled from the Cedar River last week. In a release from the City, the State Medical Examiner has identified the human remains found December 30th on the River near Bertram as missing Cedar Rapids resident and City of Cedar Rapids employee, 54-year-old Erik Spaw. Foul play is not suspected in his death.
KCRG.com
Friend remembers woman stabbed, killed at Cedar Rapids apartment
KCRG.com
Hazmat team called in for cleanup after Clayton County semi crash
GUTTENBERG, Iowa (KCRG) - A Hazmat Team was called in for a semi rollover in Clayton County that caused milk to leak into a pond just before 6 p.m. on Monday. The Guttenberg Fire Department said the crash happened in the 300 block of North Highway 52. The semi-tractor had crashed and rolled into the pond.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man loses 250 pounds, plans to do RAGBRAI in 2023
KCRG.com
Travel not advised on Highway 20 from Winthrop to Peosta
PEOSTA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa DOT is reporting travel is not advised on Highway 20 from Winthrop to Peosta Wednesday morning due to slick conditions. The freezing drizzle Wednesday morning is causing some slick spots in many areas across eastern Iowa. The Iowa DOT said it has crews out...
KCRG.com
Driver uninjured after vehicle rolls over in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 5:45 am, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicular accident north of West Union on Highway 150. Responders arrived to find a 2005 Chevy Trailblazer flipped over in the ditch. Investigators say the vehicle was traveling southbound on Highway 150 when the driver hit a patch of ice and lost control. The vehicle then entered the west ditch and rolled over.
1650thefan.com
No Evidence of Active Shooter Found at Cedar Falls Plant
Law enforcement officials did not find an active shooter at Viking Pump in Cedar Falls after a call was triggered from an alarm company at the plant Wednesday afternoon. According to Cedar Falls Public Safety Director Craig Berte, employees were evacuated and no injuries and no shots fired were reported. The call came in around 2:07PM. Cedar Falls Police, the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, UNI Police, and Iowa State Patrol were all on scene at the time. An investigation into what caused the alarm to be set off is underway.
