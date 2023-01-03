Read full article on original website
WJCL
Showers and storms likely this afternoon. Severe storms possible
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- * Tornado Watch until 2 pm *A cold front will approach the area today. The morning will be dry, but showers and thunderstorms are likely after 12 pm. The line of thunderstorms will near areas west of I-95 from 11 am-3 pm and I-95 to the beach from 2 pm – 5 pm.
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Cold front to bring line of rain and storms this afternoon!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as a strong cold front will quickly push through the area this afternoon bringing the threat of rain and storms. A Tornado Watch is in effect for Dorchester, Colleton, Beaufort and Orangeburg Counties through 2PM. This line of storms will approach I-95 by noon and will move off the coast by 3-4pm. The highest threat of a strong to severe thunderstorm will be on the leading edge of these storms as they move in from the west. Expect a quick bout of heavy rain followed by a couple hours of off and on showers before the rain dissipates by this evening. A spotty shower is possible over along the actual cold front but any rain should be long gone by early Thursday morning. Sunshine will return Thursday with temperatures in the 70s. The cooler air will lag well behind this front arriving by Thursday night. Highs will only reach 60 degrees on Friday but rebound into the mid to upper 60s this weekend with plenty of sunshine.
counton2.com
Tornado watch dropped for the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for portions of the Lowcountry as a line of thunderstorms approaches from the west. The tornado watch is active for Charleston, Colleton, Berkeley, Dorchester, Georgetown and Williamsburg counties until 2:00 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning was...
wtoc.com
DeRenne between Abercorn and Bull closed after sewer line collapses
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Drivers in Savannah should expect delays over the next few weeks, as a collapsed sewer line is shutting down a main road across the center of the city. This all started when a sewer line collapsed Tuesday and obviously the issue hasn’t been completely sorted out.
WJCL
Massive fire destroys Long County home Thursday morning
LONG COUNTY, Ga. — Overnight, a massive fire destroyed a home in Long County. The only part of the home left standing was the brick frame. According to officials with the Long County Fire Department, two people lived in the home and are being forced to find another place to stay. The fire happened early Thursday morning on Wheeler Road off Highway 84 near Walthourville.
WMAZ
Coastal Georgia's EF-4 tornado officially the U.S.'s strongest in 2022
PEMBROKE, Ga. — Bryan County, Georgia's EF-4 tornado from April 5 will go down as the strongest tornado in the United States for 2022. The National Weather Service office in Charleston, SC estimated wind speeds of 185 mph with the coastal Georgia tornado. The tornado's path ran for 14.5...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Brickyard Branch, Long County
Brickyard Branch is located on the edge of Ludowici, bordering both sides of US Highway 301. It’s part of the Altamaha River floodplain. It’s named for the brick and tile yard of the Ludowici Celadon Company, which in turn gave the town its name, early in the 20th century.
wtoc.com
Business owner says federal courthouse construction is impacting traffic, parking for customers
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Tomochichi Federal Courthouse in downtown Savannah has been under construction for months, closing some streets and tightening others. Now, one business owner in that area says the project is negatively impacting his bottom line. “It’s the ever-expanding footprint of the courthouse project,” said Michael Higgins,...
wtoc.com
Water main break causing traffic issues along DeRenne Ave.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A water main break is causing traffic issues on DeRenne Avenue on Tuesday morning, according to the Savannah Police Department. Police say the left turn lane from Bull Street to DeRenne Avenue is closed as well as the right turn lane from White Bluff to DeRenne Avenue.
Bryan County cuts ribbon on new Henderson Park Recreation Gym in Richmond Hill
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Richmond Hill Bryan County Chamber of Commerce kicked off the new year by hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new DeVaul Henderson Park Gym and Athletic Fields in Richmond Hill. “It’s always fun to start the year off strong with a grand opening, especially of a really fantastic facility […]
wtoc.com
Long Co. family displaced after early morning fire
LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Long County family is without a home after it was destroyed by fire early Thursday morning. According to Fire Chief Chris Moss, crews responded to the home in the 100 block of Wheeler Road shortly after midnight. When firefighters arrived, the home was engulfed...
Car crashes into house on E 37th Street
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A driver was taken to the hospital after crashing into a house at E. 37th and Drayton streets Thursday. According to the Savannah Fire Department, the car jumped the curb and struck the home, causing what appeared to be structural damage to a column supporting a balcony. To safely remove the […]
WJCL
The Holland House Restaurant to close
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A longtime popular restaurant will close its doors at the end of the month. The Holland House on East 68th Street announced on its Facebook page it would be closing that current location at the end of January. The restaurant, which was packed during its lunch...
WJCL
New Dairy Queen location in Bloomingdale
BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. — Bloomingdale just got a whole lot tastier with a new DQ restaurant in town. The DQ Grill & Chill location is at 2751 Little Neck Road. Local residents can get their tasty fix now, as the DQ Grill & Chill concept offers made-to-order lunch and dinner options including Signature Stackburgers, Chicken Strip Baskets and world-famous, soft-serve favorites such as cones, sundaes and the iconic Blizzard Treat.
WJCL
After 3 years, the MLK Day Parade is back
SAVANNAH, Ga. — After three years, the Savannah Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade is back. We are about a week and a half away from the MLK Day Parade once again making its way down the streets of Savannah. This year the grand marshals of the parade will...
This South Carolina County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the longest life expectancy in the state.
blufftontoday.com
Two die in crash in Hardeeville over New Year's weekend
A two-vehicle accident over the New Year's weekend in Hardeeville resulted in two fatalities, according to Jasper County Coroner Willie Aiken. Salvador Sanchez, 50, of Hardeeville, died on scene from injuries he sustained in the Dec. 30 accident, Aiken said. The second driver, Alex Andrade, 29, died due to his...
WJCL
Canady's Coats for Kids campaign ends
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Once the weather gets colder, some kids in need now have coats to stay warm. Wednesday morning, Canady’s Heating, Air and Plumbing delivered over 1000 coats to the United Way of the Coastal Empire. The coats have been collected over the last month from the...
Cambria Hotel Savannah Downtown Historic District Opens
ROCKVILLE, Maryland—Cambria Hotels continued its expansion with the opening of the Cambria Hotel Savannah Downtown Historic District—the brand’s new downtown location and the first Cambria to open in Georgia. The new six-story, 101-room Cambria hotel positions guests in the city’s National Historic Landmark District and provides travelers...
eatitandlikeit.com
Clean Eats Savannah 2023
New year, new you, right? That’s how it is supposed to go, anyway. The calendar flips to the new year and everyone starts their diets. You start watching what you eat hoping to lose those stubborn 25 pounds only to end up right back where you were by St Patrick’s Day. If that is you, you should know that you are not alone. A local gym owner once told me that by far the majority of new customers that walk through the door this week looking for a reset bail on their plans by March 1st.
