Thunder Gameday: Final Contest of Season Against Jayson Tatum and the Celtics

The Boston Celtics have the best record in the NBA to this point and are one of the favorites to go the distance this season. This means they’ll be a tough test for the Oklahoma City Thunder as they host the Celtics at Paycom Center.

While it appeared Oklahoma City was starting to hit its stride recently, the team has dropped three of its last four games and is in need of a victory to get back on track.

The Thunder are facing several key injuries, making this contest even more difficult.

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 8.5-point underdogs to the Celtics, and the total over/under is 235.5 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

These teams played in November, which was a close contest that resulted the Celtics winning by four points. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the best player on the floor in that game, producing 37 points on the night.

The Celtics got 53 combined points from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in that game, meaning the Thunder will look to contain that duo better this time around.

Aleksej Pokusevski was a huge factor in the previous game, producing 16 points and 14 rebounds on the night. The Thunder will miss him tonight, especially with Boston getting Robert Williams back, after he didn’t play in the first matchup.

The frontcourt overall will be a challenge to contain for Oklahoma City with its lack of size. Former Thunder forward Al Horford could have a big game.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (15-21) vs. Boston Celtics (26-11)

WHEN:

Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

Following this contest, the Thunder will hit the road and match up with the Orlando Magic on the second night of a back-to-back Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Celtics will head further south to Dallas to take on the Mavericks on Thursday.

