Braham, MN

"Flight 707" presented to Braham school board

By Nikki Hallman
County News Review
 3 days ago

A new learning initiative called Flight 707 was presented to Braham School Board members during their Dec. 19 meeting.

Flight 707 is designed to increase teacher effectiveness and improve student learning.

“ISD 314 is always looking to improve academic instruction,” the district shared on its website. “The district is fully aware the No. 1 factor influencing student achievement during the school day is the classroom teacher (parents are No. 1 overall).”

Flight 707 will entail an one-hour delay every Monday during the school year. Classes would start at 9 a.m. instead of 8 a.m.

“High school class periods will be adjusted to 44 minutes versus the ‘regular’ 49 minutes, and there will be no opening advisory period as occurs on other week days. Due to schedule modifications, no instructional time will be lost due to the late start,” the school stated on its website.

The title came from a combination of the “Braham Bombers” — and the school’s airplane logo — and teachers arriving to school at 7:07 a.m.

“The teachers’ day will begin at 7:07 a.m. on Mondays. Teachers and other staff members will be engaged in work devoted to improving academic performance in the district,” the website says.

This initiative will have a two-year trial basis. The district would take a look at the Worlds Best Workforce data to get feedback as well as gather student data for any improvements and changes.

“The district is interested in utilizing additional evidence-based practices which increase teacher effectiveness,” the district stated on its website.

“Teams of teachers — working together with a focus on common goals — provide stronger instruction. To make this happen, teachers need time to meet on a REGULAR basis; discussing what we will teach, how we will teach, and how we will know if students are learning.”

With the one-hour delay, the district said there are a few things that would not change with Flight 707:

• No instructional time lost.

• No additional school days.

• No contract complications for teachers.

• Only two additional instruction days.

“The starting and ending dates of the school year will still follow our traditional calendar, as the two added days were simply days off for students (not for teachers) that occurred during the regular school year,” the district stated on its website.

Another concern the district thought about was early morning school care for parents that would not be able to drop off students by 9 a.m.

“Braham Area Schools has offered before and after school care (BASK) for several years. BASK is available for Pre K-6 students starting at 6:30 a.m. until the start of the school day and again after school until 6:00 p.m.,” the district stated on its website.

“As part of Flight 707, the morning session of BASK would be free for Pre K-6 grade students starting at 7:30 a.m. Students arriving prior to this time would still pay their regular fee.”

Superintendent Ken Gagner told board members that this wouldn’t be easy.

“You can have a program, but I think it’s the fidelity of which you work them. You gotta work hard with this if it’s going to be successful,” Gagner said.

After being presented with Flight 707, some school board members had valuable questions.

“Is that what we’re getting, a teacher buy in? We don’t want to say ‘yay’ and the teachers say ‘nay,’” school board member David Shockman asked.

Braham Area High School Principal Shawn Kuhnke is part of the committee working on implementing the initiative and has received feedback from his teachers.

“I don’t want to speak for every individual teacher exactly, but I would say, in general, our staff is on board and willing to give it a shot,” Kuhnke said.

Gagner mentioned he has received some feedback from a survey that went out to parents, with a total 67% in favor or don’t mind, and 33% opposed.

A final resolution for Flight 707 will come at the board’s Jan. 23, 2023, school board meeting. If approved, the initiative will start with the 2023-2024 school year.

County News Review

County News Review

Isanti County, MN
ABOUT

County News Review serves Isanti & Chisago counties. Dating back to 1874, ECM Post-Review merged with Isanti County News in 2019 to form the County News Review. Publishing on Thursdays with 24/7 local coverage found online at www.countynewsreview.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/county_news_review/

