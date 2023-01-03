ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

KCRG.com

Training in Cedar Rapids aims to prevent suicide

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A training taking place at the public library in downtown Cedar Rapids focuses on suicide prevention. It comes as Linn County reported 46 suicides last year alone. The two-day course started Thursday. Participants took a survey in which nearly all of them said they knew someone...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Breaking down the vote for house speaker

A celebration at an assisted living facility in Cedar Rapids today honored World War Two veteran, who is marking his 102nd birthday. Dubuque is using a job fair to help fill its seasonal positions after only being able to fill half the positions last year. Change of Venue denied for...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids is Home to a Unique New Grocery Store

Back on December 1st, a new type of grocery store held its official soft opening in Cedar Rapids. Vytyl, located at 365 Edgewood Rd NW, is a Mediterranean-inspired store that offers "a wide array of local and imported foods in an inclusive, customer-focused environment." The website says that their main goal is to "foster an understanding of different cultures and traditions through food, encouraging a sense of discovery."
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Q98.5

At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa

2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

An increase in homeless deaths in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Cedar Rapids remembered 30 people who died while facing homelessness since the beginning of 2021. It was all part of National Homeless Persons’ Day. The day is usually viewed on December 21st but was postponed until Wednesday because of the winter storm.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Airbnb Policy Change Is For The Best, For Hosts In Iowa

Staying at an Airbnb can be a really fun way to visit a place you've never been before or to have a weekend getaway. They can be less expensive for longer stays or large groups, and you normally deal with a lot fewer people than you would in a bigger hotel. As unique as staying at an Airbnb can be, one Iowa, Airbnb host, had started to feel a bit of an impact on how many customers she was booking until changes occurred to Airbnb's policy.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids schools closure leads to childcare complications

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Champions, the before and after school program that operates out of the Cedar Rapids school district, is reviewing its policies to close for winter weather after this morning. The daycare opened as usual- but then closed around 9 a.m., meaning parents had to return while...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Waterloo's LGBTQIA+ bar closed and for sale

WATERLOO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Waterloo's LGBTQIA+ bar has closed and is up for sale. The current owner John Hayes posted a video on Facebook in order to explain the situation. The bar has been opened for 20 years and Hayes says it's often referred to a "safe...
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids man loses 250 pounds, plans to do RAGBRAI in 2023

A fire destroyed a garage in Cedar Rapids early Wednesday morning. GOP leaders to try to find new House Speaker after historic defeat. GOP leaders in the House are set to return to try and find a new Speaker after a historic defeat. Manchester hospital introduces new therapy dog. Updated:...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Quieter weather to end the week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a quiet night, some sunshine moves into the forecast for Friday. We are between systems resulting in a tranquil end to the week. There is a small system that moves to our south on Saturday. A wintry mix is possible, mainly south. Sunday we see a day similar to Friday with above-normal conditions next week. In fact, highs could be close to 40 on Monday. Have a great night!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Travel not advised on Highway 20 from Winthrop to Peosta

PEOSTA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa DOT is reporting travel is not advised on Highway 20 from Winthrop to Peosta Wednesday morning due to slick conditions. The freezing drizzle Wednesday morning is causing some slick spots in many areas across eastern Iowa. The Iowa DOT said it has crews out...
PEOSTA, IA
KCRG.com

Anamosa Police warn of accidental fentanyl exposure

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday, at approximately 9:31 am, Anamosa Police received a report from a concerned citizen that a friend came into contact with an unknown substance inside a folded $1 bill. The dollar was turned over to local law enforcement and authorities determined the substance to be fentanyl.
ANAMOSA, IA
KCRG.com

Slick Spots and Stretches

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Scattered snow showers continue tonight. With the falling snow, we could see some slick spots and stretches on area roads. Accumulations overall stay less than one inch. Heading into the end of the week the weather quiets down with some sunshine breaking through the clouds. Above-normal temperatures in the 30s continue through the nine-day forecast. Have a great night!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KBUR

University of Iowa grad’s presiding over US House

Washington- As Republicans wrangle with the decision of who will win the role of House Speaker, a University of Iowa graduate has been managing the voting and debate on the House floor. Radio Iowa reports that Cheryl Lynn Johnson has been the Clerk of the U.S. House since February 25th...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

How to take care of a cactus as your houseplant

One person was injured in a garage fire that happened across the street from Garfield Elementary School in Cedar Rapids on Friday morning. NAMI Linn County past president and program coordinator Kurt Rogahn joins us to talk about making a new year's resolution to support self-care. University of Iowa celebrates...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids WWII Vet celebrates 102nd birthday

Dubuque is using a job fair to help fill its seasonal positions after only being able to fill half the positions last year. Lawmakers in and around Dubuque host forum ahead of legislative session. Updated: 7 hours ago. Days ahead of the Iowa legislative session, lawmakers are speaking about what...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

