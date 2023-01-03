CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as a strong cold front will quickly push through the area this afternoon bringing the threat of rain and storms. A Tornado Watch is in effect for Dorchester, Colleton, Beaufort and Orangeburg Counties through 2PM. This line of storms will approach I-95 by noon and will move off the coast by 3-4pm. The highest threat of a strong to severe thunderstorm will be on the leading edge of these storms as they move in from the west. Expect a quick bout of heavy rain followed by a couple hours of off and on showers before the rain dissipates by this evening. A spotty shower is possible over along the actual cold front but any rain should be long gone by early Thursday morning. Sunshine will return Thursday with temperatures in the 70s. The cooler air will lag well behind this front arriving by Thursday night. Highs will only reach 60 degrees on Friday but rebound into the mid to upper 60s this weekend with plenty of sunshine.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO