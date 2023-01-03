Read full article on original website
League Lecture continues with ‘Transparency Matters’ on Jan. 25Linda SchreiberIowa City, IA
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Dawn’s Pleasant Valley Greenhouse ownerLinda SchreiberIowa City, IA
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
Training in Cedar Rapids aims to prevent suicide
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A training taking place at the public library in downtown Cedar Rapids focuses on suicide prevention. It comes as Linn County reported 46 suicides last year alone. The two-day course started Thursday. Participants took a survey in which nearly all of them said they knew someone...
Breaking down the vote for house speaker
Cedar Rapids is Home to a Unique New Grocery Store
Back on December 1st, a new type of grocery store held its official soft opening in Cedar Rapids. Vytyl, located at 365 Edgewood Rd NW, is a Mediterranean-inspired store that offers "a wide array of local and imported foods in an inclusive, customer-focused environment." The website says that their main goal is to "foster an understanding of different cultures and traditions through food, encouraging a sense of discovery."
At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa
2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
Two eastern Iowa cities get perfect score on national LGBTQ inclusion evaluation
An increase in homeless deaths in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Cedar Rapids remembered 30 people who died while facing homelessness since the beginning of 2021. It was all part of National Homeless Persons’ Day. The day is usually viewed on December 21st but was postponed until Wednesday because of the winter storm.
Airbnb Policy Change Is For The Best, For Hosts In Iowa
Staying at an Airbnb can be a really fun way to visit a place you've never been before or to have a weekend getaway. They can be less expensive for longer stays or large groups, and you normally deal with a lot fewer people than you would in a bigger hotel. As unique as staying at an Airbnb can be, one Iowa, Airbnb host, had started to feel a bit of an impact on how many customers she was booking until changes occurred to Airbnb's policy.
Cedar Rapids schools closure leads to childcare complications
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Champions, the before and after school program that operates out of the Cedar Rapids school district, is reviewing its policies to close for winter weather after this morning. The daycare opened as usual- but then closed around 9 a.m., meaning parents had to return while...
NE Iowa Semi Rollovers Mixed Milk and Dog Food In Water [PHOTOS]
Truck drivers in northeast Iowa suffered injuries earlier this week after two semis rolled over into bodies of water. On Monday evening in Guttenberg, crews were dispatched to the 300 block of North Highway 52 after a semi hauling milk crashed and rolled into a nearby pond. Crews worked to...
Waterloo's LGBTQIA+ bar closed and for sale
WATERLOO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Waterloo's LGBTQIA+ bar has closed and is up for sale. The current owner John Hayes posted a video on Facebook in order to explain the situation. The bar has been opened for 20 years and Hayes says it's often referred to a "safe...
Cedar Rapids man loses 250 pounds, plans to do RAGBRAI in 2023
Quieter weather to end the week
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a quiet night, some sunshine moves into the forecast for Friday. We are between systems resulting in a tranquil end to the week. There is a small system that moves to our south on Saturday. A wintry mix is possible, mainly south. Sunday we see a day similar to Friday with above-normal conditions next week. In fact, highs could be close to 40 on Monday. Have a great night!
Crews in Cedar Rapids continue to monitor road conditions into the evening and overnight
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - During icy and snowy road conditions, the three shifts city workers go through play equally important roles during the kind of weather residents experienced on Wednesday. According Cedar Rapids Assistant Public Works Director, Michael Duffy, the third shift workers, who started at 11 p.m. on...
Travel not advised on Highway 20 from Winthrop to Peosta
PEOSTA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa DOT is reporting travel is not advised on Highway 20 from Winthrop to Peosta Wednesday morning due to slick conditions. The freezing drizzle Wednesday morning is causing some slick spots in many areas across eastern Iowa. The Iowa DOT said it has crews out...
Human remains found in Cedar River identified as missing Cedar Rapids employee
Anamosa Police warn of accidental fentanyl exposure
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday, at approximately 9:31 am, Anamosa Police received a report from a concerned citizen that a friend came into contact with an unknown substance inside a folded $1 bill. The dollar was turned over to local law enforcement and authorities determined the substance to be fentanyl.
Slick Spots and Stretches
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Scattered snow showers continue tonight. With the falling snow, we could see some slick spots and stretches on area roads. Accumulations overall stay less than one inch. Heading into the end of the week the weather quiets down with some sunshine breaking through the clouds. Above-normal temperatures in the 30s continue through the nine-day forecast. Have a great night!
University of Iowa grad’s presiding over US House
Washington- As Republicans wrangle with the decision of who will win the role of House Speaker, a University of Iowa graduate has been managing the voting and debate on the House floor. Radio Iowa reports that Cheryl Lynn Johnson has been the Clerk of the U.S. House since February 25th...
How to take care of a cactus as your houseplant
Cedar Rapids WWII Vet celebrates 102nd birthday
