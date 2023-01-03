Rejuvenate Bio Appoints Deborah Ascheim, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 3, 2023--

Rejuvenate Bio, today announced the appointment of Deborah Ascheim, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer. In this inaugural role, she will oversee clinical development and regulatory activities and lead the strategy, design and execution of clinical trials to advance a pipeline of gene therapy programs for chronic age-related diseases.

Dr. Ascheim brings more than 30 years of experience to Rejuvenate Bio, as a physician, clinical investigator and director of national and international clinical trials focused on the clinical development of novel, disruptive therapeutic innovations including gene therapies that target rare and common, complex diseases. Prior to joining Rejuvenate, Dr. Ascheim was Chief Medical Officer at StrideBio, where she led all clinical initiatives including the strategy, design and execution of clinical trials for the company’s therapeutic programs.

Prior roles have included, President of d2a Ltd., a strategic clinical and product development consulting firm, Chief Medical Officer of Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., and more than two decades in academia as a heart failure cardiologist and clinical trialist. Dr. Ascheim was Professor of Health Policy and Medicine (Cardiology) and Director of the International Center for Health Outcomes and Innovation Research’s Clinical Trial Unit at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York for almost a decade, and for 14 years prior, served in similar roles while on faculty in the Department of Medicine and Division of Cardiology at the College of Physicians & Surgeons at Columbia University.

“I am thrilled and honored to join the Rejuvenate Bio team as its inaugural Chief Medical Officer,” said Ascheim. “Rejuvenate is uniquely positioned to transform the landscape of chronic age-related diseases with its pipeline of gene therapies. I look forward to leading the clinical charge to develop novel therapies to treat these challenging diseases.”

“I am delighted to welcome Deborah to the team,” said Daniel Oliver, CEO and Co-Founder of Rejuvenate Bio. “Deborah brings invaluable experience leading clinical teams in cell and gene therapy and will strengthen our team as we launch our first clinical gene therapy trial in humans.”

Dr. Ascheim received her M.D. from New York University School of Medicine and a B.A. from Wellesley College.

About Rejuvenate Bio

Rejuvenate Bio is a spinout from the Wyss Institute at Harvard focused on reversing aging and eliminating age-related disease. Rejuvenate Bio utilizes gene therapy, proprietary targets, and tools to bring treatments to patients suffering from age-related conditions. The company is developing a pipeline of therapies with applications in cardiac and metabolic disease. The company raised a Series A financing in 2021 led by Kendall Capital Partners, Digitalis Ventures, KdT Ventures and V Capital. Rejuvenate Bio is based in San Diego for more information, visit www.rejuvenatebio.com.

